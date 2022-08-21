ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP – Miners to Play at Southern Utah and UNLV This Week

In the midst of a five-game road trip, the UTEP soccer team will travel to play at Southern Utah and UNLV this week. The Miners take on the Thunderbirds in Cedar City on Thursday at 4 p.m. MT and will be in Las Vegas on Sunday for a 2 p.m. MT start against the Rebels.
New North El Paso Master-Planned Community Announces Builders

Franklin Mountain Communities is pleased to announce the homebuilder lineup for the developer’s new master-planned community in North El Paso, known as Campo del Sol. The selected builders, Classic American Homes, Edwards Homes, Tropicana Homes and Desert View Homes, will soon begin building new homes in Campo del Sol with starting prices in the low- and mid-$200s. The first phase of the project will include over 2,500 homes and impressive amenities including a resort-style amenity center and a lazy river.
Animal Services and Community Partners Host Volunteer and Adoption Event

The City of El Paso Animal Services and its community partners, Rescue Runners 915, are hosting another joint ‘Mutt-A-Thon’ volunteer and adoption event to give every dog a break from their kennel, showcase them for adoption, and promote volunteering at the Animal Services Center. With over 700 dogs...
Ten candidates file to run for the Canutillo ISD Board of Trustees

The Canutillo Independent School District Board of Trustees on Monday night approved the calling of an election for voters to select three at-large trustees during the Nov. 8 general election. A total of 10 candidates submitted an application to place their name on the ballot. Those candidates are:. Breanne Barnes.
CANUTILLO, TX

