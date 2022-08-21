ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Rock, NM

The Jauntee Performs Final 2022 Summer Concert Friday!

Friday marks the final concert of the 2022 15-week Los Alamos Summer Concert Series presented by Toyota of Santa Fe. The Jauntee concert is co-sponsored by Los Alamos businesses TechSource, Inc. and Wiemann Wealth Strategies / Raymond James. The Jauntee pays tribute to music’s ability to transcend simple entertainment and...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
‘E Pluribus Unum’ Photography Truck In Los Alamos Friday

The E Pluribus Unum photography project will be in Los Alamos Aug. 26. Courtesy/LACDC. Since 2012, Santa Fe’s mobile art-space has been traveling across the state of New Mexico working on a statewide photographic portrait project, ‘E Pluribus Unum’. The mobile gallery is outfitted as a mobile...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
LANL: Toby Lunn – An Eye For Detail

During the summer of 2020, Lunn took the bike he made to Angel Fire Resort, one of the premier mountain biking locations in Northern New Mexico. Courtesy/LANL. As far back as he can remember, Toby Lunn, of the Intelligence & Systems Analysis group at Los Alamos National Laboratory, has loved bicycles.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
White Rock, NM
Inspired Jewelers Grand Opening Weekend Aug. 27-28!

Inspired Jewelers owners Michelle and Kevin Talley at their new store at 555 Oppenheimer, Suite 204. Courtesy/Chamber. Inspired Jewelers owners Michelle and Kevin Talley are hosting a Grand Opening weekend at their new retail store noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28 at 555 Oppenheimer, Suite 204.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
PEEC: Come Nibble Like A Bear This Friday!

Celebrate bear month with The Pajarito Environmental Education Center and the Land of Enchantment Wildlife Foundation by attending Bears, Beers, and Bites 6-8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 27 at the Los Alamos Nature Center. This event will give you the opportunity to learn about black bears and eat like them too,...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Kuropatwinski: An Invitation To Scouting In Los Alamos

Sangre de Cristo District of the Great Southwest Council. I saw the most awesome thing Saturday. In Albuquerque, at a New Mexico United soccer match being played on a temporarily sodded-over American baseball field – I witnessed 50 immigrants get sworn in by a U.S. Federal judge to become Citizens of the United States of America. Over 9,000 fans of the world’s Beautiful Game burst into applause as many of the new Citizens wept tears of joy, and not a few fell to their knees and kissed the ground of their new homeland. And in attendance: BSA scouts from across New Mexico – including Los Alamos – bore witness to the Beauty that this nation still offers.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Fire Relief Center Moved To New Mexico Highlands Univ.

The Fire Relief Center once located at the old Memorial Middle School gymnasium was moved to Sala de Madrid on the New Mexico Highlands University campus at the end of July. The Center will continue to provide hot meals twice a day at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and a range of services, including assistance with resources, accessing government relief, and navigating FEMA, available to those affected by the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fires and the subsequent flooding.
LAS VEGAS, NM
Obituary: Patricia Ann Oakes Melvin July 23, 2022

Patricia Ann Oakes Melvin, 74, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2022 at home in Indio, California. Pat was born in 1948 in Los Alamos, NM, and was the third of five children of William R. Oakes and Josephine H. Oakes. She loved growing up with her large family and remained close with her brother, sisters, and their families throughout her life.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Letter To The Editor: Walking

The traffic diet on Trinity makes me happy. A long time ago I used to walk to work and back from Gold Street to the old Schools’ Headquarters. I usually cut down through the middle by the apartments and orthodontic office and passed by what’s now the Reel Deal. Taking the sidewalk was always scary, especially in inclement weather. The first time I saw the current striping I was happy something had finally been done.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
NMFO: ‘Poker Face’ Now Filming Around Albuquerque

SANTA FE — New Mexico State Film Office (NMFO) Director Amber Dodson has announced that one episode of the series “Poker Face” has begun principal photography in and around Albuquerque. Directed by Rian Johnson and produced by T Street, Natasha Lyonne, and Nora and Lila Zuckerman, “Poker...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Pets Of The Week: Meet Sylvester And Tina

Tina arrived so covered in ticks that she suffered from hair loss and was lethargic. She has since recovered and has grown her fur back. Now she’s ready to find her forever home. Tina has the cutest little Yoda ears and tiny underbite, along with big soulful eyes. Her adoption fee is reduced to $25 and she goes home spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and with six months of heartworm prevention. Walk-in adopters are welcome 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Humane Shelter is at 108 Hamm Parkway in Española. To learn more, visit www.espanolahumane.org.
ESPANOLA, NM
Topper Volleyball Falls To St. Mike’s Horsemen

Anna Kirkland digs a serve in the 2nd set and is credited with 10 digs for the night in a nonconference match with St. Michael’s Horsemen played Tuesday night in Santa Fe. The Horsemen dominated the Toppers in both offense and defense and won the match 25-9, 25-14 and 25-21. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
SANTA FE, NM
Pro Musica Orchestra: Season Opening Concert Sept. 24

SANTA FE — Under the Baton of Ransom Wilson, the Pro Musica Orchestra presents Rossini, Mozart, Jessie Montgomery and Prokofiev in its season opening performance Sept. 24. Montgomery’s composition, Shift, Change, Turn was commissioned in 2019 by the Orpheus and the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestras. She writes that “Shift, Change, Turn is my opportunity to contribute to the tradition of writing a piece based on the seasons, as change and rotation is something that we all experience as humans.” The inclusion of Montgomery’s work on this program is a part of Pro Musica’s Women of Distinction Initiative.
SANTA FE, NM

