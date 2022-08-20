ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue-chip safety decommitting from Golden Bears could boost Ducks

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

The Oregon Ducks could be in line to land a new recruit that is fresh on the block.

Four-star safety R.J. Jones recently decommitted from the California Golden Bears and opened his recruitment. The Ducks were reportedly recruiting him before he made his commitment. And according to On3, Oregon has the second-highest percent chance to land Jones, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 30 safety and No. 333 overall player in the 2023 class. USC is judged to have the highest chance to land Jones.

Jones plays at St. John Bosco, where he is teammates with Kodi DeCambra, who committed to the Ducks earlier this summer. Could that lead to the Ducks potentially getting a blue-chip prospect to reconsider his future? Time will tell.

RJ Jones’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4 90 CA S

Rivals

4 5.8 CA S

ESPN

4 82 CA S

On3 Recruiting

3 87 CA S

247 Composite

4 0.8993 CA S

Vitals

Hometown

Bellflower, California

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6-foot-1

Weight

180 pounds

Class

2023

Top Schools (Per On3)

  • Oregon Ducks
  • USC Trojans
  • Louisville Cardinals
  • California Golden Bears

