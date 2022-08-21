Forecasters are Prepared to Issue Flood Advisories for Heavy Rain Late Sunday

SAN ANGELO – Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo are preparing to issue flood advisories for the Concho Valley as early as Sunday afternoon depending on how fast the thunderstorm system moving across the area develops.

There is a cold front moving south across the area producing rain from the Permian Basin to the Big Country Sunday morning. That frontal system will combine with abundant moisture and instability to create large thunderstorm cells capable of producing heavy rain especially Sunday night into Monday in the Concho Valley.

The NWS says a flood watch will probably be necessary for the region when the heavy rains begin late Sunday into Monday. Monitor local media sources for more information throughout the day Sunday.

There is a 60% chance of heavy rain in the San Angelo area Sunday evening and overnight into Monday. Showers and thunderstorms with heavy, flooding rains are very likely Sunday night.

The heavy widespread rain will end Monday but rain chances will linger region wide all week.

This is a potentially serious weather situation. We will provide additional information throughout the day Sunday.