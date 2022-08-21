Franklin Mountain Communities is pleased to announce the homebuilder lineup for the developer’s new master-planned community in North El Paso, known as Campo del Sol. The selected builders, Classic American Homes, Edwards Homes, Tropicana Homes and Desert View Homes, will soon begin building new homes in Campo del Sol with starting prices in the low- and mid-$200s. The first phase of the project will include over 2,500 homes and impressive amenities including a resort-style amenity center and a lazy river.

