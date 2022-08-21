ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

oilcity.news

Natrona County Sheriff’s Office investigating theft at Casper business

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office released video and images from surveillance cameras capturing a theft on Monday, Aug. 22. The theft happened around 4:45 p.m. at a business located on the 2100 block of Southwest Wyoming Boulevard, according to a release. An employee told officials...
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

“Fat Jesus” Turns Casper Roadway Into Demolition Derby

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In a grim Facebook post, Ben Johnson of Casper recounted how a drunken “Fat Jesus” nearly killed him on Saturday evening. “This is why you don’t drive drunk,” he wrote. “Fat Jesus here was totally shitfaced going 70 mph...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Unattended Cooking Fire in Yucca Circle, Casper

At approximately 7:50 a.m. Casper Fire-EMS units were dispatched to a structure fire in the area of Yucca Circle, according to a recent press release on their social media page. First arriving units found smoke coming from a single-family residence. Units made quick access to the structure and identified the...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Fire at Casper Landfill

Early on Saturday morning, a wildland fire was reported on Amoco Road around 2:00 a.m. Casper Firefighters discovered a fire in the landfill. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
oilcity.news

Firefighters, Casper waste management crews tackle landfill fire

CASPER, Wyo. — At 2 a.m. Saturday, Casper firefighters responded to a reported wildland fire on Amoco Road. Arriving crews found a rubbish fire in the landfill. “We immediately began working with City of Casper waste management personnel to contain and extinguish the fire and together were able to prevent any kind of extension,” Casper Firefighters said on its social media page. “A big thanks to the equipment operators that helped us fight this early morning blaze!”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/19/22–8/22/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (8/15/22–8/22/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Aug. 15 through Aug. 22. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
My Country 95.5

Natrona County Search and Rescue Operation Successful

At around 1:50 pm on Friday, August 5, 2022, Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a Search And Rescue call in the area of Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain in Natrona County, Wyoming. It was determined, through the reporting party’s communications with Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers, that the missing individual was a juvenile male with a cognitive disability, who had left a group at approximately 1:00 pm, according to a recent press release from the Natrona County Sherriff's Office on Facebook.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Heavy rain, hail possible in Casper storms Wednesday, Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could see some showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday, with a chance some storms could produce heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Storms are possible across western and central Wyoming from Wednesday through...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Federal Judge Sentences California Man for Fraud

A California man was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $700,000 in restitution to the state of Wyoming and the Internal Revenue Service for defrauding the government, according to a news release from Acting Wyoming U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo on Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, of Corona,...
CORONA, CA
oilcity.news

Hail, heavy rain possible in Casper Tuesday; showers likely Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — Western and central Wyoming could see afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Tuesday with heavy rain possible, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. While storms are expected to be more numerous in the northern part of the state, Casper could see showers and thunderstorms Tuesday...
oilcity.news

Heavy rain possible in Wyoming Monday; Casper could see storms Tuesday–Sunday

CASPER, Wyo. — Western and central Wyoming could see storms each day this week with a chance for showers in Casper starting Tuesday and running through the weekend, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. On Monday, afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible in the...
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

