A Eustis woman had cocaine in her purse and marijuana in her bra when she was arrested for reportedly stealing a PopSocket from an AT&T store in Leesburg. Brenna Lee Harmon, 34, of 22541 Indianwood Way, was charged with felony retail theft (two or more prior convictions), possession of cocaine and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Jail records show Harmon with eight prior arrests since 2018, the most recent in May for three counts of petit theft.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO