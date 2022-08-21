ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood Falls, KS

North Platte Post

Kansas deputies improvise, rescue kitten from cistern

OSAGE COUNTY—On Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to a different type of call, according to the Osage County Sheriff's office. Deputies learned that a kitten that had fallen into a 30-foot-deep cistern. With assistance from Osage County Fire District #1 - Carbondale Fire, Osage County EMS, and the homeowner, first...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
North Platte Post

Medical marijuana petitions fail to qualify for November ballot

LINCOLN — Two initiatives to legalize medical marijuana failed to qualify for the November ballot, the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office announced Monday. The effort, led by Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, needed to collect valid signatures of 86,776 voters and collect signatures of at least 5% of registered voters in 38 of the state’s 93 counties for its two petitions.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child, according...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Neb. GOP Central Committee endorses Bruns for Dist. 42 Legislative seat

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.– Saturday, delegates of the State Central Committee for the Nebraska Republican Party overwhelmingly voted to exclusively endorse Chris Bruns in the District 42 Legislative race. Both District 42 candidates requested the endorsement; however, after the ballot vote from delegates across the state was cast and counted, Bruns was the only candidate to receive the nod of support from the Party.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

North Dakota school board reinstates Pledge of Allegiance

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The school board in North Dakota's most populous city reversed course Thursday on its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at its monthly meetings, following complaints from conservative lawmakers and an angry backlash from citizens around the country. Seven of the nine members...
FARGO, ND
North Platte Post

Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation...
COLUMBUS, OH
North Platte Post

Dove hunting season opens Sept. 1 in Nebraska

With the annual dove season opener on Sept. 1, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has some reminders for hunters, as well as recommendations for areas to hunt. Doves are abundant statewide and, with generous bag limits, provide excellent wing-shooting opportunities. Doves may be hunted statewide Sept. 1 – Oct. 30, 2022, with daily bag and possession limits of 15 and 45, respectively. Bag and possession limits are for mourning, white-winged and Eurasian collared-doves in aggregate. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
