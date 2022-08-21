The Kansas City Chiefs made an early lead hold up for a 24-14 victory over the Washington Commanders on Saturday and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was impressive once again. He led two touchdown drives on the first two possessions, often directing passes to players who weren’t primary targets a year ago. Off-season work and a rigorous training camp seem to be paying off in the passing game.

