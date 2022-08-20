Blue-chip safety decommitting from Golden Bears could boost Ducks

The Oregon Ducks could be in line to land a new recruit that is fresh on the block.

Four-star safety R.J. Jones recently decommitted from the California Golden Bears and opened his recruitment. The Ducks were reportedly recruiting him before he made his commitment. And according to On3, Oregon has the second-highest percent chance to land Jones, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 30 safety and No. 333 overall player in the 2023 class. USC is judged to have the highest chance to land Jones.

Jones plays at St. John Bosco, where he is teammates with Kodi DeCambra, who committed to the Ducks earlier this summer. Could that lead to the Ducks potentially getting a blue-chip prospect to reconsider his future? Time will tell.

Film

RJ Jones’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 90 CA S Rivals 4 5.8 CA S ESPN 4 82 CA S On3 Recruiting 3 87 CA S 247 Composite 4 0.8993 CA S

Vitals

Hometown Bellflower, California Projected Position Safety Height 6-foot-1 Weight 180 pounds Class 2023

Top Schools (Per On3)

Oregon Ducks

USC Trojans

Louisville Cardinals

California Golden Bears

1

1