Read full article on original website
Related
Fauci leaving government won't stop Republicans from holding him 'accountable,' lawmakers say
Republican lawmakers say that President Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci leaving his government post won't stop them from holding him "accountable." Fauci's December departure from the Biden administration was announced on Monday, with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director saying he was "not retiring," but looking to "pursue the next chapter" of his career.
Fauci's biggest critics hint at the reason for his December retirement: 'trying to get out of Dodge'
Two of Dr. Anthony Fauci's biggest critics are sounding off on his announced retirement, vowing that him leaving his government position wouldn't stop investigations into his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as his involvement in research funding at the Wuhan lab that many say is where the virus originated.
Campaign ads show Democrats running Republican messages as they seek to distance themselves from Biden, party
In a recent political ad titled "Blame Washington," a Senate hopeful places the blame for economic woes on politicians who "set the rules, weakened the supply chain and spiked inflation." The ad was not from a Republican, but from Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate running for Senate...
Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’
Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chuck Todd to GOP congressman: 'If you’re upset about extra IRS agents, stop cheating on your taxes'
NBC anchor Chuck Todd is under fire after defending Democrats' considerable IRS expansion and condemning Republicans for their disdain for the consolidated agency by urging them to pay their taxes. "I just don't get it," Todd said to Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., on Monday's "Meet the Press." "A lot of...
Another White House Exit: Joe Biden’s Bodyman Quits, Leaving President Reeling From Loss Of ‘Loyal Adviser’
After spending more than two years assisting President Joe Biden, it's been announced that personal aide Stephen Goepfert — often referred to as the POTUS' "bodyman" — will be leaving his position at the end of the week for a new gig at at the Transportation Department.Goepfert and the 79-year-old have become tight since the latter first kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign."From the campaign to the White House, Stephen Goepfert has been by my side. In moments big, small, and extraordinary, he’s been a trusted and loyal confidant who everyone counts on and who always delivers," Biden shared in...
DeSantis-backed candidates flip Florida school board from liberal to conservative
Conservatives across the state of Florida celebrated on Tuesday night after control of the Sarasota County School Board shifted from liberal to conservative. Bridget Ziegler, Robyn Marinelli, and Timothy Enos were all endorsed by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and were all victorious Tuesday night in their elections for the Sarasota School board.
CNBC
The Koch network and other Trump allies are quietly backing his biggest GOP critic: Rep. Liz Cheney
Two PACs backing Liz Cheney hired i360, a data and technology company financed by billionaire Charles Koch, according to Federal Election Commission filings. People close to Donald Trump told CNBC that the former president and his allies could try to get people to stop working with Cheney. Republican Rep. Liz...
RELATED PEOPLE
Former attorney Michael Cohen suggests Trump kept seized docs to ‘extort America,’ release to foreign enemies
Estranged former Trump attorney Michael Cohen voiced a conspiracy theory about the former in a Sunday appearance on MSNBC. Former RNC Chairman-turned Never Trumper Michael Steele interviewed Cohen while guest-hosting "The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart." During part of the segment, they discussed the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, purportedly to retrieve classified documents.
ABC's Jonathan Karl wrongly claims no president since JFK picked up Senate seats in first midterm
ABC News Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl wrongly told viewers on Sunday that John F. Kennedy was the last first-term president to pick up Senate seats when it actually happened as recently as the last midterms. "It looks like Dems could pick up maybe even a couple of seats in the...
CNET
State Stimulus Payment Update: These States Are Sending Out Checks This Week
With inflation still raging across the US, many states have been giving back money to residents in the form of stimulus checks and supplemental tax refunds. While some states issued payments earlier in the year, others are sending out checks and direct deposits now. Taxpayers in Colorado and Pennsylvania should...
Judge Reinhart formally rejects DOJ argument to keep Trump affidavit sealed, calls raid 'unprecedented'
Judge Bruce Reinhart on Monday admitted the FBI's raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was "unprecedented" and formally rejected the Justice Department's argument to keep the affidavit leading to the search under seal, citing the "intense public and historical interest." Reinhart, in a filing Monday morning, said he rejects...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Government funding talks clouded by Manchin's energy permitting demands
There's plenty of contention points to iron out, including GOP anger over Democrats’ signature party-line domestic policy bill, before a government shutdown deadline Sept. 30.
WaPo ed board: DeSantis punishing convicted murderers, rapists for voter fraud will have a 'chilling effect'
The Washington Post editorial board went after Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Monday over his voter fraud crackdown that targeted the most dangerous felons, claiming it will have a "chilling effect" across the Sunshine State. The DeSantis administration announced last week that it had charged 20 felons who voted illegally...
MSNBC op-ed claims those opposed to Biden's $330 billion student loan handout are 'selfish'
MSNBC writer Ja’han Jones condemned Americans who oppose student loan handouts as "selfish" in a Monday column. "To me, the undeniably positive impact of unchaining millions of people from loans that preyed on their desire to be educated is more worthy of attention than naysayers who oppose forgiveness for selfish or misguided reasons," Jones said of President Biden's $330 billion loan handout plan. "In that latter group, I include the majority in a recent CNBC online survey who said they fear loan forgiveness will worsen inflation."
Crime experts respond to Soros defending support for progressive DAs amid crime wave: 'Disastrous'
Liberal megadonor George Soros defended his support of progressive district attorneys across the country in a Wall Street Journal entry that placed blame on Republicans for rising crime – an excuse that several experts told Fox News Digital doesn't jibe with reality. "Some politicians and pundits have tried to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gingrich blasts Liz Cheney for attack on Republicans after primary loss: She thinks she's 'moral judge'
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich dismissed Rep. Liz Cheney's claim that a large portion of Republicans are "sick" for supporting former President Trump. On "Fox & Friends" Monday, Gingrich said he doesn't take Cheney's comments seriously after she was "humiliated" in her primary race. LISA BOOTHE: CHENEY, MCCONNELL HATE TRUMP...
Biden signed off on FBI review of Trump records, National Archives letter reveals
The Biden White House, at the request of the Justice Department, signed off to have the FBI and the intelligence community examine hundreds of pages of classified documents former President Trump turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), a newly-surfaced government letter reveals. Debra Wall, NARA's acting...
Friends of Putin Critic Found Dead in D.C. Blast Suicide Theory
Ten days after the sudden death of an outspoken Kremlin critic in Washington, D.C., was deemed a “suicide” in the press, friends of Dan Rapoport fear there are nefarious forces at play to make sure the truth stays buried. Rapoport, 52, was found dead in front of a...
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv region hit by missile attack, says governor; Joe Biden to call Volodymyr Zelenskiy – live news
Vyshgorod district just north of capital hit by two missiles, says governor; US president expected to discuss arms shipments with Ukrainian counterpart
Comments / 0