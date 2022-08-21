Read full article on original website
Pretend your Galaxy Watch 4 is a Galaxy Watch 5 with these new watch faces
Samsung brings Galaxy Watch 5 watch faces to the Galaxy Watch 4. These new watch faces could be the first of many as the Galaxy Watch 4 is set to receive the One UI watch experience in the third quarter of 2022.
Best keyboards for PS4 and PS5 in 2022
Many PS4 games only support keyboards for messaging, but they do make messaging easier. Check out these PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 compatible keyboards.
Genshin Impact: How to get Collei for free
As part of Genshin Impact 3.0, players can take part in a limited-time event to earn Collei for free.
How can I stop accidental screenshots?
I keep taking screenshots accidentally. I THINK it's from Volume down being press at the same time as the Power button. This is all too easily done with fat fingers because they right next door to each other. Either way how can I turn this off?. J. Like 0. 79,006.
Change grid size of recent apps tray
I believe with nova launcher you can make that change. Can't adjust recently used apps , but definitely look into Samsung Good Lock app for better user options in Galax store . I'll leave a Link to register so you can communicate here as a guest account you can only...
Galaxy Watch 5 Accessory thread - Bands, Cases, Watch Faces, Screen Protectors, Etc.
I order this: https://smile.amazon.com/your-orders...sin=B0B8GW3164, after I had already ordered this: https://smile.amazon.com/your-orders...sin=B0B8GW3164. I ordered these bands because I'm sure the band that's coming with it will be too large for my small wrist. Yesterday 10:07 AM. Like 0. 8,520. Yesterday 11:18 AM. Like 0. 2,565. Originally Posted by felloffthetruck. First couple...
Apex Legends Mobile new season brings Crypto starting tomorrow
Apex Legends Mobile's third season will add a new playable character, new locations, limited-time modes, and more.
Whatsapp status shows online even though the other person has closed it
Interestingly a search of the above on the net says that it is impossible for whatsapp to show the other person as "online" unless they have the app open or its running in the background. A bit of background. I have a couple of friends I chat to regularly and...
About this D buckle band
Anyone thought about how you'll have to unbuckle the other side every time you go to charge the watch, if you want to use the fancy new 15W charging pad they included?. I guess I'll get used to it, but it took quite a bit of fidgeting with today to get the band adjusted to the right size. At first I thought I'd put something under the charging pad, just under half of it and slide the watch band around to get it to lay flat on the charger, but that's definitely not going to work.
Google may finally have a solution for this pesky Wear OS problem
Google is apparently working on bringing a long-overdue capability to Wear OS that it badly needs.
How can I get used to switching from iOS to Android?
Welcome and enjoy the Android system. I use both at the same time, with no serious difficulties. Other members do too. You soon accommodate the differences. Tell us if there’s anything you need to know.
Whos getting Flip 4?
Got mine Friday, first clamshell phone since the OG Razr. Took a bit to get used to it, but I'm staring to enjoy it. At first everything felt a bit gimmicky and a bit annoying to have to open the phone for most things, but that quickly subsided. Once I figured out what you could do with split screens and how to use video calling differently, I really started to like it.
Watch faces
It seems with the watch 5 and probably the 4 there are less watch faces on the play store then there was on the galaxy store anyone finding the same thing. Look through the threads on the GW4 forum. There's one long thread in which a bunch of cool watch faces were shared. Personally, I love Marine Commander. It's got everything. Confusing to set up the custom complications, but really cool.
Beta program is full, messenger sow, often won't open, what to do
They have Facebook lite and messenger lite in plat store try that. I'll leave a Link to register so you can communicate here as a guest account you can only post questions but can't reply.
are there tablet with QHD+ resolution matching most phones
Welcome to Android Central! The Galaxy Tab S7 and S8 have 1600p displays. Are you looking for a particular price range?. I'm contemplating getting a newer tablet B, I know you recently went on a search for one yourself, what did you end up getting?. Yesterday 01:48 AM. Like 0.
If you think the front screen is too small
Watch first minute of this video, very well explained. Watch first minute of this video, very well explained. LOL does it really bother you a lot when folks that say they want a bigger cover screen. Almost every review out there on the ZF3 had people wishing the cover screen was at least a little bit wider. That first minute of the video if I recall is actually from a ZF3 video since I seem to recall it from last year. This is all moot anyway because if you put any case on the phone, your reachable dimensions are already affected.
Wireless charging bug
Lots of reports about this in the Google bug tracker; I'm surprised that I don't see anything here in this forum. I first reported having issues with wireless charging in the waning months of Android 12. I'd been using a 1st Gen Pixel Stand with my P6P without any issues until suddenly I could not get it to charge past 80% with adaptive charging enabled and even worse charging performance with adaptive charging disabled.
Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 arrive with more advanced health tracking and Google apps
Fitbit has launched its new Versa 4 and Sense 2. With the Versa 4 focused on workouts, the Sense 2 brings in advancements with its health metrics, new sensors, and comfortable design for both.
battery life
Yeah I think I read somewhere the amount of power consumed is so tiny. But I did learn something recently that our S-Pens smell!!... gives off a electrical burn type smell. I thought that was crazy then checked my pen... interesting. Like 3. 78,911. Originally Posted by donm527. Yeah I...
Google Docs update helps everyone stay on task
Google begins rolling out a new Tasks feature for Docs. The update allows the creator of a document to create tasks for other people in a document that includes a title and completion date checklist.
