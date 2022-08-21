Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Multiple vehicle crash in Richland Township
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There was a multiple car crash Wednesday afternoon at Portzer Rd and Rt 663 in Richland Township. Rt 663, between Portzer Rd & Milford Square, was temporarily shut down. "The crash was cleared up," said Chief of Police Richard Ficco Sr. "There were 7 vehicles involved...
Passerby Spots Body Schuylkill River: Report
A body was recovered from a section of the Schuylkill River in Berks County, WFMZ reports. Pennsylvania State Police and local rescue crews were first called to the scene in Union Township on Tuesday, Aug. 23, after a passerby spotted the unidentified body, the outlet says. It wasn't until around...
wdac.com
New Holland Man Charged With Barn Fire
LANCASTER COUNTY – East Earl Township Police arrested 21-year-old Charles Newswanger of New Holland. He was charged with arson, criminal conspiracy, agricultural vandalism, and causing or risking a catastrophe for his role in intentionally starting a barn fire in the early morning hours on April 8, 2021. Newswanger was taken into custody on August 20, 2022 and was arraigned. He was unable to post the $25,000 bail and committed to Lancaster County Prison to await further court proceedings.
abc27.com
Lebanon County woman missing pet alligators
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lebanon County are searching for two pet alligators that have been reported missing. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to abc27’s media partner Lancaster Online, Brandy Gwynn...
Family members in critical condition after fire destroys home in Northumberland County
MILTON, Pa. — A young couple and their baby are in critical condition after an early morning fire in Northumberland County. The fire broke out around 4 a.m. Monday on Myrtle Street in Milton. "Woke up with a weird feeling, a pit in my stomach," Jacob Kitchens recalled. "I...
local21news.com
Northumberland County home destroyed in early morning fire
MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — A fire destroyed a home in Milton early Monday morning, sending its residents to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Fire officials say the flames broke out at a home in the 100 block of Mrytle Street around 4 AM. The three victims,...
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: Driver in Shoey crash distracted by opened compartment
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — The driver of a truck that hit a twin home in Berks County on Monday became distracted when a compartment inside the truck opened, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on East Noble Avenue at Franklin Street in Shoemakersville.
abc27.com
Addiction recovery center in Hummelstown catches fire
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County 911 dispatchers confirmed that Conewago Place, an addiction recovery center in Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, caught fire after 8 p.m. on Aug. 23. When crews arrived, they found the fire had started in the basement of the building and spread from the first floor...
abc27.com
Pa. State Police looking for Berks Co. homicide suspect
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Reading is looking for a suspect they say is connected to a homicide that occurred on Saturday. Aug. 6. According to Police, at around 12:10 a.m., a private security guard was shot and killed while on patrol in the area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive in Morgantown, Berks County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeks next of kin for Hamburg man
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking relatives of a man from Hamburg. Dennis P. Walters, 62, was pronounced dead of natural causes inside his home on Tuesday, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Walters' next of kin is asked to contact the coroner's...
Lancaster County man charged with theft following copper-stealing incident: police
LANCASTER, Pa. — A man has been charged with criminal trespassing and theft after allegedly stealing copper from burned houses. According to the Columbia Borough Police Department, on the morning of Friday, Aug. 19, police were dispatched to the 500 block of Locust Street for a report of a man stealing.
Truck collides with overpass in York; I-83 may not reopen until Friday
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All northbound and southbound lanes on Interstate 83 are closed in York County after a truck hit the overpass for Route 74 near Exit 16 to Queen Street. PennDOT believes the closure could last until Friday, Aug. 26, citing extensive structural damage. The overpass was cracked by the collision and […]
Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. crash over the weekend: coroner
A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Saturday evening crash involving his motorcycle and another vehicle, authorities said. Ricardo Reyes, of Mount Joy, was driving a motorcycle that collided around 8:15 p.m. with a sedan in the area of Seitz and Manor Church roads in Manor Township, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber.
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing Quakertown man found dead, facility says
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A missing Quakertown man has been found dead. A body believed to be Adam Smith's was found Sunday, says the president of New Vitae Wellness and Recovery, the mental health facility where he was receiving treatment. Smith, 38, was reported missing on Aug. 11. Police and the...
Airbnb Assault In Central Pennsylvania Has Police Searching For Woman
The police are searching for the woman pictured after an assault at an Airbnb in central Pennsylvania. The East Earl Township police are "attempting to identify the pictured female in reference to an assault," the department announced in a release on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Officers were called to an...
Missing man found dead in Luzerne County campsite
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who went missing Sunday while his family was camping in Hazle Township has been found dead. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday 43-year-old Adrien Hachey of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, was found dead in a small body of water around 10:00 a.m., near the area he went […]
Woman threatens Sunbury convenience store clerk with pepper spray
Sunbury, Pa. — A woman at a Sunbury convenience store threatened a clerk with pepper spray and then threatened to go home and retrieve a gun, police say. Jaden A. Pagan, 21, of Sunbury, was at the Penn Jersey Mart at 201 N. Fourth Street the morning of Aug. 14 when she caused a disturbance. Witnesses told police that Pagan had threatened to spray the clerk with pepper spray but could not get the spray can open, according to Officer Keith Tamborelli of Sunbury Police...
local21news.com
Body found in car near Scott Elementary School
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg city officials are reporting that a dead body was discovered near Scott and Rowland Schools. Police say the body was found in a parked car located near 19th and Derry Streets. Foul play is not suspected and the incident is not being investigated as suspicious.
WGAL
York police investigating shots fired
YORK, Pa. — Police in York are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Tuesday night. The incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. along the 500 block of Walnut Street. Kevin Rearden was nearby when the shooting happened. He told News 8 he thinks there were about 30 shots...
local21news.com
"Evil was in my backyard," York Co. man snaps killing 2, including 5-year-old: officials
HOPEWELL TWP., Pa. (WHP) — Disturbing new details in the heinous stabbing deaths of two people in southern York County. The suspect told police that he had an out-of-body experience that pushed him to stab four people in all, killing two, including a five-year-old girl. “They were a nice...
