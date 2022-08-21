Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
elpasoheraldpost.com
UTEP – Miners to Play at Southern Utah and UNLV This Week
In the midst of a five-game road trip, the UTEP soccer team will travel to play at Southern Utah and UNLV this week. The Miners take on the Thunderbirds in Cedar City on Thursday at 4 p.m. MT and will be in Las Vegas on Sunday for a 2 p.m. MT start against the Rebels.
elpasoheraldpost.com
Tidbits from today’s UTEP Football press conference ahead of 2022 season opener
This afternoon the first weekly UTEP Football press conference took place ahead of this weekend’s season opener. UTEP will host North Texas on Saturday, August 27 at the Sun Bowl in what will be the earliest start to the season in history of the program. It appears the UTEP...
elpasoheraldpost.com
New North El Paso Master-Planned Community Announces Builders
Franklin Mountain Communities is pleased to announce the homebuilder lineup for the developer’s new master-planned community in North El Paso, known as Campo del Sol. The selected builders, Classic American Homes, Edwards Homes, Tropicana Homes and Desert View Homes, will soon begin building new homes in Campo del Sol with starting prices in the low- and mid-$200s. The first phase of the project will include over 2,500 homes and impressive amenities including a resort-style amenity center and a lazy river.
elpasoheraldpost.com
El Paso Symphony Orchestra performs “The Music of Led Zeppelin: A Rock Symphony”
Bridging the gulf between rock n’ roll and classical music, the El Paso Symphony Orchestra performs The Music of Led Zeppelin at the Plaza Theatre on Friday, February 24, 2023. Amplified by a full rock band and accompanied by singer Randy Jackson’s screaming vocals, creator Brent Havens guest conducts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elpasoheraldpost.com
Animal Services and Community Partners Host Volunteer and Adoption Event
The City of El Paso Animal Services and its community partners, Rescue Runners 915, are hosting another joint ‘Mutt-A-Thon’ volunteer and adoption event to give every dog a break from their kennel, showcase them for adoption, and promote volunteering at the Animal Services Center. With over 700 dogs...
elpasoheraldpost.com
Ten candidates file to run for the Canutillo ISD Board of Trustees
The Canutillo Independent School District Board of Trustees on Monday night approved the calling of an election for voters to select three at-large trustees during the Nov. 8 general election. A total of 10 candidates submitted an application to place their name on the ballot. Those candidates are:. Breanne Barnes.
elpasoheraldpost.com
City Council Votes to Extend and Cap the City Attorney’s Contract, Amend City Manager’s Contract
The City Council approved extending the City Attorney Karla Nieman’s contract for seven years, until 2029. Her contract will be capped at a salary of $350,000. Additionally, the Council amended the City Manager Tommy Gonzalez’s contract to implement a salary cap at $450,000. In June, the City Council...
Comments / 0