Many users are seeing Epic Games Error Code LS-0015, when playing games such as Fortnite, Fall Guys, etc. It is pretty clear from the error message itself that issue is related to the network. There can be dozens of reasons for this, but there are also solutions that you can try to resolve this error code. In this post, we will talk about them and see what you can do if the launch failed in Fortnite, Fall Guys, or any Epic Game Store title in general. Following is the exact error message that users are seeing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 HOURS AGO