Read full article on original website
Related
Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases
South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
Call for Covid-style energy support for UK firms; millions of households face financial distress – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as BCC demands vital support to UK businesses.
Shell to pay £536,000 for overcharging prepayment customers
Shell has agreed to pay half a million pounds for overcharging thousands of prepayment meter customers on default tariffs over the past three years. The energy giant’s consumer arm, Shell Energy Retail, will use the cash to refund and compensate 11,275 customers after it discovered it had sent the wrong rates to users’ meters.
Bank holiday flight cancellations mean almost 290,000 fewer seats
Nearly 290,000 seats have been cut from bank holiday flight schedules in recent weeks, according to new analysis.Aviation data company Cirium said around 900 flights due to depart from UK airports between Friday and Tuesday have been removed from schedules since the start of July.Most of the cancellations were caused by staff shortages across the aviation industry, which has led to caps on operations at airports such as Heathrow and Gatwick.Our aviation sector should be growing strongly on one of the busiest weekends of the yearPaul Charles, The PC AgencyThis has disrupted the plans of millions of holidaymakers this summer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
First government-backed pill testing clinic finds 40% of ‘cocaine’ contained no coke
Australia’s first government-backed pill and drug testing service has found a majority of samples were tainted with other substances, with nearly a third of people choosing to ditch their drugs after getting them checked. In its first month of operation, Canberra’s fixed-site CanTest health and drug checking clinic examined...
Comments / 0