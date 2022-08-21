ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CBS Sacramento

Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases

South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Shell to pay £536,000 for overcharging prepayment customers

Shell has agreed to pay half a million pounds for overcharging thousands of prepayment meter customers on default tariffs over the past three years. The energy giant’s consumer arm, Shell Energy Retail, will use the cash to refund and compensate 11,275 customers after it discovered it had sent the wrong rates to users’ meters.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Bank holiday flight cancellations mean almost 290,000 fewer seats

Nearly 290,000 seats have been cut from bank holiday flight schedules in recent weeks, according to new analysis.Aviation data company Cirium said around 900 flights due to depart from UK airports between Friday and Tuesday have been removed from schedules since the start of July.Most of the cancellations were caused by staff shortages across the aviation industry, which has led to caps on operations at airports such as Heathrow and Gatwick.Our aviation sector should be growing strongly on one of the busiest weekends of the yearPaul Charles, The PC AgencyThis has disrupted the plans of millions of holidaymakers this summer...
LIFESTYLE
