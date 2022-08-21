ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SkySports

Usyk vs AJ: Official scorecard shows Anthony Joshua was winning fight against Oleksandr Usyk after nine rounds

The official judge's scorecard of Anthony Joshua's rematch defeat to Oleksandr Usyk has shown he was deemed to have been winning the fight after nine rounds. Joshua fell short in his attempt to reclaim the WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. Although he suffered a split decision defeat, the forme heavyweight champion of the world put on a vastly-improved performance compared to last September's initial loss at Tottenham.
SkySports

Mark Johnston: Trainer celebrates landmark 5,000th career winner as Dubai Mile wins at Kempton on Wednesday

Mark Johnston celebrated the 5,000th victory of his career in Britain when Dubai Mile scored in impressive fashion at Kempton Park. Sent off the 6/5 favourite, the Daniel Muscutt-ridden Dubai Mile - a son of Roaring Lion - was quickly to the fore in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes and while Super Mo was a brief threat, the market leader really strode on through the final furlong to win in style.
SkySports

Undisputed champion Devin Haney will face Australian George Kambosos in a rematch

Undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney will face Australian George Kambosos Jr in a rematch at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on October 16. Haney beat Kambosos Jr via unanimous decision in June to add the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts to the WBC strap he already held and become the first undisputed champion at the weight since the start of the four-belt era.
SkySports

Tour Championship: Will Zalatoris withdraws from FedExCup season finale at East Lake due to injury

Will Zalatoris will miss out on the chance to challenge for FedExCup victory after withdrawing from the season-ending Tour Championship due to a back injury. Zalatoris suffered two play-off losses on the PGA Tour in 2022 - including to Justin Thomas at the PGA Championship - before moving top of the FedExCup standings by claiming a long-awaited breakthrough victory at the FedEx St Jude Championship earlier this month.
SkySports

Club GAA round-up: Clonoulty Rossmore return with win | Dublin stars Cormac Costello and Con O'Callaghan deliver

The Tipperary Hurling Championship resumed this weekend, two weeks on from the death of Dillon Quirke. Quirke's club Clonoulty Rossmore defeated Moycarkey-Borris, 0-25 to 1-19. Drom-Inch overcame Thurles Sarsfields, JK Brackens drew with Loughmore-Castleiney while Nenagh Éire Óg, Kiladangan and Borris-Ileigh all picked up wins as they vie for spots...
SkySports

Premier League

Manchester United vs Liverpool. Premier League. J Sancho (16'16th minute) M Rashford (53'53rd minute)
The Independent

Is West Ham vs Viborg on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa Conference League

West Ham United travel to Denmark to take on Viborg in their Europa Conference League play-off second leg this evening.The Hammers came out on top in east London last week, winning 3-1 with goals from Gianluca Scamacca, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio.It was has been the only cheer in a difficult start to the season with three defeats from the opening three games, leaving David Moyes’ side bottom of the Premier League.Viborg have started their Danish league season with three wins and three defeats and hold an excellent home record in 2022. Here is everything you need to know:When is...
Youtube
Sky Sport
SkySports

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy launch 'TGL', a 'tech-infused golf league' in partnership with PGA Tour

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have joined forces to launch a new "tech-fused golf league", a team event featuring PGA Tour players designed to engage with a new TV audience. The league, run in partnership with the PGA Tour, will launch in 2024 and feature six teams of three PGA Tour players competing over 18 holes on a "data-rich, virtual course complete with a tech-infused, short-game complex."
SkySports

Ellen White: England striker and Euro 2022 winner announces retirement

England striker and Euro 2022 winner Ellen White has announced her retirement from football. The 33-year-old made the announcement in a heartfelt message on Twitter. White said: "This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine."
SkySports

World All-Star Jockeys Series: David Egan says Japan trip 'too big to miss' as he represents World team

David Egan will make his debut in Japan this weekend as part of the World All-Star Jockeys series, with a view to returning on a more regular basis. The 22-year-old, who partnered Mishriff to success in the world's most valuable race, the Saudi Cup, in 2021, heads to Sapporo Racecourse in Hokkaido for the Japan Racing Association's big team event, which is similar to Ascot's Shergar Cup.
