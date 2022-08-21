Read full article on original website
NHL
'He'll prove people wrong': Defying expectations is in Stankoven's DNA
Logan Stankoven took the next step in his career last week. It shouldn't surprise anyone. The Stars' second-round pick in 2021, Stankoven continues to defy critics and set new expectations, and he did that once again in helping Team Canada win the gold medal at the World Junior Championship. Stankoven finished fourth in the tournament in scoring with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games, and set up the overtime game-winning goal in the gold medal game.
Yardbarker
Ducks’ McTavish and Zellweger Are Ready for the NHL
The Anaheim Ducks’ bright future may be closer than expected. With one of the deeper prospect pools in the NHL, they were well-represented in the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC). Included in this group are three players from the gold-medal Canadian team, Mason McTavish, Olen Zellweger, and Nathan Gaucher. Both McTavish and Zellweger had an incredible run during the tournament. Zellweger led all defensemen in scoring with 11 points in Team Canada’s seven games. McTavish was practically unstoppable, scoring 17 points en route to being named the tournament’s MVP. Both of these stellar tournaments come on the heels of equally impressive seasons in their junior leagues.
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Eric Robinson
Speedy wing keeps adding to his game while serving as a CBJ mainstay the past few seasons. Birth date: June 14, 1995 (age 27) Birthplace: Bellmawr, N.J. Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until UFA status) During a hockey season, all a coach can ask for is some...
NHL
Minnesota Wild at the State Fair
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced the team will have a booth at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair located in the North End area of the Fairgrounds on the southeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue. The 7,500 square foot space will feature Wild merchandise, an interactive street hockey rink open to ages 17 and under and a shooting station open to all ages.
NHL
State Your Case: Can Golden Knights make playoffs this season?
NHL.com writers debate whether Vegas will overcome inexperienced goaltending to reach postseason. The Vegas Golden Knights missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in their five seasons in the NHL, finishing three points out of the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference last season.
NHL
Three questions facing Montreal Canadiens
St. Louis in first full season as coach, long-term loss of Price among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Montreal Canadiens. [Canadiens 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1....
NHL
New coaching staff could be just what Kiviranta needs to rebound
Dallas' 2020 postseason hero looks to make this season a fresh start and put a tough campaign in the rear-view mirror. 2021-22 stats: 1 goals 5 assists, 7 points in 56 games. Contract: One year remaining at a cap hit of $1.05 million. Performance evaluation. Kiviranta saw a big step...
NBC Sports
Sarah Nurse, Trevor Zegras revealed as 'NHL 23' cover athletes
The 2023 edition of EA Sports' NHL video game franchise will be a historic one. Team Canada forward Sarah Nurse and Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras were revealed as the cover athletes for "NHL 23" by EA Sports on Wednesday. It's the first time in the game's history that a woman is on the cover.
NHL
Spence focusing on making Kings lineup after getting 'taste' of NHL
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Expectations have changed in a matter of months for Jordan Spence. The 21-year-old defenseman made his NHL debut March 10 for the Los Angeles Kings against the San Jose Sharks and was thrust into the thick of the team's push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs after injuries to Drew Doughty, Mikey Anderson, Matt Roy, Alexander Edler and Tobias Bjornfot opened up a spot on the blue line.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ U-23 pipeline ranks 19th in the NHL in latest rankings
The Philadelphia Flyers’ U-23 pipeline is ranked 19th in the NHL. Before 2021-2022, Philadelphia was ranked 17th. For a team that finished with the fourth worst record during the 2021-2022 season, a pipeline ranked 19th doesn’t help decrease the odds stacked against them. These prospects do have a ton of potential to offer and could perform better than their 2022-2023 preseason rankings.
NHL
Kessel signs one-year, $1.5 million contract with Golden Knights
34-year-old forward had 52 points last season, has played 982 consecutive games. Phil Kessel signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. The 34-year-old forward was an unrestricted free agent. He had 52 points (eight goals, 44 assists) in 82 games for the Arizona Coyotes...
NHL
Top prospects for New Jersey Devils
Holtz, Zetterlund each could earn NHL role this season while New Jersey awaits Hughes, Nemec. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the New Jersey Devils, according to NHL.com. [Devils 32 in 32: Season preview...
NHL
Texier won't play for Blue Jackets this season
Forward dealing with 'personal issues and challenges'. Alexandre Texier will not play for the Columbus Blue Jackets this season. The Blue Jackets said the decision was made per the advice and recommendation of the NHL/NHL Players' Association Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program. Texier, a 22-year-old forward, has one season...
NHL
Bellows Looking to Make 'Big Impact'
After ending last season on positive note, Kieffer Bellows is looking to make a big impact in 2022-23 Kieffer Bellows has paid his dues over the past four seasons. The 2016 first-round pick (19th overall) spent the better part of two years in Bridgeport before making his NHL debut in 2020. Bellows was limited to 14 games during the shortened 2020-21 season, but stayed with the club for the entire year, working to improve his game.
The Hockey Writers
2022 World Junior Championship: Each Nation’s MVP
MVPs come in all shapes and sizes. It could be a team’s leading point producer, a goaltender who stands on their head or a defenceman who shuts down the opposition night after night. In this article, we look back at the 2022 World Junior Championship and try to determine who each nation’s MVP was.
NHL
Montreal Canadiens fantasy projections for 2022-23
Caufield, Suzuki thrived following coaching change; Dach could be breakout candidate. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Montreal Canadiens. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
Top prospects for Nashville Predators
Goalie Askarov set to play in AHL; Kemell to continue development in Finland. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8 to Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Nashville Predators, according to NHL.com. [Predators 32 in 32: Season preview |...
NHL
Stars prospect Stankoven impresses at World Junior Championship
DALLAS -- Logan Stankoven is building quite the case to be an important part of the Dallas Stars, if not this season then in the near future. The forward prospect helped Canada finish first at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, assisting on the Golden Goal scored by Kent Johnson at 3:20 of overtime in a 3-2 win against Finland on Saturday. Stankoven tied for fourth among all players with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games in the tournament.
NHL
New Jersey Devils fantasy projections for 2022-23
Healthy Hughes should be top 15 center; Vanecek sleeper among goalies. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the New Jersey Devils. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:...
NHL
Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
Beniers, Power most valuable options; Sanderson, McTavish have high ceilings. NHL.com ranks the top 10 rookies in standard fantasy hockey leagues for the 2022-23 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top 250 for this season.
