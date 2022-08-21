Read full article on original website
SkySports
Usyk vs AJ: Official scorecard shows Anthony Joshua was winning fight against Oleksandr Usyk after nine rounds
The official judge's scorecard of Anthony Joshua's rematch defeat to Oleksandr Usyk has shown he was deemed to have been winning the fight after nine rounds. Joshua fell short in his attempt to reclaim the WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. Although he suffered a split decision defeat, the forme heavyweight champion of the world put on a vastly-improved performance compared to last September's initial loss at Tottenham.
SkySports
Amir Khan wants to help Tyson Fury secure £500m undisputed fight against Oleksandr Usyk
Amir Khan believes Anthony Joshua was two rounds away from beating Oleksandr Usyk in Saturday's world title rematch, and has backed Tyson Fury to overcome the Ukrainian in an undisputed heavyweight showdown. Joshua was on the losing side of a split decision after a much-improved performance in Saudi Arabia following...
SkySports
Mark Johnston: Trainer celebrates landmark 5,000th career winner as Dubai Mile wins at Kempton on Wednesday
Mark Johnston celebrated the 5,000th victory of his career in Britain when Dubai Mile scored in impressive fashion at Kempton Park. Sent off the 6/5 favourite, the Daniel Muscutt-ridden Dubai Mile - a son of Roaring Lion - was quickly to the fore in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes and while Super Mo was a brief threat, the market leader really strode on through the final furlong to win in style.
SkySports
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk potential undisputed heavyweight title bout could be finalised this year
WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman believes Tyson Fury has the 'hunger' to return against Oleksandr Usyk and the governing body would welcome an 'ultimate unification' fight before the end of the year. The governing body have asked Fury to confirm whether he intends to continue as WBC heavyweight champion by this...
SkySports
Undisputed champion Devin Haney will face Australian George Kambosos in a rematch
Undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney will face Australian George Kambosos Jr in a rematch at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on October 16. Haney beat Kambosos Jr via unanimous decision in June to add the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts to the WBC strap he already held and become the first undisputed champion at the weight since the start of the four-belt era.
SkySports
Tour Championship: Will Zalatoris withdraws from FedExCup season finale at East Lake due to injury
Will Zalatoris will miss out on the chance to challenge for FedExCup victory after withdrawing from the season-ending Tour Championship due to a back injury. Zalatoris suffered two play-off losses on the PGA Tour in 2022 - including to Justin Thomas at the PGA Championship - before moving top of the FedExCup standings by claiming a long-awaited breakthrough victory at the FedEx St Jude Championship earlier this month.
GOLF・
SkySports
Club GAA round-up: Clonoulty Rossmore return with win | Dublin stars Cormac Costello and Con O'Callaghan deliver
The Tipperary Hurling Championship resumed this weekend, two weeks on from the death of Dillon Quirke. Quirke's club Clonoulty Rossmore defeated Moycarkey-Borris, 0-25 to 1-19. Drom-Inch overcame Thurles Sarsfields, JK Brackens drew with Loughmore-Castleiney while Nenagh Éire Óg, Kiladangan and Borris-Ileigh all picked up wins as they vie for spots...
SkySports
England face South Africa in second Test LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary and video clips from the second LV= Insurance Test at Emirates Old Trafford. Watch on Sky Sports The Hundred.
SkySports
Premier League
Manchester United vs Liverpool. Premier League. J Sancho (16'16th minute) M Rashford (53'53rd minute)
SkySports
Oleksandr Usyk's promoter says Tyson Fury clash 'in the making' after win over Anthony Joshua
Oleksandr Usyk’s huge undisputed fight against Tyson Fury is "in the making", according to the Ukrainian star's promoter. The seismic showdown between the two unbeaten heavyweight champions has been made possible by Usyk's split decision victory over Anthony Joshua in Jeddah on Saturday. Usyk would be placing his WBA,...
SkySports
Novak Djokovic missing US Open over Covid vaccine status and travel rules would be 'a joke', says John McEnroe
Four-times US Open winner John McEnroe said it would be "a joke" if Novak Djokovic is unable to compete at the final Grand Slam of the year starting later this month due to his Covid vaccination status. Djokovic has refused to take the vaccine and appears set to miss out...
Is West Ham vs Viborg on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa Conference League
West Ham United travel to Denmark to take on Viborg in their Europa Conference League play-off second leg this evening.The Hammers came out on top in east London last week, winning 3-1 with goals from Gianluca Scamacca, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio.It was has been the only cheer in a difficult start to the season with three defeats from the opening three games, leaving David Moyes’ side bottom of the Premier League.Viborg have started their Danish league season with three wins and three defeats and hold an excellent home record in 2022. Here is everything you need to know:When is...
SkySports
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy launch 'TGL', a 'tech-infused golf league' in partnership with PGA Tour
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have joined forces to launch a new "tech-fused golf league", a team event featuring PGA Tour players designed to engage with a new TV audience. The league, run in partnership with the PGA Tour, will launch in 2024 and feature six teams of three PGA Tour players competing over 18 holes on a "data-rich, virtual course complete with a tech-infused, short-game complex."
GOLF・
SkySports
US Open: Why Nick Kyrgios is the player to watch in the men's draw at Flushing Meadows
Following his maiden Grand Slam final appearance there is little doubt Nick Kyrgios has found a winning formula which could see him become the King of New York at the US Open. This has been a year in which he has found a winning-formula and New York has proven a place where dreams can come true - just ask Emma Raducanu!
SkySports
Ellen White: England striker and Euro 2022 winner announces retirement
England striker and Euro 2022 winner Ellen White has announced her retirement from football. The 33-year-old made the announcement in a heartfelt message on Twitter. White said: "This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine."
SkySports
West Ham make £33.75m bid for Lyon ace Lucas Paqueta | Talks continuing over Hans Vanaken
West Ham have made a bid worth €40m (£33.75m) for Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta. The player's agents are in London and want to conclude a deal with a Premier League club before the end of the window. Talks are continuing between the clubs. Paqueta, who played in the...
SkySports
Erik ten Hag: We must bring this spirit to every game | Bruno Fernandes took responsibility
Erik ten Hag speaks to the MNF panel as he reflects on his first win as Manchester United boss. The Red Devils secured their first win of the season after beating rivals Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford.
SkySports
World All-Star Jockeys Series: David Egan says Japan trip 'too big to miss' as he represents World team
David Egan will make his debut in Japan this weekend as part of the World All-Star Jockeys series, with a view to returning on a more regular basis. The 22-year-old, who partnered Mishriff to success in the world's most valuable race, the Saudi Cup, in 2021, heads to Sapporo Racecourse in Hokkaido for the Japan Racing Association's big team event, which is similar to Ascot's Shergar Cup.
SkySports
Lina Nielsen: British 400m hurdler opens up on her multiple sclerosis relapse prior to World Athletics Championships
British 400m hurdler Lina Nielsen says she was unable to feel her lead leg while competing at the World Athletics Championships this summer after experiencing a relapse of multiple sclerosis symptoms on the eve of her heat in Oregon. Nielsen revealed earlier this month that she had been diagnosed with...
SkySports
Claressa Shields an 'unstoppable force' going into Savannah Marshall fight, says Kayla Harrison as Hannah Rankin comes into spar
US star Claressa Shields travels to the UK to take on her arch-rival Savannah Marshall in a clash for the undisputed middleweight title at the O2 Arena in London on September 10, live on Sky Sports. Shields returns to London for the first time since her triumphant campaign at the...
