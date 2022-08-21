Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 price leaks and it’s good news
The official announcement of the iPhone 14 series is drawing closer by the day, and the online space is already filled with rumors to the brim like a gasoline tank before an oil crisis. Now, many people are really interested in things like display sizes, refresh rates, new silicon but for the majority out there one area remains of crucial importance - the price.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Apple Insider
How to block and report spam calls and texts on iPhone
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Spam calls and texts are unarguably annoying and disruptive, so it's a good idea to get acquainted with the tools and apps you can use to stop them. Here are a few oniOS.
Pretend your Galaxy Watch 4 is a Galaxy Watch 5 with these new watch faces
Samsung brings Galaxy Watch 5 watch faces to the Galaxy Watch 4. These new watch faces could be the first of many as the Galaxy Watch 4 is set to receive the One UI watch experience in the third quarter of 2022.
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
Samsung is updating a bunch of very old phones for a seemingly curious reason
Five years after their initial release, most smartphones are no longer receiving regular security patches, let alone Android updates. That said, every once in a while we see some big exception, where a phone company reaches out to deliver a presumably very special update to a handset it was otherwise no longer supporting. That's the sort of situation we're thinking about right now, as Samsung makes the unusual move to release software updates for old Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S7 models — reportedly to fix a... GPS issue?
Mint Mobile vs. Straight Talk: Which should you subscribe to?
Both Mint Mobile and Straight Talk offer great data plans for a relatively low price, but which one should you choose? Get ready for the battle of the prepaid carriers.
Android Central
battery life
Yeah I think I read somewhere the amount of power consumed is so tiny. But I did learn something recently that our S-Pens smell!!... gives off a electrical burn type smell. I thought that was crazy then checked my pen... interesting. Like 3. 78,911. Originally Posted by donm527. Yeah I...
Android Central
Howto move a paid app from phone to tablet
Log in to the same google account and just download it from the play store. By Android Central Question in forum Ask a Question. By Android Central Question in forum Ask a Question. Replies: 0. Last Post: Today, 05:19 AM. Facet Companion App[Solved]. By strikeIII in forum Samsung Galaxy Watch...
CNET
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Everything Apple May Change in 2022
Apple's annual iPhone event is likely right around the corner, which means the iPhone 14 could be released in less than a month. Recent reports put the announcement date as early as Sept. 7, and Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects the new iPhone to go on sale. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
CNET
iPhone 13 Deals: Up to $800 Off at Verizon, Sprint and AT&T, Plus More
Apple unveiled its latest flagship phone, the iPhone 13, last year in September. It came with upgrades from the iPhone 12, including a larger battery, more storage space, a new A15 Bionic processor and iOS 15. While the announcement of an iPhone 14 is likely just around the corner, there are still some great deals on iPhone 13 that you might want to check out if you need a phone right now.
Android Central
If you think the front screen is too small
Watch first minute of this video, very well explained. Watch first minute of this video, very well explained. LOL does it really bother you a lot when folks that say they want a bigger cover screen. Almost every review out there on the ZF3 had people wishing the cover screen was at least a little bit wider. That first minute of the video if I recall is actually from a ZF3 video since I seem to recall it from last year. This is all moot anyway because if you put any case on the phone, your reachable dimensions are already affected.
Android Central
About this D buckle band
Anyone thought about how you'll have to unbuckle the other side every time you go to charge the watch, if you want to use the fancy new 15W charging pad they included?. I guess I'll get used to it, but it took quite a bit of fidgeting with today to get the band adjusted to the right size. At first I thought I'd put something under the charging pad, just under half of it and slide the watch band around to get it to lay flat on the charger, but that's definitely not going to work.
Apple iPhone 14 reveal set for September 7
Highly anticipated: Apple launches a new iPhone model every year, rain or shine, and 2022 will be no different. According to new reports, Apple has started sending out press invites for its next big iPhone announcement event, and with those invites comes a date: September 7, just two short weeks from today. The Cupertino tech giant is planning to get things rolling at 10am Pacific.
moneytalksnews.com
Phones at eBay: Up to 59% off
Choose from a mix of new and refurbished models from brands like Samsung, Apple, LG, Tracfone, and more, including the Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 11 64GB 4G LTE Phone for $289.99 (best we've seen, $50 low for refurb). Shop Now at eBay Tips See product pages for shipping information (most items will receive free shipping). All eBay refurbished items come with a minimum 1-year warranty. Check product pages for more details.
Phone Arena
Apple hints that the iPhone 14 unveiling will include something not seen since iPhone 11
If you've ever viewed the video showing the full unveiling of the original iPhone by the late Steve Jobs on January 9th, 2007 at MacWorld, you'll feel the electricity that came from the live audience. Anyone lucky enough to be in the Moscone Center that day probably told their grandkids multiple times how they were there when the ultimate consumer product was first introduced.
CNET
iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 14: Selfie Cameras May Get Biggest Overhaul in Years
Apple's annual fall event, where it typically shows off a new iPhone, is just around the corner. Recent reports put the date as early as Sept. 7, meaning the iPhone 14 (unofficial name) could be up for grabs in less than a month. Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects it to go on sale, but of course nothing is official until Apple makes its announcement.
'Texting between iPhone and Android is broken': Google puts Apple on blast for converting Android texts to green bubbles and 'blurry' compressed videos
"It's time for Apple to fix texting," Google says, urging it to adopt a newer comms standard that improves messaging between iPhones and Androids.
‘Texting between iPhone and Android is broken’: Google slams Apple for using ‘outdated’ technology standards
Google blamed Apple directly for texting issues: "These problems exist because Apple refuses to adopt modern texting standards when people with iPhones and Android phones text each other."
notebookcheck.net
Nothing Phone (1) to remain on Android 12 for rest of 2022
Nothing has expanded upon Android 13 availability for the Phone (1). Talking to Android Authority, a Nothing representative confirmed the unfortunate news that the Phone (1) will not taste Android 13 this year. Instead, Nothing Phone (1) owners must wait at least between three and nine months before their devices move onto Android 13. Specifically, Android Authority quotes Nothing as commenting that:
