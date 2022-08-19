Read full article on original website
Barbara C. Fisher
Barbara C. Fisher, 90, of Tavares, FL went to be with the Lord and reunited with her loving husband, Richard, on July 31, 2022. Barbara was born on May 24, 1932 in Chardon, Ohio to her beloved parents; Charles and Carolyn (Allyn) Canfield. Barbara was of the Christian faith and...
Speeding driver who drank beer at party arrested in Leesburg
A speeding driver who said he drank beer at a party was arrested in Leesburg. Reynaldo Resendiz, 43, of Altamonte Springs, was driving a gray Nissan SUV early Sunday morning when he was clocked traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 35 mph speed zone, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
Lake-Sumter State College adds three vice presidents
Three new vice presidents have been appointed to the leadership team at Lake-Sumter State College for the 2022-23 academic year. Kristie Harris is the school’s new Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Nick Kemp is Vice President of Technology and Innovation and Chief Information Officer. Thom Kieft will serve as Vice President of Facilities Planning and Operations.
Miller and Brandeburg head to runoff in Lake County School Board race
Stephanie Luke was easily re-elected to her District 5 seat on the Lake County School Board, while the District 2 race is headed towards a runoff election. Luke, the board’s current chairman, easily surpassed the 50 percent threshold needed to win outright in Tuesday’s primary election. With 91 of 91 precincts reporting, she had 35,671 votes – or 59.31 percent. Peter Tarby finished a distant second with 12,380 votes (20.58 percent), just ahead of Marie Haubert Aliberti, who garnered 12,095 votes (20.11 percent).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leesburg man caught with THC gummies in traffic stop in front of food plant
A Leesburg man stopped for driving with tag light out was arrested after THC gummies were found in his truck. Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, a Eustis police officer observed a green Toyota pickup traveling on West County Road 44 with no working tag lights. The officer conducted a traffic stop in front of Florida Foods Products, 2231 CR 44, and spoke with the driver, 34-year-old James Roderick Geldart, of 8442 Arbour Lake Drive in Leesburg.
Short-time boyfriend charged with Leesburg woman’s murder
A person of interest in the shooting death of a Leesburg woman earlier this month was officially charged with her murder on Tuesday. Alphonza Bryant, 40, of 2113 Aitkin Loop, was already in the Lake County Jail on an unrelated charge when Leesburg police detectives and the State Attorney’s office provided enough evidence to charge him with first-degree premeditated homicide, armed burglary, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the slaying of 37-year-old Melissa Smith.
Leesburg man jailed on gun charge after going berserk in Circle K
A convicted felon who went berserk in a convenience store was arrested after a revolver was found in his pocket. Rasheem Edred Archibald, 31, of 1004 Ferguson Ave. in Leesburg, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after the incident, which happened shortly before midnight Sunday at the Circle K store at 900 S. 14th St.
Accused AT&T shoplifter charged with possession of marijuana and cocaine
A Eustis woman had cocaine in her purse and marijuana in her bra when she was arrested for reportedly stealing a PopSocket from an AT&T store in Leesburg. Brenna Lee Harmon, 34, of 22541 Indianwood Way, was charged with felony retail theft (two or more prior convictions), possession of cocaine and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Jail records show Harmon with eight prior arrests since 2018, the most recent in May for three counts of petit theft.
Woman caught with drugs in her pocket at police station
A Summerfield woman being booked for driving with a suspended license had a drug charge added when methamphetamine was pulled out of her pocket at the Leesburg Police Department. Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, an officer observed an SUV traveling north on U.S. Highway 441 with a headlight out. The...
