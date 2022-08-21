Read full article on original website
Auburndale Eagles Volleyball Season Preview
Looking to be competitive building off of last year’s experience. Behind the scenes: Who are some of the people that help your program succeed?. Our trainer Maggie is key in keeping the girls physically healthy so they are able to play at the top of their game. ***********************************************************************. Know...
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Red Raiders Volleyball Season Preview
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Volleyball Season Preview. Honestly, I really can’t tell right now. We are so different from last season and we have a lot to work on. Definitely a rebuilding year for our entire program. Keys to your success this season:. Being coachable, working hard, staying focused (many...
Amherst Falcons Volleyball Schedule
Payton Jastromski – Libero – Her focus on the sport and her position have been outstanding! She practices so hard and takes every opportunity she can to play the sport and get better. Sara Breed – her hitting on Right Side has really improved! She again is another...
Gilman Pirates Football Season Preview
***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
SPASH Tennis Edged by Eau Claire North
STEVENS POINT – 3, Eau Claire NORTH – 4 Singles:. No. 1 – Tatum Thielman, STEVENS POINT def. Morgan Presler, Eau Claire NORTH, 6-3 , 6-2 No. 2 – Kailey Bates, Eau Claire NORTH def. Rylan Woytasik, STEVENS POINT , 6-1 , 1-6 , 10-6 No....
De Pere Tennis Slips Past SPASH
STEVENS POINT – 3, DE PERE HIGH – 4, Singles:. No. 1 – Tatum Thielman, STEVENS POINT def. Mina Mangum, DE PERE HIGH, 3-6 , 6-1 , 10-5 No. 2 – Clare Sonnenburg, DE PERE HIGH def. Rylan Woytasik, STEVENS POINT , 6-4 , 6-3 No....
Loyal Greyhounds Volleyball Season Preview
Aspen Hagen- Middle Hitter (Senior) Anna Lindner- Middle Hitter (Senior) Mya Rueth- Libero (Junior) Molly Zvolena- Outside Hitter (Sophomore) Autumn Zvolena- Right Side Hitter (Sophomore) Addysen Wolf- Outside Hitter (Freshman) Conference outlook. We are a young team this year, but we also have a lot of talented players who want...
Neillsville/Granton Wardogs Football Season Preview
Head Coach: Reed Lehman (3rd year as HC for Neillsville/Granton) Assistant Coaches: Chris Poeschel, Jason Kurth, Michael Gaier, Tom Bieneck, Jason Learman, Dave McDonald, Jamie Boyer. Offense: key returning players. Some of our key returners on offense are senior offensive linemen Kaleb Walsh and Logan Erickson. We also return our...
Matt Halverson Announces That He’s Leaving KBJR-TV In Duluth
A familiar face is leaving Twin Ports television. After four and a half years, KBJR-TV Sports Director Matt Halverson has announced his departure from the station, effective Friday, August 26. Although he hasn't disclosed what his next plans are, we can surmise that it probably won't involve television - at...
USA Mullet Championships: Wisconsin teen, boy win first prize in separate divisions
The votes are in and America has at least two winners in the USA Mullet Championship. Winners were announced in the teens and kids division Sunday. Emmitt Bailey from Menomonie, Wisconsin took home the prize in the kids division while Cayden Kershaw from Wausau, Wisconsin, took home the top prize in the teen division.
$10K reward for information on damage to Superior’s Nemadji Golf Course
SUPERIOR, WI -- A community member has put up $10,000 of their own money as a reward for information on who’s responsible for damage to a Superior Golf Course. Nemadji Golf Course leaders announced the reward Tuesday. In an email to their customers, they shared photos of the damage,...
Wausau area obituaries August 22, 2022
James Orville Young, Wausau, WI, died unexpectedly on August 12, 2022 at the age of 73. Jim was born on May 14, 1949 in Wausau, WI to Norris and Evelyn (Herrick) Young. He grew up in Wausau and graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1967. Jim married Nancy (Treu) on...
How a Challenge Turned Into Award-Winning Wines in Hayward Wisconsin
Tamarack Farms Winery in Hayward WisconsinUnsplash. Nestled in the woods of Northern Wisconsin, you'll find a combination of BBQ ribs, Brisket, Farm Pizza, and award-winning wines. It sounds like an odd concept, but "Famous" Dave Anderson has a knack for making concepts work. Here you will find Tamarack Farms Winery, just 5 miles east of Hayward Wisconsin.
Bus Driver Taking Kids to YMCA Camp Near Duluth Drunk on Fireball
This is such a disturbing story and a nightmare for parents who trust others to watch over their kids during the day. 35 students, ages 11-14, were on a charter bus ride to a YMCA Camp Warren in Eveleth, Minnesota when State Troopers were called to check on a bus that was driving chaotically northbound on I-35 Sunday morning, what they found when they pulled him over is chilling.
Neighbors, relatives among Wisconsin Century Farm honorees
TOWN of BEAR CREEK – At a time when owners of smaller farms are regularly selling their properties to larger operators, it’s remarkable there still are many farms that have remained in the same family for multiple generations. It’s even more remarkable when several farms in, basically, the...
Portion of Highway 51 north of Wausau reopens following trailer fire
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The southbound lane of Highway 51 north of Wausau that was closed for several hours during the early morning and morning hours Wednesday has now reopened. Southbound 51 was down to one lane until just before noon. The fire was reported around 2 a.m. The...
Gov. Evers announces $600M plan to help Wisconsin working families
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced his plan to help working families with the state’s budget surplus, where $600 million will be invested into fixing significant state issues. The governor visited Wausau City Hall this morning to hold a roundtable meeting with city leaders and receive feedback...
Parents of victim in Proctor football assault sue school district, coaches
DULUTH - The parents of the student attacked after a Proctor High School football practice last fall are suing the school district and the former football coaches and superintendent for a civil rights violation related to sexual discrimination. The student's parents, whom the Star Tribune isn't naming to protect the...
More chances of rain starting Monday night, increase chances through Wednesday
TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue to finish off the weekend thanks to high pressure sitting directly over the Northland. Temperatures will be slightly warmer as winds will not be coming off the lake. Winds will be from the west at a calm rate between 3-6 mph. Temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 50s with a few towns in Wisconsin falling only to the lower 60s. Fog shouldn’t be a problem this evening mainly due to the winds changing direction away from the lake. Sunny skies will continue to start the last full week of August before more rain arrives later.
Milk Tanker Tips Over at Roundabout South of Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Emergency responders assisted with an incident Tuesday in which a milk tanker tipped over while traversing the roundabout at HWY 10/Klondike and HWY 80 south of Marshfield. “Thankfully, there was only milk in the tanker, but believe it or not, milk in large quantities like...
