ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onalaska, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
outdoorsfirst.com

Wisconsin’s Brueggen Wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League Event on Ohio River

Boater Mike Brueggen of La Crosse, Wisconsin, and Strike-King co-angler Andrew Harper of Shelbyville, Illinois. Illinois’ Harper Tops Strike King Co-Angler Division. PADUCAH, Ky. (Aug. 22, 2022) – Boater Mike Brueggen of La Crosse, Wisconsin, caught five bass Saturday weighing 9 pounds, 9 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on the Ohio River at Paducah. The tournament, hosted by the City of Paducah Parks and Recreation, was the fourth event for the Bass Fishing League Illini Division. Brueggen earned $4,514 for his victory.
WISCONSIN STATE
winonapost.com

Winona boy wins national disc golf tourney

A 12-year-old Winona boy is making waves in the national disc golf circuit. Fresh off an 18th place finish at the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) World Junior Championships in July, Silas Schell just won a major PDGA event, the Ledgestone Open. Schell was one of over 2,000 athletes who...
WINONA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Basketball
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Onalaska, WI
Onalaska, WI
Sports
Onalaska, WI
Basketball
milwaukeemag.com

30+ Great Wisconsin Restaurants That Are Worth the Drive

Some of the state’s most stunning topography surrounds these western Wisconsin hotspots, but that’s just a side dish to the entrée of seasonal, farm-focused cuisine. Nine years ago, this unassuming much-more-than-a-café in downtown Viroqua opened its doors with an ambitious mission: to showcase the farms in surrounding Vernon County, an area known for organic agriculture but not for a booming restaurant scene. Driftless Café quickly became the darling of Wisco cuisine.
LA CROSSE, WI
KIMT

Winona students to take online classes from Rochester public schools

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) is teaming up with Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) to provide an online option for Winona students to take Rochester classes. The agreement was approved in early August by the Winona school board. The credits and grades earned by the student will...
WINONA, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

City of Onalaska approves rezoning for former Shopko building

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT)- The City of Onalaska Plan Commission on Tuesday night approved an application to change the zoning around the former Shopko building. The property was formerly zoned as “mixed use community” and is now a regional business property. This will allow for redevelopment and additions on the Shopko building at the East Towne Plaza. The building has been...
ONALASKA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Volunteers#Stevens Point
WEAU-TV 13

Grand opening of the Cowboy Outdoor Theater

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eldorado Music Barn near Osseo is opening a Cowboy Outdoor Theater and is offering a free show. It’s Friday, August 26 at 7 p.m. featuring Ben Stillwater with Cyndee Jean and the Stillwater Kids. This is an outdoors show and in the event of...
OSSEO, WI
winonapost.com

'Way lost' ocean bird spotted in Winona

Earlier in the week on August 13-15, Winonans flocked to catch a view of a once-in-a-lifetime sight: a Caribbean brown booby in the Midwest. Birder and City Council member Steve Young equated it to having a hummingbird in the North Pole. Many regional birders took this rare opportunity to check...
WINONA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
onfocus.news

Neillsville/Granton Wardogs Football Season Preview

Head Coach: Reed Lehman (3rd year as HC for Neillsville/Granton) Assistant Coaches: Chris Poeschel, Jason Kurth, Michael Gaier, Tom Bieneck, Jason Learman, Dave McDonald, Jamie Boyer. Offense: key returning players. Some of our key returners on offense are senior offensive linemen Kaleb Walsh and Logan Erickson. We also return our...
NEILLSVILLE, WI
wiproud.com

La Crosse sees massive uptick in break-ins

LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – La Crosse police are asking for the community’s help after several reports about broken windows throughout the city. Officers say since August 12, several windows to homes and vehicles have been broken, mostly during the overnight hours. They want to remind the community...
LA CROSSE, WI
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin

On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
drydenwire.com

WILL Warns Proposed La Crosse Ordinance Violates First Amendment

The News: Attorneys at the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) issued a public letter to the La Crosse Common Council warning that a recently passed city ordinance violates free speech, religious liberty, and parental rights guarantees in the state and federal constitutions. The City of La Crosse is currently reconsidering the recently adopted Ordinance No. 5220, which bans a significant amount of speech on issues of sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity. WILL’s letter explains why the prohibitions in the ordinance unconstitutionally restrict the scope of speech from clergy, parents, or licensed mental-health counselors, are impermissibly vague, and are preempted by state law.
LA CROSSE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy