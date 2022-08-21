Families Helping Families Solano County and its Board of Directors are excited to join the City of Fairfield for their Tomato and Vine Festival, September 10 & 11! We will be helping coordinate the Car Show on Saturday (09/10) and a Motorcycle Show on Sunday (09/11). Four trophy categories will be awarded for each show. Due to limited space, only 50 participants for each event can register and show off their prized possession. Cost of these events will be $50 for the Car Show and $30 for the Motorcycle Show. All proceeds go to Families Helping Families Solano County, which has still been serving our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to seeing you there! If you’re not able to attend or register, please put it in your calendar for September 23, 2023 for the return of our Families Helping Families Solano County Car Show next year at the Fairfield Budweiser Brewery. Please sign up thru our email: [email protected] to receive updates/upcoming events.

SOLANO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO