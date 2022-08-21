Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: New trial for Tigard doctor's convicted killer begins this week and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
pugetsound.media
Mia Villanueva Anchors KPTV FOX 12 Noon News
Today marks 1 year for Mia Villanueva at FOX 12 KPTV/Portland. Mia starts year 2 with a schedule change. She is back to a weekday schedule, anchoring the Noon News. “I’m grateful to work for a station where I’m given so much support and opportunity. Cheers to year 2!”
Girlfriend of late Oregon tight end Spencer Webb announces pregnancy
The girlfriend of Spencer Webb -- the former Oregon Ducks tight end who died in a cliff-diving accident last month -- announced on social media that she is pregnant with the couple's child.
pdxfoodpress.com
Is this the most important restaurant in Portland?
I grew up just outside of Portland, born to an extended family of excellent home cooks—avid restaurant goers, not so much. When we did go to restaurants, my father, a child of the Great Depression, prioritized value as the foremost attribute of a dining experience. That’s why just about every restaurant meal of my childhood took place at an all-you-can eat buffet called North’s Chuck Wagon in Beaverton. Back in the 1980s at North’s, three dollars would buy kids 12 and under unlimited fried chicken, endless passes through an iceberg lettuce salad bar, at least ten varieties of overcooked vegetables, an impressive array of tiny plastic dishes of red jello and cheesecake squares, and a roast beef carving station on weekends.
Autoweek.com
Pat Ganahl, Rodder and Writer, Killed in Drag Racing Accident
Pat Ganahl was the former editor (and frequent contributor to) Street Rodder, Hot Rod, and (most notably) Rod & Custom magazines, a central figure in Rodder's Journal, and the author of numerous books on hot rodding, customs, and drag cars. "He was in the Iacono dragster when it happened. He...
Virginia Patton Moss, ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ actor who grew up in Portland, dies at 97
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Virginia Patton Moss, was probably better known as a member of the cast of the film “It’s A Wonderful Life.”. But she also grew up in Portland and was a longtime Ann Arbor resident, where she volunteered in her children’s schools and at church and also served as a Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader and occasionally introduced the now-beloved Christmas movie at the Michigan Theater.
WWEEK
Polling Shows Portlanders Are Scared of Downtown—and of Their Own Neighborhoods
It’s no secret downtown Portland is a shadow of its former self. Cellphone data tells the tale. As WW reported earlier this month on wweek.com, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, used GPS data to see how many people were returning to businesses, bars and restaurants in 62 downtowns around the county as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs. In the latest period, March through May of this year, Portland came in 60th, with a recovery value of 41% compared with pre-pandemic activity. Only San Francisco (31%) and Cleveland (36%) fared worse.
Why Tho? My neighbor’s dog barks all night...should I take matters into my own hands?
This is the latest installment of The Oregonian/OregonLive’s advice column, “Why Tho?” by Lizzy Acker. Lizzy’s advice also appears in our weekly advice newsletter. Want to get it? Subscribe now. Dear Lizzy,. Is it cruel or unethical to buy an anti-barking device to get my neighbor’s...
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Grant Park Home with a Lot of Wow Moments
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a porch-forward home near Grant Park with built-ins to spare. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
Readers respond: Portland’s demoralizing ‘recovery’
The Aug. 18 story, “Downtown Portland’s pandemic recovery remains anemic, study finds,” is as demoralizing as it is predictable. I live downtown and witness the face of that anemic recovery daily. The federal and state courthouses continue to cower behind makeshift walls, and the Justice Center remains boarded up as if for war despite the ebbing of violent protest activity months ago. Police presence downtown is rarely apparent, perhaps making crime, both petty and murderous, more likely. Graffiti continues to metastasize, the message apparently being that no consequences follow from defacing property. Homeless campers proliferate throughout downtown, not just Old Town, for lack of effective and compassionate solutions to homelessness. A number of campers’ tents fully block sidewalks, and their garbage, including feces and used hypodermic needles, spills around their tents, making ordinary use of public sidewalks disgusting, dangerous or impossible.
kptv.com
Portland salon ‘keeping on’ after break-in
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A downtown Portland business started their Sunday morning cleaning up glass after a break-in overnight. Someone shattered a window and made off with hundreds of dollars of items. Jodi Vaughn works at the Harris Harper Salon at the corner of Southwest Yamhill and Twelfth. She said...
987thebull.com
New Vancouver Restaurant Aims to Keep it Local
A new restaurant in Hazel Dell in Vancouver called the Wheelhouse Taproom has a mission: keeping it local. Brett Taylor owns Wheelkraft, a wheel and rim repair shop, and decided to also open a casual setting restaurant where people could hang out together, and support other local businesses. I sat down with Brett and his friend Tyler Castle, who’s the face behind Mr. Brown’s BBQ. This restaurant is in the old Izzy’s Pizza building on NE 78th Street, right off of I-5.
Channel 6000
No fear, summer isn’t going anywhere in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For those of you loving this type of summer weather, it’s sticking around Portland for some time. After a slightly cooler Saturday, conditions are expected to be a touch warmer heading into our Sunday. A layer of morning clouds will be there to start...
Facebook scam linked to four vehicle thefts in Vancouver
A Facebook marketplace scam has resulted in at least four stolen vehicles, Vancouver Police say.
WWEEK
You Don’t Have to Drive for Hours to Have an Epic Summer. Here Are Four Portland-Area Escapes.
After spending the past two years close to home, it’s only natural to yearn for escape. But now that Portland is finally flickering back to life, racking up hundreds of miles in the car to experience a soul-replenishing getaway isn’t necessary. We’re home to a list of both natural and entrepreneur-created attractions that is so long you could embark on an adventure every day this summer and never do the same thing twice.
WWEEK
Take a Closer Look Inside Portland’s Most Mysterious Ruins
What’s your favorite abandoned building? We all have one, right?. For the longest time, I was obsessed with the Radke Auto Parts building at that weird angular intersection of North Fessenden and Columbia Way. Couldn’t you just imagine two candy-paint, kitted-out classic Cadillacs on display on the little triangle pocket of sidewalk in front of the entrance? It’s been empty for as long as I remember. But what was that place like in its heyday?
Devastating Roseway Theater blaze ruled ‘accidental in nature’
Weeks after a destructive fire swept through Portland's historic Roseway Theater, authorities have officially ruled the cause to be accidental.
Opinion: An absence of leadership leaves neighborhood to navigate chaos
Blanchard is executive director of The Grotto in Northeast Portland. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
traveloregon.com
A Legacy of Oregon Pie
Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer-operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia has...
WWEEK
A Pacific University Dean’s Past Life Growing Weed Is Coming Back to Haunt Her
In 2016, Jennifer Yruegas had a stellar résumé as a businesswoman and corporate lawyer. She’d worked in high-level legal positions at some of Oregon’s best-known brands: InFocus, Keen and Nike. A year later, Pacific University in Forest Grove hired her as its director of human resources...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Lindsey Graham Tries the Ol' Subpoena Slip, Russians Slow Motion Steal a Nuclear Power Plant, and Our Soapbox Derby Memories
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good afternoon, Portland. Long Live Kate...
