Burbank police investigating fatal double shooting

A double shooting that left one person dead is under investigation, Burbank police said Wednesday. Detectives are actively investigating the two Monday morning shootings, the first of which was reported at about 7:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Brighton Street, where they say a male was found in the front yard of a home, suffering from significant injuries.
BURBANK, CA
LIVE: Robbery suspect leading authorities on wild chase

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A robbery suspect crashed into several drivers while leading authorities on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon. Reports of the pursuit began coming in around 4:30 p.m. The pursuit reportedly began in the Cerritos area. AIR7 HD was over the chase around 5 p.m. as the...
CERRITOS, CA
Vanessa Bryant Wins Kobe Death Photo Lawsuit, Awarded $16 Million

Vanessa Bryant has won her lawsuit against Los Angeles County … after a jury of ten decided she has suffered and will continue to suffer severe emotional distress as a result of the death scene photos captured on the cellphones of 8 L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies — photos she fears will someday surface publicly. That fear was the basis of her lawsuit.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Excessive heat warning issued for Palmdale, Lancaster as temperatures reach triple digits

A summer full of extremely warm weather is expected to continue through the coming weeks, as some regions are predicted to hit nearly record-setting highs. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the Lancaster and Palmdale areas as temperatures are expected to reach well over 100 degrees on Tuesday. The warning, which goes into effect Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. is set to last through most of the day, ending at 9 p.m.
PALMDALE, CA
