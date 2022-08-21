ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT)- The City of Onalaska Plan Commission on Tuesday night approved an application to change the zoning around the former Shopko building. The property was formerly zoned as “mixed use community” and is now a regional business property. This will allow for redevelopment and additions on the Shopko building at the East Towne Plaza. The building has been...

ONALASKA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO