Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
Wan'Dale Robinson catches three passes on Sunday
According to reports out of training camp, Wan'Dale Robinson will be used in a multitude of ways in the new-look Giants' offense. The team has not fully opened up their playbook in the preseason, which is likely the reason for the rookie wide receiver's struggles thus far. Fantasy managers may have to wait until Week 1 of the regular season to see Robinson's true role in the offense, but is worth a late-round flier based on his talent and upside.
fantasypros.com
Daniel Bellinger records two catches on Sunday
Bellinger seems to have cemented himself as the starting tight end for the Giants. It is unclear how big of a role the rookie will have, but with his blocking and receiving abilities he will find himself on the field more times than not. Bellinger made an uncharacteristic mistake on Sunday, dropping a pass that resulted in an interception. The blunder did not seem to phase Daniel Jones, who said after the game that he knows Bellinger "will make that play" in the future.
fantasypros.com
Desmond Ridder throws for 143 yards versus Jets
Ridder compiled 143 yards in just two drives on Monday night, and was able to record 10 completions on 13 attempts, after requiring 22 attempts in his preseason debut. On the other hand, he failed to produce any rushing yards this game, after going for 59 yards on six carries last week. Ridder will look to end on a strong note in the Falcons' preseason finale against the Jaguars on August 27th, especially to boost his odds of seeing the field in the regular season sooner rather than later. For now, veteran Marcus Mariota should be considered the heavy favorite to be under center for Week 1.
fantasypros.com
Isaiah Spiller (ankle) deemed 'week to week'
According to ESPN's Lindsey Thiry, Los Angeles Chargers RB Isaiah Spiller is being deemed "week to week" with an ankle injury he sustained during the team's preseason game and may miss the season opener. (Lindsey Thiry on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. It's still uncertain how much Spiller will factor into the...
RELATED PEOPLE
fantasypros.com
Mike Gesicki brought up in trade discussions
Mike Gesicki is reportedly being discussed as a possible trade candidate, per PFF. The Dolphins have brought up his name to other teams, showing that the Dolphins may be willing to move on from the tight end. (PFF.com) Fantasy Impact:. Gesicki is admittedly learning a new position in Mike McDaniel’s...
Packers pull off trade with Jaguars
The Green Bay Packers are in the process of widdling down the squad ahead of final 53-man roster cuts. In doing so, the Packers managed to get a bit of value back for a player who didn’t figure to play a big role in 2022. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers have agreed to […] The post Packers pull off trade with Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
fantasypros.com
Younghoe Koo kicks three field goals in defeat to Jets
Koo converted on all field goal and extra point attempts for the second straight preseason game. He is one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL and has the luxury of playing in a dome for at least half of the season. Despite this, Koo should be considered at best a fringe top-10 option at the position, due to the below-average Falcons offense.
fantasypros.com
Michael Gallup (knee) will not start season on PUP list
Gallup has spent all off-season recovering from a torn ACL he sustained near the end of last year, and it sounds like his recovery is going well. He has partaken in some light individual drills at practice, and this move further indicates that he may be ready to play early on in the season. He could be a solid late-round value in best ball leagues if he is able to play the majority of the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fantasypros.com
Derrick Gore placed on IR Tuesday
The RB room in Kansas City got crowded with the additions of Isiah Pacheco and Ronald Jones. Gore was solid in his first season with the Chiefs in 2021, posting 256 rush yards on 51 carries and two rushing touchdowns. Gore was currently being taken as the RB89 in PPR ADP prior to today’s news. The Chiefs’ RB situation currently looks like it may be a committee to start the season.
fantasypros.com
Albert Wilson released by Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have released WR Albert Wilson. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Wilson is entering his eighth NFL season after stints with both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins. The Vikings signed him on June 1, but despite a two-touchdown preseason debut, have chosen to release Wilson. Regardless, Wilson likely does not hold much fantasy value in any format this season.
fantasypros.com
Quarterbacks Experts Like Less Than ADP (2022 Fantasy Football)
A great way to get a sense of players to target and a void is to see how our expert rankings compare to average draft position (ADP). If the ADP is higher than the expert rankings, you may want to consider these players at their current draft-day cost. Let’s take a look at players our expert consensus likes less than ADP.
fantasypros.com
Gus Edwards lands on the PUP list Tuesday
Gus Edwards was added to the PUP list by the Ravens Tuesday. He will be out for at least the first four games of the season. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Edwards was doubtful to be ready by Week 1 after suffering a torn ACL in 2021. He has not played since the 2020 season in which he logged 144 rushing attempts, 723 yards, and six touchdowns. Barring another injury to J.K. Dobbins, Edwards is unlikely to even live up to his current RB65 PPR ADP.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
Aaron Judge smacks MLB-leading 47th home run in win Monday
Judge ended a nine-game homer drought with his Major League-leading 47th home run of the season off Max Scherzer in the 3rd inning on Monday night. The homer was his first since August 12 and also extended his Major League leads in RBI (103) and runs scored (99). Judge is slashing .295/.393/.658 to go along with those league-leading numbers this season. Judge’s DFS salary has become somewhat cost prohibitive recently with his lack of dingers but this could be the start of another home run barrage the giant Yankee.
MLB・
fantasypros.com
Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) on track to return Week 1
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that RB Elijah Mitchell is on track to return Week 1 vs. Chicago. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Mitchell is currently dealing with a hamstring injury and is not expected to play at all in the preseason. He still expects to open the season as the lead back. It is worth noting San Francisco has had a different leader in carries each of the last five seasons, so that adds some risk to Mitchell for fantasy managers.
fantasypros.com
Players Matthew Freedman is All-In On (2022 Fantasy Football)
Let’s take a look at players Matthew Freedman is all-in on early in fantasy football drafts. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. Trey Lance (QB – SF) ADP QB13. Lance has been declared the starter, and he could dominate. In 10 quarters...
fantasypros.com
Baker Mayfield officially Panthers' Week 1 starter
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Carolina Panthers officially announced that QB Baker Mayfield will be the team's starter in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Reports had already surfaced that this was all but certain. Mayfield looked sharp in the team's first preseason...
fantasypros.com
Stevie Scott III waived by Denver
Scott has been fighting for a roster spot since entering the NFL, but he won't make the cut for Denver, who are already set at the position ahead of the season. The young running back is an unfortunate casualty of roster cutdowns, but it's possible that he could find himself on a practice squad somewhere this year.
fantasypros.com
Logan Thomas activated from PUP List
After sitting out the Commanders' second preseason game, recovering from the major knee injury he suffered late last season, Thomas has been activated. Thomas should resume his role as the TE1 for Washington now that he's healthy. There was always optimism that he would be able return for their Week 1 matchup against the Jaguars and now that looks to be the case. Carson Wentz has a history of heavily-targeting TEs, dating back to his time with the Eagles. Thomas could be a fantasy starter due to his ability in the red zone. However, his weekly floor is worrisome due to the other receiving options for Wentz and his sometimes lack of consistency.
fantasypros.com
Greg Zuerlein connects on field goal, extra point in win Monday
Greg Zuerlein was 1-for-1 on field goal attempts with a 44-yarder and 1-for-1 on extra point attempts in New York’s 24-16 preseason win against the Falcons on Monday. Zuerlein signed with the Jets this offseason and will be their kicker when the regular season starts despite the presence of Eddy Pineiro on the roster. Zuerlein, the former All-Pro, will offer consistency at a position the Jets have certainly needed since the loss of Nick Folk. The name Sam Ficken still brings chills to Jets fans and they will welcome “Greg the Leg” with open arms. Distance has never been the problem for Zuerlein but he has had a tendency to miss wide at times, However, he will bring stability to the Jets' kicking room and give them a talent they have not seen in a Jets uniform at the kicking position in quite some time. The biggest question mark for Zuerlein’s fantasy season will be how consistent the Jets' offense can be and how consistently they can move him into scoring position. Zuerlein has shown throughout his career that if his offense can get inside the 35-40 yard line of their opponent’s territory, they should feel confident they are inside Zuerlein’s scoring range. Despite his history and talent, Zuerlein's fantasy stock can’t help but be impacted by the Jets' unknowns on offense.
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Dynasty Football Podcast: 12 Pressing Preseason Fantasy Football Questions: Tips, Trades & Strategies to Succeed in 2022
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Dynasty Football Podcast. Our show is hosted by Scott Bogman (@BogmanSports) and Pat Fitzmaurice (@Fitz_FF). Together, they will help you with your dynasty squads. Scott Bogman and Pat Fitzmaurice...
Comments / 0