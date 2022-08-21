Read full article on original website
Sacramento Observer
Help For Blacks Struggling For Homeownership
Three years ago, Elizabeth Peters, a single mother of one, went on a 10-month journey to find a house to buy in Sacramento. The journey was discouraging, says Peters, now 33-years-old, because many investors were outbidding her on properties until her real estate agent found a program through NeighborWorks Sacramento that offered down payment assistance. The program helped Peters purchase a home that was a good fit for her and her son, and she closed on the house in mid-March of 2020.
KCRA.com
A health update from Brittany Hope
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — We wanted to take a moment and provide some personal news about our weekend anchor Brittany Hope. She will be off the fair for the next few weeks as she's about to go through a medical procedure. Because she didn't want anyone to wonder where she...
Man wins $20 million from scratcher, largest in CA Lottery History
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 Lottery ticket, the largest scratcher prize winner in California Lottery history, according to the California Lottery Office. Chad Fry said he used some extra money from a late payment for side construction work that he did to pay for the ticket, […]
GV Wire
Another Tahoe Joe’s Restaurant Shuttered. Which Ones Remain Open?
The once-thriving Tahoe Joe’s Steakhouse chain, launched in Fresno in the mid-1990s, has suffered its latest casualty. Parent company BBQ Holdings has confirmed that the restaurant’s location in Roseville has permanently closed. It was the last remaining Tahoe Joe’s in the greater Sacramento area. “We did have...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are Proud Boys growing in Northern California? What to know as one runs for school board
Last December, eight months before he filed papers to run for a seat on board of San Juan Unified School District, Jeffrey Erik Perrine showed up at a school board meeting in Lincoln with a message for board members. “I’m going to run a boatload of people against you guys,”...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Possible remains of Kiely Rodni found, Turlock student in critical condition, United Farm Workers march
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
California farmers turning to drought-resistant plant agave
Farmers in Northern California are digging into a new and unusual option for their fields. Drought conditions have many farmers rethinking their crops, and agave is proving to be an alluring alternative.On a dry dusty hill in Yolo County, nestled between rows of olives and almonds, there's a strange and spiky sight. Craig Reynolds started them as an experiment and now the secret's out. "It's kind of almost too much to handle right now. I get phone calls every day from all over the place saying where can I get some agave seedlings?" said California Agave Council Director Craig Reynolds.Agave,...
Tahoe Joe's closes in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Tahoe Joe's Famous Steakhouse in Roseville has closed, marking an end to the restaurant chain in the greater Sacramento area. "We did have to make the difficult decision to close our Roseville, CA Tahoe Joe’s location. We want to thank our loyal guests for the many years of dining with us and to our dedicated team members who served the Roseville community," Chief Operating Officer of BBQ Holdings, Al Hank wrote in a statement to ABC10.
Sacramento Observer
Can’t Keep A Good Womxn Down
It was only supposed to be a march, but the community had other plans for Black Womxn United (BWU). The Sacramento-based nonprofit on Aug. 13 hosted the inaugural Black Womxn’s Festival, “Money, (Em)power, Respect,” at William Land Park. The free event, its first in person in two years, marked a departure for the organization made famous by its Black Women’s March, which drew hundreds to the state capital in June 2019.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Kiely Rodni’s remains confirmed, camping ban along American River, UC Davis aid to farmworkers
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Bay Area city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says
(KRON) — The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named […]
Sacramento Magazine
Barbara Crockett, Sacramento’s Doyenne of Dance, Has Died
Barbara Crockett, who was responsible for elevating the profile of ballet in Sacramento, died this past Tuesday, a month short of her 102nd birthday, after she fell and fractured her hip. Her accomplishments were many. As a young dancer, she was a member of San Francisco Ballet, where she met...
80,000 customers without power in El Dorado County
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — PG&E is reporting that 80,000 customers are without power in El Dorado County. There is currently no estimated time of when power will be restored, but PG&E said they are currently working to restore power. This is a developing story.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Rooftop Bar Gets a Reboot
Revival, the rooftop lounge at downtown’s Kimpton Sawyer Hotel, has undergone a revival of its own, with a new interior design, menu and events schedule. The new menu of bar bites includes such things as Dungeness crab tartine, duck carnitas tacos and heirloom tomatoes with burrata. The new programming...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Slight Relief in Sight Following Record Sacramento Heat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least three high temperature records for August 20 were tied or broken Saturday in the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys. In the Sacramento Valley, Redding reached a high of 110 degrees, tying a record that dates back to 1919. Downtown Sacramento’s high of 106 tied a record set in 1950.
Multiple fires burning in American River parkway
SACRAMENTO - Firefighters are battling multiple vegetation fires along the American River Parkway in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, one fire is in the parkway behind Costco and the other is between Business 80 and the train trestle.The fires are contained in dense vegetationCrews will remain on the scene for extensive mop-up and investigation into the cause of the fires.
Van crashes into side of home in Natomas
SACRAMENTO – A Natomas-area home suffered considerable damage after a van crashed into it Wednesday morning. The scene was along Da Vinci Way, off of E. Commerce Way. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the van did leave the side of the home's garage with noticeable damage. No injuries have been reported.
Mountain Democrat
80,000 PG&E customers affected by outage
PG&E officials estimated more 80,000 customers in El Dorado County experienced a power outage Wednesday morning. PG&E spokesman Jeff Smith told the Mountain Democrat that utility crews were working to restore power as quickly as possible. Placerville residents saw the lights go back on at about 11 a.m. On social...
Dozens of Rolexes Have Been Stolen Right Off the Wrists of Bay Area Watch Collectors
Another bling ring is on the loose. Even with the reports of Rolex prices waning on the secondary market market, most can still fetch well above their retail price—and thieves are getting increasingly savvy to the phenomenon. Earlier this year, a gang of women known as the “Rolex Rippers” targeted wealthy men wearing Rollies, using the old “sleight of hand” trick to rob them of their crown jewels. Over 30 nearly identical thefts were reported in January. Now, a new string of robbers on this side of the pond is scooping Rolexes off the wrists of Bay Area residents in California. The...
kuic.com
Families Helping Families Car Show on September 10th!
Families Helping Families Solano County and its Board of Directors are excited to join the City of Fairfield for their Tomato and Vine Festival, September 10 & 11! We will be helping coordinate the Car Show on Saturday (09/10) and a Motorcycle Show on Sunday (09/11). Four trophy categories will be awarded for each show. Due to limited space, only 50 participants for each event can register and show off their prized possession. Cost of these events will be $50 for the Car Show and $30 for the Motorcycle Show. All proceeds go to Families Helping Families Solano County, which has still been serving our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to seeing you there! If you’re not able to attend or register, please put it in your calendar for September 23, 2023 for the return of our Families Helping Families Solano County Car Show next year at the Fairfield Budweiser Brewery. Please sign up thru our email: [email protected] to receive updates/upcoming events.
