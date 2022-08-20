Blue-chip safety decommitting from Golden Bears could boost Ducks
The Oregon Ducks could be in line to land a new recruit that is fresh on the block.
Four-star safety R.J. Jones recently decommitted from the California Golden Bears and opened his recruitment. The Ducks were reportedly recruiting him before he made his commitment. And according to On3, Oregon has the second-highest percent chance to land Jones, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 30 safety and No. 333 overall player in the 2023 class. USC is judged to have the highest chance to land Jones.
Jones plays at St. John Bosco, where he is teammates with Kodi DeCambra, who committed to the Ducks earlier this summer. Could that lead to the Ducks potentially getting a blue-chip prospect to reconsider his future? Time will tell.
Film
RJ Jones’ Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
|4
|90
|CA
|S
Rivals
|4
|5.8
|CA
|S
ESPN
|4
|82
|CA
|S
On3 Recruiting
|3
|87
|CA
|S
247 Composite
|4
|0.8993
|CA
|S
Vitals
Hometown
|Bellflower, California
Projected Position
|Safety
Height
|6-foot-1
Weight
|180 pounds
Class
|2023
Top Schools (Per On3)
- Oregon Ducks
- USC Trojans
- Louisville Cardinals
- California Golden Bears
