Where's the Beef? McDonald's Testing a New Big Mac

NEW YORK – McDonald's will begin testing a chicken version of the iconic Big Mac in the United States soon after the creation was a big hit in the United Kingdom recently.

Beginning later this month, the burger chain is testing the fan favorite at select restaurants in Miami for a limited time. The Chicken Big Mac is similar to its meaty sibling, however it replaces the two burgers with two tempura chicken patties. Of course, it also includes the signature Big Mac sauce, pickles, shredded lettuce and a slice of American cheese.

In a statement, McDonald's said that it's "always looking to give our fans more ways to enjoy the classic menu items they know and love." However, it cautioned that the Chicken Big Mac is just being tested and it will use "this time to gather feedback from both customers and restaurant crew as we consider opportunities to offer more delicious options in the future."

Chicken is cheaper than beef and is a favorite among fast food eaters. Poultry is also a priority for the company, according to McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski.

In San Angelo, there are two McDonald's fast food restaurants under construction; one on the corner of S. Bryant and Ave. N and the other is being rebuilt at the corner of Southwest Blvd. and Loop 306. They will join the current McDonald's restaurant on the corner of N. Bryant Blvd. and 6th St.

No word yet on when or if the Chicken Big Mac will make the menu in San Angelo.

