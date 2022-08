MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — That’s more like it. The stands that have been virtually nonexistent this year on the AVP Tour? Back to their full size in Manhattan Beach, with a packed VIP section, drinks flowing, and a line that snaked all the way to the Manhattan Beach Pier, weaving around a thick sponsor village that remained full of inquiring fans all weekend. Maybe the best part? Those fans began arriving early on Friday morning, the first day of main draw of last weekend’s Manhattan Beach Open. So crowded was the Gold Series event on Friday morning and afternoon that many of the players wondered, with amusement, how so many people were in attendance during normal working hours.

