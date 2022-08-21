ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Espanola, NM

ladailypost.com

Taking Stock Of Los Alamos County Nuisance Code Process

Los Alamos is on the verge of an important milestone—completion of the Chapter 18 update—the nuisance code. This represents the final chapter of a multi-phased project designed to bring the Los Alamos County Development Code up to date and to determine clear standards for the Community Development Department (CDD) to assess and enforce nuisance conditions that are clearly identified threats to public health, safety, and welfare on private property.
ladailypost.com

PAC 8 Community Media Center: Aug. 26 – Sept. 1, 2022

PAC 8 Community Media Center is available for recording events, transferring of old media, shooting and editing, live streaming and drone photography and videography. For information, email pac8@losalamos.com, call 505.662.7228 or visit pac8cmc.com. PAC 8 Television schedule for Aug. 26 – Sept. 1:. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. 6 a.m....
Tyler Mc.

Los Alamos: The Closed Town Of America That Unlocked The Atom

Today, Los Alamos is a town in New Mexico that has a population of about 13,200 people as of 2020 according to the census. Right now, Los Alamos is pretty much just like any other small town in the state with very little difference between it and any other settlement you can find in the remote parts of New Mexico. However, this town has a very interesting and somewhat dark history associated with the Second World War and the Cold War. The United States of America was the first nation to unlock the secret of atomic energy to produce a weapon of mass destruction known as the atomic bomb. Los Alamos was a secret town that contained a classified research laboratory. This lab was part of the Manhattan Project: a secret scientific project primarily created to develop an atomic bomb to help end the World War with a final bang. The secret town was built to house thousands of scientists, engineers, and the families of these various people. The whole point of the secrecy was to keep United States nuclear scientists and whatever work they were a part of "away from prying eyes and ears".
ladailypost.com

Devolder: Improved Coordination Needed Between Los Alamos County Departments & Property Owners

This letter addresses the need for improved coordination between Los Alamos Residential and Commercial Property Owners and Los Alamos County Community Development, Environmental Services, and Environmental Sustainability efforts. Recently, there was an interesting letter in the Los Alamos Daily Post about a joint Los Alamos County Environmental Services and Environmental...
ladailypost.com

Kuropatwinski: An Invitation To Scouting In Los Alamos

Sangre de Cristo District of the Great Southwest Council. I saw the most awesome thing Saturday. In Albuquerque, at a New Mexico United soccer match being played on a temporarily sodded-over American baseball field – I witnessed 50 immigrants get sworn in by a U.S. Federal judge to become Citizens of the United States of America. Over 9,000 fans of the world’s Beautiful Game burst into applause as many of the new Citizens wept tears of joy, and not a few fell to their knees and kissed the ground of their new homeland. And in attendance: BSA scouts from across New Mexico – including Los Alamos – bore witness to the Beauty that this nation still offers.
ladailypost.com

Fire Relief Center Moved To New Mexico Highlands Univ.

The Fire Relief Center once located at the old Memorial Middle School gymnasium was moved to Sala de Madrid on the New Mexico Highlands University campus at the end of July. The Center will continue to provide hot meals twice a day at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and a range of services, including assistance with resources, accessing government relief, and navigating FEMA, available to those affected by the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fires and the subsequent flooding.
ladailypost.com

LANL: Toby Lunn – An Eye For Detail

During the summer of 2020, Lunn took the bike he made to Angel Fire Resort, one of the premier mountain biking locations in Northern New Mexico. Courtesy/LANL. As far back as he can remember, Toby Lunn, of the Intelligence & Systems Analysis group at Los Alamos National Laboratory, has loved bicycles.
KRQE News 13

Fort Marcy Park closures in Santa Fe for Zozobra

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Fort Marcy Complex will be closed as crews prepare for the burning of the Zozobra. The closure begins Saturday, August 27, at 12:00 a.m., through Saturday, September 3, at 12:00 p.m. The tennis courts, parking lot, dog park, and recreation center will all...
KRQE News 13

Areas across New Mexico continue to battle rain, flooding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People in different parts of New Mexico are battling rising rivers, washed-out bridges, walls of mud and water-covered roads. Felipe Cordova and mary Ann Sena live off County Road 65 in Dixon. They’ve been surrounded by water flooding by them five times now with the recent storms. Water is crossing also Shawnee, east […]
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man faces multiple rape charges in three counties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of molesting a young relative 20 years ago is accused of striking again. He is facing charges in three different counties involving another girl. His first alleged victim, Melanie Sandoval, says she’s hoping he can finally be stopped. “I want them...
KOAT 7

Las Vegas down to around 30 days of water

The city of Las Vegas is still in a water crisis. KOAT first brought you this story last month when the city said they had about 50 days of water left. The mayor of Las Vegas, Louie Trujillo, said that as of Aug. 21, the city has just over 30 days of essential water left. This is all because of the Calf Canyon Hermits Peak burn scar.
