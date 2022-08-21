Read full article on original website
Bank holiday flight cancellations mean almost 290,000 fewer seats
Nearly 290,000 seats have been cut from bank holiday flight schedules in recent weeks, according to new analysis.Aviation data company Cirium said around 900 flights due to depart from UK airports between Friday and Tuesday have been removed from schedules since the start of July.Most of the cancellations were caused by staff shortages across the aviation industry, which has led to caps on operations at airports such as Heathrow and Gatwick.Our aviation sector should be growing strongly on one of the busiest weekends of the yearPaul Charles, The PC AgencyThis has disrupted the plans of millions of holidaymakers this summer...
UK flights still one-sixth down on 2019, while holding top spot in Europe
The number of flights to and from the UK is one-sixth lower this year than in peak summer 2019, according to the latest figures from Eurocontrol. British Airways and easyJet have cancelled many thousands of departures over the summer, while Heathrow and Gatwick have imposed limits on operations.The cuts in planned capacity are reducing options and increasing fares.Between 17 and 23 August, flights to and from British airports averaged 5,537 per day — 16 per cent down on the corresponding week in 2019.There was no change on the previous week, suggesting the pattern for the summer looks set.During the Covid-19...
Call for Covid-style energy support for UK firms; millions of households face financial distress – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as BCC demands vital support to UK businesses.
Shell to pay £536,000 for overcharging prepayment customers
Shell has agreed to pay half a million pounds for overcharging thousands of prepayment meter customers on default tariffs over the past three years. The energy giant’s consumer arm, Shell Energy Retail, will use the cash to refund and compensate 11,275 customers after it discovered it had sent the wrong rates to users’ meters.
Opening 10 new oil and gas sites is a win for fossil fuel companies but a staggering loss for the rest of Australia
Federal Resources Minister Madeleine King yesterday handed Australia’s fossil fuel industry two significant wins. The minister announced oil and gas exploration will be allowed at ten new Australian ocean sites – comprising almost 47,000 square kilometres. And she approved two new offshore greenhouse gas storage areas off Western Australia and the Northern Territory, to explore the potential of “carbon capture and storage” (CCS) technology. The minister said the new oil and gas permits will bolster energy security in Australia and beyond, and ultimately aid the transition to renewables. King also said controversial carbon-capture and storage was necessary to meet Australia’s net-zero emissions...
Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts U.S. refinery units
SINGAPORE, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Thursday on mounting supply tightness concerns amid disruptions to Russian exports, the potential for major producers to cut output, and the partial shutdown of a U.S. refinery.
First government-backed pill testing clinic finds 40% of ‘cocaine’ contained no coke
Australia’s first government-backed pill and drug testing service has found a majority of samples were tainted with other substances, with nearly a third of people choosing to ditch their drugs after getting them checked. In its first month of operation, Canberra’s fixed-site CanTest health and drug checking clinic examined...
Priti Patel unveils plan to fast-track ‘removal’ of Albanian migrants
Albanian police could be brought to the UK to observe migrant arrivals and pass on intelligence in a bid to tackle Channel crossings.The plan, part of a deal struck between Home Secretary Priti Patel and the Albanian government, may see officers taken to the Kent coast to be present while migrants are processed and assist UK authorities with information, the Home Office said.But it is yet to be confirmed when this could take effect.The move comes amid reports of growing numbers of people from the south-eastern European country making the journey from France.Government officials believe around 60% of migrants making...
