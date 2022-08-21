Greg Zuerlein was 1-for-1 on field goal attempts with a 44-yarder and 1-for-1 on extra point attempts in New York’s 24-16 preseason win against the Falcons on Monday. Zuerlein signed with the Jets this offseason and will be their kicker when the regular season starts despite the presence of Eddy Pineiro on the roster. Zuerlein, the former All-Pro, will offer consistency at a position the Jets have certainly needed since the loss of Nick Folk. The name Sam Ficken still brings chills to Jets fans and they will welcome “Greg the Leg” with open arms. Distance has never been the problem for Zuerlein but he has had a tendency to miss wide at times, However, he will bring stability to the Jets' kicking room and give them a talent they have not seen in a Jets uniform at the kicking position in quite some time. The biggest question mark for Zuerlein’s fantasy season will be how consistent the Jets' offense can be and how consistently they can move him into scoring position. Zuerlein has shown throughout his career that if his offense can get inside the 35-40 yard line of their opponent’s territory, they should feel confident they are inside Zuerlein’s scoring range. Despite his history and talent, Zuerlein's fantasy stock can’t help but be impacted by the Jets' unknowns on offense.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO