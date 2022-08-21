Read full article on original website
Los Alamos: The Closed Town Of America That Unlocked The AtomTyler Mc.Los Alamos, NM
Opinion: Attorneys Are Appealing the Conviction of 'JB' WhiteDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The 'Rust' Armorer Has Stated that She Believes Santa Fe Authorities Mishandled the CaseDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Santa Fe Dentist and Guard Member Is Offering Free Treatments to Veterans on SaturdayDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
New stimulus proposal would give families in New Mexico thousandsJ.R. HeimbignerSanta Fe, NM
The Jauntee Performs Final 2022 Summer Concert Friday!
Friday marks the final concert of the 2022 15-week Los Alamos Summer Concert Series presented by Toyota of Santa Fe. The Jauntee concert is co-sponsored by Los Alamos businesses TechSource, Inc. and Wiemann Wealth Strategies / Raymond James. The Jauntee pays tribute to music’s ability to transcend simple entertainment and...
Los Alamos Chamber Of Commerce Hosts Business After Hours At Little Studio On The Mesa Thursday
The community is invited to the Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours at Little Studio on the Mesa. The event is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at 113 Longview Dr., in White Rock.
‘E Pluribus Unum’ Photography Truck In Los Alamos Friday
The E Pluribus Unum photography project will be in Los Alamos Aug. 26. Courtesy/LACDC. Since 2012, Santa Fe’s mobile art-space has been traveling across the state of New Mexico working on a statewide photographic portrait project, ‘E Pluribus Unum’. The mobile gallery is outfitted as a mobile...
LANL: Toby Lunn – An Eye For Detail
During the summer of 2020, Lunn took the bike he made to Angel Fire Resort, one of the premier mountain biking locations in Northern New Mexico. Courtesy/LANL. As far back as he can remember, Toby Lunn, of the Intelligence & Systems Analysis group at Los Alamos National Laboratory, has loved bicycles.
Inspired Jewelers Grand Opening Weekend Aug. 27-28!
Inspired Jewelers owners Michelle and Kevin Talley at their new store at 555 Oppenheimer, Suite 204. Courtesy/Chamber. Inspired Jewelers owners Michelle and Kevin Talley are hosting a Grand Opening weekend at their new retail store noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28 at 555 Oppenheimer, Suite 204.
Rabbi Jack Shlachter To Lead Preparation Classes For High Holidays At Los Alamos Jewish Center Aug. 31 & Sept. 14
Jews around the world hear the sound of the ram’s horn (Shofar) at Jewish High Holiday services. Courtesy/Los Alamos Jewish Center. The Jewish New Year, Rosh HaShanah, marks the beginning of a 10-day period of self-reflection on the Jewish calendar. Unlike the secular new year, Rosh HaShanah is observed...
PEEC: Come Nibble Like A Bear This Friday!
Celebrate bear month with The Pajarito Environmental Education Center and the Land of Enchantment Wildlife Foundation by attending Bears, Beers, and Bites 6-8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 27 at the Los Alamos Nature Center. This event will give you the opportunity to learn about black bears and eat like them too,...
Kuropatwinski: An Invitation To Scouting In Los Alamos
Sangre de Cristo District of the Great Southwest Council. I saw the most awesome thing Saturday. In Albuquerque, at a New Mexico United soccer match being played on a temporarily sodded-over American baseball field – I witnessed 50 immigrants get sworn in by a U.S. Federal judge to become Citizens of the United States of America. Over 9,000 fans of the world’s Beautiful Game burst into applause as many of the new Citizens wept tears of joy, and not a few fell to their knees and kissed the ground of their new homeland. And in attendance: BSA scouts from across New Mexico – including Los Alamos – bore witness to the Beauty that this nation still offers.
New Mexico History Museum And Fray Angélico Chávez History Library Complete Work On Preservation Of Unique Audio Recordings
SANTA FE — New Mexico History Museum (NMHM) is excited to share that Fray Angélico Chávez History Library (FACHL) has completed the work associated with a grant from Recordings at Risk, a program conducted by the Council on Library and Information Resources (CLIR), with funding from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
Taos County Historical Society Presents ‘The Old Spanish Trail’ By Celinda Kaelin Sept. 3
The Taos County Historical Society (TCHS) announces its 2 p.m. Sept. 3, program. ‘The Old Spanish Trail’ by Celinda Reynolds Kaelin in the Kit Carson Electric Cooperative Boardroom, 118 Cruz Alta Road, Taos. Admission is free for members of the Taos County Historical Society and a suggested donation of $5 for non-members.
