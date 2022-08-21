Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office investigating theft at Casper business
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office released video and images from surveillance cameras capturing a theft on Monday, Aug. 22. The theft happened around 4:45 p.m. at a business located on the 2100 block of Southwest Wyoming Boulevard, according to a release. An employee told officials...
oilcity.news
Pregnant woman killed in murder–suicide, Washakie County sheriff reports
CASPER, Wyo. — A pregnant 22-year-old woman died after she was shot four times in a Tuesday, Aug. 16 murder–suicide at 342 Highway 20 North, the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The sheriff’s office identified the young woman as Carlene D. Brown. The coroner determined that...
cowboystatedaily.com
“Fat Jesus” Turns Casper Roadway Into Demolition Derby
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In a grim Facebook post, Ben Johnson of Casper recounted how a drunken “Fat Jesus” nearly killed him on Saturday evening. “This is why you don’t drive drunk,” he wrote. “Fat Jesus here was totally shitfaced going 70 mph...
Unattended Cooking Fire in Yucca Circle, Casper
At approximately 7:50 a.m. Casper Fire-EMS units were dispatched to a structure fire in the area of Yucca Circle, according to a recent press release on their social media page. First arriving units found smoke coming from a single-family residence. Units made quick access to the structure and identified the...
Fire at Casper Landfill
Early on Saturday morning, a wildland fire was reported on Amoco Road around 2:00 a.m. Casper Firefighters discovered a fire in the landfill. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
oilcity.news
Firefighters, Casper waste management crews tackle landfill fire
CASPER, Wyo. — At 2 a.m. Saturday, Casper firefighters responded to a reported wildland fire on Amoco Road. Arriving crews found a rubbish fire in the landfill. “We immediately began working with City of Casper waste management personnel to contain and extinguish the fire and together were able to prevent any kind of extension,” Casper Firefighters said on its social media page. “A big thanks to the equipment operators that helped us fight this early morning blaze!”
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/19/22–8/22/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (8/15/22–8/22/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Aug. 15 through Aug. 22. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Natrona County Search and Rescue Operation Successful
At around 1:50 pm on Friday, August 5, 2022, Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a Search And Rescue call in the area of Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain in Natrona County, Wyoming. It was determined, through the reporting party’s communications with Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers, that the missing individual was a juvenile male with a cognitive disability, who had left a group at approximately 1:00 pm, according to a recent press release from the Natrona County Sherriff's Office on Facebook.
capcity.news
Man who sold Wyoming restaurant owners software to shirk taxes sentenced to house arrest, probation
CASPER, Wyo. — A California man was ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the government, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, was also sentenced to six months’...
oilcity.news
Heavy rain, hail possible in Casper storms Wednesday, Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could see some showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday, with a chance some storms could produce heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Storms are possible across western and central Wyoming from Wednesday through...
Saturday’s Casper Airport Emergency Drill Will Be Smokey & Loud
On Saturday, August 20th, 2022, Natrona County first responders will collaborate to conduct an in-depth exercise involving various safety protocols at the Casper/Natrona County International Airport. That's a note from the airport and county first responders. You'll see a lot of smoke and maybe see a lot of emergency vehicles.
Wyoming Federal Judge Sentences California Man for Fraud
A California man was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $700,000 in restitution to the state of Wyoming and the Internal Revenue Service for defrauding the government, according to a news release from Acting Wyoming U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo on Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, of Corona,...
oilcity.news
Hail, heavy rain possible in Casper Tuesday; showers likely Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Western and central Wyoming could see afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Tuesday with heavy rain possible, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. While storms are expected to be more numerous in the northern part of the state, Casper could see showers and thunderstorms Tuesday...
oilcity.news
Heavy rain possible in Wyoming Monday; Casper could see storms Tuesday–Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — Western and central Wyoming could see storms each day this week with a chance for showers in Casper starting Tuesday and running through the weekend, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. On Monday, afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible in the...
Casper Firefighter Travis Stuart Promoted To Captain After 2 Decades of Service
When Captain Patrick McJunkin retired as the captain of the Casper Fire-EMS department, he left some mighty boots to fill. While Casper's firefighters all have the experience and ability to lead their brethren through burning embers, there was one man in particular who was cut out for the job. Travis...
Close to Home: Casper Firefighter Thanks Colleagues Who Put Out Fire Near His Home While He Was Away
The fire was mere feet away from his backyard. The grassfire that took place on Thursday, August 10 near the Wolf Creek subdivision in Casper could have been a lot worse. Luckily, it was put out by firefighters before it could spread to any of the surrounding homes or businesses.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish accepting comments on proposed changes to hunting, sage grouse regulations
CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said it had opened a public comment period regarding proposed modifications to some hunting and sage grouse regulations in the state. Proposed changes to hunting regulations relate to House Enrolled Act 10, a bill Governor Mark Gordon signed...
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Casper City Council to talk indoor sports complex, Metro Animal Shelter projects, fiber internet and more
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council is expected to discuss a proposed lease agreement with the nonprofit organization WYO Complex that would allow the nonprofit to move forward on the construction of a new indoor sports facility near the Ford Wyoming Center. WYO Complex will present...
