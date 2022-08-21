TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue to finish off the weekend thanks to high pressure sitting directly over the Northland. Temperatures will be slightly warmer as winds will not be coming off the lake. Winds will be from the west at a calm rate between 3-6 mph. Temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 50s with a few towns in Wisconsin falling only to the lower 60s. Fog shouldn’t be a problem this evening mainly due to the winds changing direction away from the lake. Sunny skies will continue to start the last full week of August before more rain arrives later.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO