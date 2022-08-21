Knicks Insider Says Danny Ainge Asked For Seven First-Round Picks And Players As Trade Package For Donovan Mitchell

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Report: 1 NBA star has been taken off trade block
It was not all that long ago that the Brooklyn Nets seemed destined to blow up their roster, but they have reportedly informed rival teams that they have no interest in trading at least one of their star players. The Nets have informed teams that inquired about Kyrie Irving that...
Ray Allen disgusted after ‘autographed’ jerseys he didn’t actually sign get listed online for lofty prices
One of the most unfortunate aspects of sports collectibles and memorabilia is that some people end up getting scammed by paying bundles of money for fake items. That seems to be what former Miami Heat sharpshooter Ray Allen discovered recently. The 10-time All-Star took to social media to bring attention to some jerseys with fake autographs on them.
Yardbarker
Udonis Haslem Once Revealed That He And Jimmy Butler Didn't Sleep In Their Beds During The Bubble To Stay Focused And Show Leadership: "I'm Sleeping On The Couch Right Now, Dog, With A Room Full of Chunky Soup."
Udonis Haslem was by far the longest-tenured player with the same team still active in the league last season as he was in the midst of his 19th season with the Miami Heat, and the two sides aren't parting ways just yet. There were doubts regarding Haslem returning for a 20th season, but he revealed on Sunday that he is coming back.
The Phoenix Suns Just Made A Huge Announcement
On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns made a big announcement that should have fans very excited.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grizzlies Trade For Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Scenario
There has been another wrinkle added to the trade saga between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. It was revealed by Shams Charania of The Athletic that more suitors are emerging for the former NBA MVP. One of the teams that are now showing interest is the Memphis Grizzlies. The...
2 Major Lakers Trade Targets Emerge From Jazz
There is a lot of fallout around the NBA from the news that Kevin Durant will be remaining with the Brooklyn Nets for the foreseeable future. After weeks of trade speculation, the two sides hashed out some of their differences and agreed that it was in the best interest of everyone to remain in a partnership and focus on winning a championship.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Once Torched Isiah Thomas With 5 Words of Trash Talk and the Perfect Pass
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wasn't just an incredible NBA talent. As Isiah Thomas explained, he could also produce some top-notch trash talk. The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Once Torched Isiah Thomas With 5 Words of Trash Talk and the Perfect Pass appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LeBron James shows off flashy new look with logo on tooth
The 2022-23 NBA regular season is still a ways away, but the biggest stars in the NBA are already hard at work preparing for the campaign to come. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is already working hard to make sure that he’s ready to take on the league. As always, the four-time MVP isn’t only going to be dominant on the court — he’s going to look good doing it.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Heat’s Udonis Haslem Joins Lakers’ Kobe Bryant & Mavericks’ Dirk Nowitzki As Only Players To Play 20 Seasons With One Team
During previous eras in the NBA, many superstars spent their entire or at least the vast majority of their career with one franchise. The Los Angeles Lakers, in particular, have seen the likes of Kobe Bryant, Jerry West and Magic Johnson all spent their careers with the purple and gold.
Knicks' Attempt to Lowball Danny Ainge For Donovan Mitchell Was Admirable
The Knicks are going low in their Donovan Mitchell trade offers.
Is Brittney Griner Receiving Her WNBA Salary Now That Her Second Job In Russia Is Kaput?
The Phoenix Mercury played its first playoff game of the postseason last week without their star center, Brittney Griner, who is sitting in a Russian penal colony following her nine-year sentence for inadvertently carrying less than a gram of cannabis oil in her suitcase when she traveled to Russia. Griner has played with Russia's national women’s team for the past seven years.
7th Overall Pick In The 2013 NBA Draft Is Still A Free Agent
On August 22, Ben McLemore still remains a free agent. The former Kansas star has played for the Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shams: Brooklyn Nets 'plan on keeping Kyrie Irving'
The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets held talks earlier this summer to attempt to execute a trade involving star guard Kyrie Irving. Nothing materialized, partly because of the Lakers’ reluctance to include more than one future first-round draft pick along with Russell Westbrook. More recently, there have been...
Isiah Thomas issues GOAT message that will make Lakers’ LeBron James smile
There is no doubt in Isiah Thomas’ mind that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will be the NBA’s all-time leading scorer soon, and he wants everyone to know how impressive that is. On Twitter, the NBA icon shared how a lot of people didn’t and still don’t view LeBron as a score-first player unlike […] The post Isiah Thomas issues GOAT message that will make Lakers’ LeBron James smile appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says He Was Shocked To Hear That Larry Bird Was Jealous Of Him Winning A Title As A Rookie: "He Admitted He Was Jealous, Which Really Shocked Me, Because He Never Ever Showed It Back Then."
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the two defining figures of the NBA in the 1980s. Their iconic rivalry elevated the league to another level as they battled it out on the biggest stage of the sport. What set the stage for their rivalry in the league was that the two had also faced off in the NCAA title game in 1979, where Magic came out on top, as Michigan State beat out Indiana State.
‘Can we sign now’: Isaiah Thomas wants a job after Kevin Durant ditches Nets trade demand
The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an unexpected conclusion this morning. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Durant had decided to stay put with the Nets a month and a half after he announced his formal trade request to the team. It certainly didn’t seem like the team could repair things with Durant, but somehow, after weeks of endless trade rumors, they have found common ground.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mavericks Land Mike Conley In Major Trade Scenario
Sometimes, one NBA trade portends another. If a team deals their star player, there’s a good chance they’ll be looking to trade more veterans. After all, rebuilding teams don’t need win-now players. They need future-focused assets. If a team trades their best player, they’re likely to look to trade their second, third, and fourth best guys for young players and/or future first-round picks.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Praises LeBron James For Always Honoring His Contract And Takes A Subtle Shot At Kevin Durant: "You Cannot Be A Star In This League, Forcing Your Way Out Of One Franchise After Another. It's Bad For The Game."
Kevin Durant's trade saga is officially over, and after weeks of drama, the former NBA MVP has decided to stay with the Brooklyn Nets. When Durant requested a trade, most expected him to get traded within a week or two. After all, he is one of the best players in the league.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Rips Kevin Durant For Disastrous Attempt To Be Traded From The Brooklyn Nets: "KD Don't Have The Power, KD Don't Have The Juice"
Kevin Durant's nearly 2-month-long trade saga ended with a whimper after the Brooklyn Nets announced that the player had reconciled with coach Steve Nash, GM Sean Marks, and owner Joe Tsai and will be returning to the team for the 2022-23 season. This means the Nets are going to hope to contend atop the East with their core intact, even though they were the best team for KD's championship-winning purposes all along.
Lakers News: LeBron James Set to Join Exclusive NBA Club with Former Teammate
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem made his way back onto the roster and matches Lakers forward LeBron James in a career stat
Comments / 2