Semi-Annual Monitoring Report For Los Alamos National Laboratory Added To Electronic Public Reading Room
Per regulatory requirements, the following document(s) have been added to the Los Alamos National Laboratory Electronic Reading Room. The document(s) have been submitted to fulfill one or more requirements of the LANL.
Fire Relief Center Moved To New Mexico Highlands Univ.
The Fire Relief Center once located at the old Memorial Middle School gymnasium was moved to Sala de Madrid on the New Mexico Highlands University campus at the end of July. The Center will continue to provide hot meals twice a day at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and a range of services, including assistance with resources, accessing government relief, and navigating FEMA, available to those affected by the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fires and the subsequent flooding.
Memorial Service: Janis A. White At Christian Church Sept. 1
There will be a memorial service for Janis A. White (Jan) next Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Christian Church of Los Alamos at 92 East Road.
Obituary: Patricia Ann Oakes Melvin July 23, 2022
Patricia Ann Oakes Melvin, 74, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2022 at home in Indio, California. Pat was born in 1948 in Los Alamos, NM, and was the third of five children of William R. Oakes and Josephine H. Oakes. She loved growing up with her large family and remained close with her brother, sisters, and their families throughout her life.
Letter To The Editor: Walking
The traffic diet on Trinity makes me happy. A long time ago I used to walk to work and back from Gold Street to the old Schools’ Headquarters. I usually cut down through the middle by the apartments and orthodontic office and passed by what’s now the Reel Deal. Taking the sidewalk was always scary, especially in inclement weather. The first time I saw the current striping I was happy something had finally been done.
NMFO: ‘Poker Face’ Now Filming Around Albuquerque
SANTA FE — New Mexico State Film Office (NMFO) Director Amber Dodson has announced that one episode of the series “Poker Face” has begun principal photography in and around Albuquerque. Directed by Rian Johnson and produced by T Street, Natasha Lyonne, and Nora and Lila Zuckerman, “Poker...
Pets Of The Week: Meet Sylvester And Tina
Tina arrived so covered in ticks that she suffered from hair loss and was lethargic. She has since recovered and has grown her fur back. Now she’s ready to find her forever home. Tina has the cutest little Yoda ears and tiny underbite, along with big soulful eyes. Her adoption fee is reduced to $25 and she goes home spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and with six months of heartworm prevention. Walk-in adopters are welcome 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Humane Shelter is at 108 Hamm Parkway in Española. To learn more, visit www.espanolahumane.org.
Topper Volleyball Falls To St. Mike’s Horsemen
Anna Kirkland digs a serve in the 2nd set and is credited with 10 digs for the night in a nonconference match with St. Michael’s Horsemen played Tuesday night in Santa Fe. The Horsemen dominated the Toppers in both offense and defense and won the match 25-9, 25-14 and 25-21. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
Pro Musica Orchestra: Season Opening Concert Sept. 24
SANTA FE — Under the Baton of Ransom Wilson, the Pro Musica Orchestra presents Rossini, Mozart, Jessie Montgomery and Prokofiev in its season opening performance Sept. 24. Montgomery’s composition, Shift, Change, Turn was commissioned in 2019 by the Orpheus and the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestras. She writes that “Shift, Change, Turn is my opportunity to contribute to the tradition of writing a piece based on the seasons, as change and rotation is something that we all experience as humans.” The inclusion of Montgomery’s work on this program is a part of Pro Musica’s Women of Distinction Initiative.
LAMC Continues Partnership With Northern New Mexico Cancer Care Under Dr. Fei Gu And Dr. Karen LoRusso
Los Alamos Medical Center (LAMC) has partnered with Northern New Mexico Cancer Care for many years now and will continue to do so. The services provided by Northern New Mexico Cancer Care will continue under the stewardship of Dr. Fei Gu and Dr. Karen LoRusso. Both Providers have been long-standing...
