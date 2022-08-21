ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Forecasters are Prepared to Issue Flood Advisories for Heavy Rain Late Sunday

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hdhkj_0hPV5uDg00

SAN ANGELO – Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo are preparing to issue flood advisories for the Concho Valley as early as Sunday afternoon depending on how fast the thunderstorm system moving across the area develops.

There is a cold front moving south across the area producing rain from the Permian Basin to the Big Country Sunday morning.  That frontal system will combine with abundant moisture and instability to create large thunderstorm cells capable of producing heavy rain especially Sunday night into Monday in the Concho Valley.

The NWS says a flood watch will probably be necessary for the region when the heavy rains begin late Sunday into Monday.  Monitor local media sources for more information throughout the day Sunday.

There is a 60% chance of heavy rain in the San Angelo area Sunday evening and overnight into Monday.  Showers and thunderstorms with heavy, flooding rains are very likely Sunday night.

The heavy widespread rain will end Monday but rain chances will linger region wide all week.

This is a potentially serious weather situation.  We will provide additional information throughout the day Sunday.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

More Rain & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of the Concho Valley Throughout the Week

SAN ANGELO – Showers and thunderstorms moved across West Central Texas over the weekend dumping enough rain to cause flooding in the Permian Basin, the Big Country and along the I-10 corridor but San Angelo for the most part remained dry.   There were brief showers but nothing like the storms that moved slowly across the Abilene area to the Heartland around Brownwood.   Officially at the airport, San Angelo received .04 inches of rain Friday, none Saturday and a trace on Sunday.  That puts the city at 3.59 inches for 2022 which is 9.43 inches below normal so despite the cloud cover and…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Update on the current water supply

SAN ANGELO, Texas —As of today, the City of San Angelo has more than four years of water supply according to an interview between Allison Strube, the Water Utilities Director and Lorelie Day, the City’s Communication Coordinator. As of August 1, 2022, the City of San Angelo recorded having 52 months of water supply left. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DAILY LIVE! | Lake Levels Continue to Drop in West Texas

SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, Dr. Linda Bond sits with Matt Trammell and talks about Arthur Stilwell's Dream of Steam exhibit at the Railway Museum. Also, lake levels drop in the area, the Texas DPS has added two men to the most wanted list, the Winters Blizzards face a tough district this season, President Joe Biden announced plan to forgive student loans, and cooler weather is here.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Winters Blizzards Football Honors Cross Plains Player Killed in a Crash

WINTERS – The Winters Blizzards and their fans are wearing purple this Friday in their first football game of the season against the Cross Plains Buffaloes. According to the Winters Facebook page, Head Football Coach Matt McCarty has asked fans to wear purple if they attend the home game against the Cross Plains Buffaloes. This is to honor Ryan Hopkins. Hopkins was a senior football player at Cross Plains who was killed in a car crash earlier this month. Last season, Winters had young players step up and all that experience will help the team this year as only two players are seniors. The…
WINTERS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Health Officials Report Rare Covid-19 Fatality Monday

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Health officials Monday confirmed a Covid-19 related fatality. The victim was a man in his 70s from Menard County who was fully vaccinated. The following is the report from COSA Health officials. There is a new COVID-19 death to report today. New deaths: 1.
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Running a red light sends a driver to the hospital

SAN ANGELO, Texas — There has been a vehicular crash at the intersection of Sherwood and Johnson. Officers on the scene said a maroon Kia was turning left from Johnson onto Sherwood while a beige Ford Ranger was Eastbound on Sherwood. Witnesses claimed the Ford ranger disregarded a red light and collided into the side of the Kia.
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Meteorologists
San Angelo LIVE!

Trash Build up Along Loop 306 Concerns Residents

SAN ANGELO – Over the past few weeks the trash seems to continuously build up around Loop 306 especially between Foster Rd. and Knickerbocker Rd. Because of that, San Angelo LIVE! has received a number of complaints from citizens about the views on their daily commute. San Angelo LIVE!...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD warns of area avoidance due to structure fire

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has sent an alert out, asking everyone to avoid Martin Luther King Drive and 24th/25th Street near Stardust Mobile Home due to a structure fire. The cause of the fire as well as when the fire will clear is currently unknown.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

The Newest Allsup's in San Angelo Is Open for Business

This is the fourth Allsup's convenience store in San Angelol. This location is very similar to other newer Allsup's that have been built in the Concho Valley. Those include the Allsup's in Wall and the Allsup's in Robert Lee. San Angelo LIVE! first reported the construction of the new convenience...
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Rollover on Houston Harte near Central

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A rollover crash on Houston Harte near Central High School on Tuesday afternoon, August 23, 2022, was caused by two vehicles racing on the expressway. Police on the scene of the crash said that the rollover of a white car (pictured above) was related to an incident of racing on the highway. The rollover happened when the white car and one other vehicle were racing and the white car collided with another vehicle.
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Early Morning Blaze Destroys Lake View Mobile Home

SAN ANGELO – A single-wide mobile home in the heart of Lake View in north San Angelo was heavily damaged by fire Friday morning. First responders were dispatched to a call for smoke around 6:30 a.m. Friday at the corner of 24 1/2 St. and Pecan. Police officers arrived first and reported flames coming from the south end of the home. Reports indicate the resident had left the residence and the house was vacant.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD looking for a missing man

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The SAPD is searching for a man who has been missing since he was last seen on August 10 at around 11 p.m. Eric Talton is a 31-year-old who stands 5’10” and is around 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on his whereabouts […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Concho Valley Crime Stoppers wanted list for August

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley Crime Stoppers (CVCS) encourages members of the community to assist local law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime. We have compiled a list of all individuals currently wanted by the CVCS for the month of August as of today. Antoni Gutierrez Stacy Rodreiguez Clinton Gallimore Earnest Hunter […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Vexus Fiber available in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Vexus Fiber announced Monday its 100% fiber-to-the-home network is now available to thousands of homes in San Angelo. Before the end of the year, Vexus is looking to bring service to more than 10,000 homes in the San Angelo region. "After several months of construction,...
SAN ANGELO, TX
virtualbx.com

New Construction – Harrison Family Dental (Invited GCs)

Work includes new construction of a Dental Office Building, approximately 5,894 sf, to include space for treatment and hygienic rooms, offices, meeting rooms, restrooms, mechanical rooms, and storage and support areas. Existing conditions; concrete; masonry; metals; wood, plastics, and composites; thermal and moisture protection; openings; finishes; specialties; equipment; furnishings; earthwork;...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy