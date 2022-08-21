ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

How can I stop accidental screenshots?

I keep taking screenshots accidentally. I THINK it's from Volume down being press at the same time as the Power button. This is all too easily done with fat fingers because they right next door to each other. Either way how can I turn this off?. J. Like 0. 79,006.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Google Play#Free Time#Design#Video Game
Android Central

Change grid size of recent apps tray

I believe with nova launcher you can make that change. Can't adjust recently used apps , but definitely look into Samsung Good Lock app for better user options in Galax store . I'll leave a Link to register so you can communicate here as a guest account you can only...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Galaxy Watch 5 Accessory thread - Bands, Cases, Watch Faces, Screen Protectors, Etc.

I order this: https://smile.amazon.com/your-orders...sin=B0B8GW3164, after I had already ordered this: https://smile.amazon.com/your-orders...sin=B0B8GW3164. I ordered these bands because I'm sure the band that's coming with it will be too large for my small wrist. Yesterday 10:07 AM. Like 0. 8,520. Yesterday 11:18 AM. Like 0. 2,565. Originally Posted by felloffthetruck. First couple...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
Android Central

About this D buckle band

Anyone thought about how you'll have to unbuckle the other side every time you go to charge the watch, if you want to use the fancy new 15W charging pad they included?. I guess I'll get used to it, but it took quite a bit of fidgeting with today to get the band adjusted to the right size. At first I thought I'd put something under the charging pad, just under half of it and slide the watch band around to get it to lay flat on the charger, but that's definitely not going to work.
LIFESTYLE
Android Central

Whos getting Flip 4?

Got mine Friday, first clamshell phone since the OG Razr. Took a bit to get used to it, but I'm staring to enjoy it. At first everything felt a bit gimmicky and a bit annoying to have to open the phone for most things, but that quickly subsided. Once I figured out what you could do with split screens and how to use video calling differently, I really started to like it.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Watch faces

It seems with the watch 5 and probably the 4 there are less watch faces on the play store then there was on the galaxy store anyone finding the same thing. Look through the threads on the GW4 forum. There's one long thread in which a bunch of cool watch faces were shared. Personally, I love Marine Commander. It's got everything. Confusing to set up the custom complications, but really cool.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

are there tablet with QHD+ resolution matching most phones

Welcome to Android Central! The Galaxy Tab S7 and S8 have 1600p displays. Are you looking for a particular price range?. I'm contemplating getting a newer tablet B, I know you recently went on a search for one yourself, what did you end up getting?. Yesterday 01:48 AM. Like 0.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

If you think the front screen is too small

Watch first minute of this video, very well explained. Watch first minute of this video, very well explained. LOL does it really bother you a lot when folks that say they want a bigger cover screen. Almost every review out there on the ZF3 had people wishing the cover screen was at least a little bit wider. That first minute of the video if I recall is actually from a ZF3 video since I seem to recall it from last year. This is all moot anyway because if you put any case on the phone, your reachable dimensions are already affected.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Wireless charging bug

Lots of reports about this in the Google bug tracker; I'm surprised that I don't see anything here in this forum. I first reported having issues with wireless charging in the waning months of Android 12. I'd been using a 1st Gen Pixel Stand with my P6P without any issues until suddenly I could not get it to charge past 80% with adaptive charging enabled and even worse charging performance with adaptive charging disabled.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

battery life

Yeah I think I read somewhere the amount of power consumed is so tiny. But I did learn something recently that our S-Pens smell!!... gives off a electrical burn type smell. I thought that was crazy then checked my pen... interesting. Like 3. 78,911. Originally Posted by donm527. Yeah I...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy