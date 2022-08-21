Read full article on original website
Neb. troopers arrest 15 for DUI during 'Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed from the road 15 impaired drivers during the first weekend of the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The national campaign marks the end of the summer driving season. Troopers and dispatchers will be working overtime during the next two weeks...
Kansas deputies improvise, rescue kitten from cistern
OSAGE COUNTY—On Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to a different type of call, according to the Osage County Sheriff's office. Deputies learned that a kitten that had fallen into a 30-foot-deep cistern. With assistance from Osage County Fire District #1 - Carbondale Fire, Osage County EMS, and the homeowner, first...
Ricketts declares Aug. 28 – Sept. 3 NE Drug Overdose Awareness Week
Lincoln – At a ceremony at the Nebraska State Capitol on August 8, 2022, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts declared August 28-September 3, 2022, Nebraska Drug Overdose Awareness Week, (NDOAW). Provisional data from CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics indicate there were an estimated 107,622 drug overdose deaths in the...
Kan. teen finalist in USA Mullet Championship competition
Riley County teen, Mikey Silva from Randolph, is one of the top 11 teens with mullets competing in the USA Teen Mullet Championship. Silva has been growing out his mullet for the last three years, maintaining it by getting it trimmed every eight weeks. You can vote for Mikey in...
Nebraska lawmaker plans bill to legalize medical marijuana
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker from Omaha is promising to introduce a bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state after similar measures failed to collect enough valid signatures to appear on the November ballot. Sen. Jen Day said in a news release Tuesday that she will...
Nebraska medical marijuana effort falls short on signatures
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Proposals to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska will not appear on the November general election ballot after the efforts failed to collect enough signatures, the state's top elections official said Monday. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said in a news release that the Medical...
Medical marijuana petitions fail to qualify for November ballot
LINCOLN — Two initiatives to legalize medical marijuana failed to qualify for the November ballot, the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office announced Monday. The effort, led by Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, needed to collect valid signatures of 86,776 voters and collect signatures of at least 5% of registered voters in 38 of the state’s 93 counties for its two petitions.
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child, according...
Nebraska commissioners to consider changes to wild turkey seasons for 2023
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider recommendations for 2023 wild turkey hunting seasons at its Aug. 31 meeting at Fort Robinson State Park. The meeting begins at 8 a.m. Mountain time at the park’s Buffalo Barracks, 3200 U.S. 20, Crawford. The proposed changes to orders for the...
Explore Nebraska history with these state park trails
Nebraska’s state parks hold a wealth of history that can be discovered by walking a few of the trails tied to the past. Here are our top suggestions for parks to visit when you’re ready for a good stroll that allows you to explore — and experience — Nebraska history.
Catch these Game and Parks education events in Sept. including Wildcat Hills
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission educators have scheduled interesting and engaging events for the curious in September. Here are some opportunities:. Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area will host the monthly Wildcat Tales preschool program Sept. 20. Each program will include a lesson plan, story, and hands-on activity specifically targeted for...
Neb. GOP Central Committee endorses Bruns for Dist. 42 Legislative seat
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.– Saturday, delegates of the State Central Committee for the Nebraska Republican Party overwhelmingly voted to exclusively endorse Chris Bruns in the District 42 Legislative race. Both District 42 candidates requested the endorsement; however, after the ballot vote from delegates across the state was cast and counted, Bruns was the only candidate to receive the nod of support from the Party.
Nebraska no longer least ‘bicycle friendly’ state in the union
LINCOLN — Nebraska is no longer at the end of the pack as the nation’s least friendly state for bicyclists. A new ranking by the League of American Bicyclists now places the Cornhusker State 49th out of 50 states. Nebraska had been ranked 50th since 2017. “We have...
North Dakota school board reinstates Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The school board in North Dakota's most populous city reversed course Thursday on its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at its monthly meetings, following complaints from conservative lawmakers and an angry backlash from citizens around the country. Seven of the nine members...
Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation...
Feds forgive student loans for Nebraskans who attended ITT tech
LINCOLN — As part of a national effort to discharge student loans involving colleges that misled students, 1,340 Nebraskans will no longer be required to pay back their debts to one school. The U.S. Department of Education announced this week that it will discharge all remaining federal student loans...
Dove hunting season opens Sept. 1 in Nebraska
With the annual dove season opener on Sept. 1, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has some reminders for hunters, as well as recommendations for areas to hunt. Doves are abundant statewide and, with generous bag limits, provide excellent wing-shooting opportunities. Doves may be hunted statewide Sept. 1 – Oct. 30, 2022, with daily bag and possession limits of 15 and 45, respectively. Bag and possession limits are for mourning, white-winged and Eurasian collared-doves in aggregate. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset.
