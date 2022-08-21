Nearly 290,000 seats have been cut from bank holiday flight schedules in recent weeks, according to new analysis.Aviation data company Cirium said around 900 flights due to depart from UK airports between Friday and Tuesday have been removed from schedules since the start of July.Most of the cancellations were caused by staff shortages across the aviation industry, which has led to caps on operations at airports such as Heathrow and Gatwick.Our aviation sector should be growing strongly on one of the busiest weekends of the yearPaul Charles, The PC AgencyThis has disrupted the plans of millions of holidaymakers this summer...

LIFESTYLE ・ 41 MINUTES AGO