Wisconsin’s Brueggen Wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League Event on Ohio River
Boater Mike Brueggen of La Crosse, Wisconsin, and Strike-King co-angler Andrew Harper of Shelbyville, Illinois. Illinois’ Harper Tops Strike King Co-Angler Division. PADUCAH, Ky. (Aug. 22, 2022) – Boater Mike Brueggen of La Crosse, Wisconsin, caught five bass Saturday weighing 9 pounds, 9 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on the Ohio River at Paducah. The tournament, hosted by the City of Paducah Parks and Recreation, was the fourth event for the Bass Fishing League Illini Division. Brueggen earned $4,514 for his victory.
Caledonia City Clerk/Administrator arrested for 2nd DUI in La Crescent
Caledonia's City Clerk/Administrator was arrested Friday for a DUI.
Winona boy wins national disc golf tourney
A 12-year-old Winona boy is making waves in the national disc golf circuit. Fresh off an 18th place finish at the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) World Junior Championships in July, Silas Schell just won a major PDGA event, the Ledgestone Open. Schell was one of over 2,000 athletes who...
A new home down the road: Sparta’s new Rolling Hill nursing home opens
After several design plans and legal battles, Residents of Sparta's Rolling Hills finally packed up their belongings today and moved into their new home – across the street.
30+ Great Wisconsin Restaurants That Are Worth the Drive
Some of the state’s most stunning topography surrounds these western Wisconsin hotspots, but that’s just a side dish to the entrée of seasonal, farm-focused cuisine. Nine years ago, this unassuming much-more-than-a-café in downtown Viroqua opened its doors with an ambitious mission: to showcase the farms in surrounding Vernon County, an area known for organic agriculture but not for a booming restaurant scene. Driftless Café quickly became the darling of Wisco cuisine.
Winona students to take online classes from Rochester public schools
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) is teaming up with Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) to provide an online option for Winona students to take Rochester classes. The agreement was approved in early August by the Winona school board. The credits and grades earned by the student will...
City of Onalaska approves rezoning for former Shopko building
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT)- The City of Onalaska Plan Commission on Tuesday night approved an application to change the zoning around the former Shopko building. The property was formerly zoned as “mixed use community” and is now a regional business property. This will allow for redevelopment and additions on the Shopko building at the East Towne Plaza. The building has been...
La Crosse PD: 40 window smashes reported in mid-August
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — From Friday, August 12 through Tuesday, August 23, there were 40 reports of people smashing windows of vehicles and residences citywide, according to the La Crosse Police Department. Rocks were used during the recent string of window-smashing incidents and the majority of the crimes happened...
Portion of Sand Lake Road in Onalaska to close for a week
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Sand Lake Road in Onalaska will close for the installation of a new storm sewer pipe. The project is set to start Monday and last a full week. Sand Lake Road will be closed from Well Street to Madison Street during this time. A posted...
Grand opening of the Cowboy Outdoor Theater
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eldorado Music Barn near Osseo is opening a Cowboy Outdoor Theater and is offering a free show. It’s Friday, August 26 at 7 p.m. featuring Ben Stillwater with Cyndee Jean and the Stillwater Kids. This is an outdoors show and in the event of...
La Crosse County on track to break record for overdose deaths
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued a public advisory warning Wisconsinites about the rising number of fentanyl overdose deaths. Over the past two years, the number of fentanyl overdoses in Wisconsin has increased by 97%.
'Way lost' ocean bird spotted in Winona
Earlier in the week on August 13-15, Winonans flocked to catch a view of a once-in-a-lifetime sight: a Caribbean brown booby in the Midwest. Birder and City Council member Steve Young equated it to having a hummingbird in the North Pole. Many regional birders took this rare opportunity to check...
Neillsville/Granton Wardogs Football Season Preview
Head Coach: Reed Lehman (3rd year as HC for Neillsville/Granton) Assistant Coaches: Chris Poeschel, Jason Kurth, Michael Gaier, Tom Bieneck, Jason Learman, Dave McDonald, Jamie Boyer. Offense: key returning players. Some of our key returners on offense are senior offensive linemen Kaleb Walsh and Logan Erickson. We also return our...
La Crosse community holds cupcake fundraiser for injured 4-year-old boy
A La Crosse parish and community is holding a literally sweet fundraiser for one of their own.
A Boscobel man involved in a drive-by shooting sentenced to 7.5 years in prison
BOSCOBEL, Wis. (WKBT) — A Boscobel man will spend seven and a half years in prison for his role in a drive-by shooting. Wesley Dollar was sentenced in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday. After his release, Dollar will spend another five years on supervision. The 31-year-old was convicted...
UPDATE: Missing Buffalo County woman located alive and safe
The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is on the look for a missing and possibly endangered woman.
La Crosse sees massive uptick in break-ins
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – La Crosse police are asking for the community’s help after several reports about broken windows throughout the city. Officers say since August 12, several windows to homes and vehicles have been broken, mostly during the overnight hours. They want to remind the community...
Inmates launch lawsuit to get lawyers within 2 weeks
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A group of jail inmates waiting for public defenders to represent them filed a lawsuit Tuesday asking a judge to force the state to assign attorneys to indigent defendants within two weeks of their first court appearance. Six inmates and two former inmates filed the...
Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin
On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
WILL Warns Proposed La Crosse Ordinance Violates First Amendment
The News: Attorneys at the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) issued a public letter to the La Crosse Common Council warning that a recently passed city ordinance violates free speech, religious liberty, and parental rights guarantees in the state and federal constitutions. The City of La Crosse is currently reconsidering the recently adopted Ordinance No. 5220, which bans a significant amount of speech on issues of sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity. WILL’s letter explains why the prohibitions in the ordinance unconstitutionally restrict the scope of speech from clergy, parents, or licensed mental-health counselors, are impermissibly vague, and are preempted by state law.
