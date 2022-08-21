ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Michigan Jewish Food Festival connects community with Earth

 4 days ago
The Hazon Michigan Jewish Food Festival will be on Sunday, August 21, 2022, from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm at the DNR Outdoor Adventure Center. It's located at 1801 Atwater St., Detroit, MI 48207.

The Festival will engage children, teens, adults, seniors, and families in transformative and educational experiences in the areas of food, food justice, farming, sustainability, environmental initiatives, climate change, and health for themselves and their communities while having an amazing and fun time! We can each take action towards making this a better and more sustainable world for all.

To learn more, visit https://hazon.org/detroit/michigan-jewish-food-festival/ .

