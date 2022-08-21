West Ham United travel to Denmark to take on Viborg in their Europa Conference League play-off second leg this evening.The Hammers came out on top in east London last week, winning 3-1 with goals from Gianluca Scamacca, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio.It was has been the only cheer in a difficult start to the season with three defeats from the opening three games, leaving David Moyes’ side bottom of the Premier League.Viborg have started their Danish league season with three wins and three defeats and hold an excellent home record in 2022. Here is everything you need to know:When is...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO