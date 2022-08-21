Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Justin Verlander pulled with active no-hitter in win Tuesday
Astros ace Justin Verlander had it all working again on Tuesday. He tossed six no-hit innings, striking out 10 in a 4-2 win over the Twins Tuesday. The 40-year-old is following in the footsteps of Tom Brady and taking Father Time into the championship rounds. Verlander was actually only one batter over the minimum through the six frames. Nick Gordon reached on a strikeout in the second inning. He improved to 16-3 with a ridiculous 1.87 ERA and will try and keep the momentum going at the Rangers next time out.
fantasypros.com
Aaron Judge smacks MLB-leading 47th home run in win Monday
Judge ended a nine-game homer drought with his Major League-leading 47th home run of the season off Max Scherzer in the 3rd inning on Monday night. The homer was his first since August 12 and also extended his Major League leads in RBI (103) and runs scored (99). Judge is slashing .295/.393/.658 to go along with those league-leading numbers this season. Judge’s DFS salary has become somewhat cost prohibitive recently with his lack of dingers but this could be the start of another home run barrage the giant Yankee.
fantasypros.com
Andrew Bellatti earns save against Reds on Monday
Andrew Bellatti walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning against the Reds on Monday, earning his second save. Bellatti probably won't factor into the saves mix much even with Seranthony Dominguez on the IL, but with the Phillies bullpen exhausted from the weekend and David Robertson unavailable, he got the call. Bellatti has a 3.76 ERA and 1.33 WHIP and is likely far down the pecking order for ninth-inning options, so don't bother adding him despite his second career save.
fantasypros.com
Tyler Glasnow scheduled to throw live BP Tuesday
Glasnow has not pitched for the Rays this season after having Tommy John surgery in 2021. The 29-year-old posted a 2.66 ERA, .176 OBA, and a 12.58 K/9 ratio in 14 starts prior to landing on the IL. If Glasnow can return this season, it would be a big boost for the Rays post-season hopes.
fantasypros.com
Daniel Bellinger records two catches on Sunday
Bellinger seems to have cemented himself as the starting tight end for the Giants. It is unclear how big of a role the rookie will have, but with his blocking and receiving abilities he will find himself on the field more times than not. Bellinger made an uncharacteristic mistake on Sunday, dropping a pass that resulted in an interception. The blunder did not seem to phase Daniel Jones, who said after the game that he knows Bellinger "will make that play" in the future.
fantasypros.com
JT Brubaker fans eight during Tuesday's loss to Atlanta
JT Brubaker allowed six runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out eight across 6 2/3 innings during Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Braves. Brubaker (3-11) put up strong strikeout numbers Tuesday evening, holding Atlanta scoreless through four. The game unraveled in the fifth, where five game across to scored. Brubaker previously allowed five runs total in his past three starts, a trend he will look to restart next week in Milwaukee.
fantasypros.com
Jonathan Heasley fans two in no decision Tuesday
Jonathan Heasley pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing no runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two in Kansas City’s 7-3 loss to Arizona on Tuesday. Heasley failed to complete at least five innings for the third time in four starts and hasn't recorded a win since June 10 against the Orioles as he's been back and forth between Kansas City and Triple-A Omaha. He remains at 1-7 with a 5.21 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, and 48 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings across 14 starts this season. If Heasley stays up with the big league club, he will try again for his second win of the season in his next start on Monday against the White Sox.
fantasypros.com
Michael Kopech (knee) placed on 15-day IL Tuesday
Kopech controversially started Monday against the Royals, despite soreness in his left knee, lasted just 19 pitches and allowed all four batters he faced to reach before being removed. It remains to be seen how manager Tony La Russa’s decision to have Kopech make his scheduled start despite his already ailing knee will affect the rest of Kopech’s, and Chicago’s, season. The White Sox recalled lefty Tanner Banks from Triple-Charlotte in a corresponding move. Spot starter Davis Martin could be recalled from Charlotte this weekend to make what was supposed to be Kopech’s next start on Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
fantasypros.com
Top 10 Prospects To Stash: Josh Jung, Corbin Carroll, Triston Casas (2022 Fantasy Baseball)
Another week has passed, and more prospects have gotten the call to make their MLB debuts. Brett Baty got the call the day after this article was posted last week. Drew Waters joined the call-up squad as he made his MLB debut with the Kansas City Royals on Monday. Shea Langeliers, Kyle Stowers, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Stone Garrett were other notable prospects to get the call last week.
fantasypros.com
Isaiah Likely goes for 100 yards, TD Sunday
Isaiah Likely caught all eight of his targets for 100 yards and a touchdown in a 24-17 preseason win over the Cardinals on Sunday. Likely got the start and exploded, operating as Tyler Huntley's favorite target throughout the first half. The fourth-round rookie out of Coastal Carolina has now tallied 144 receiving yards through two preseason contests. Likely will not play ahead of star tight end Mark Andrews but the Ravens may be forced to figure out ways to get him on the field regardless. He needs to be added in all deeper dynasty formats going forward.
fantasypros.com
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday (8/23) PREMIUM
It’s Tuesday night, and that means a massive MLB DFS main slate. The main slate includes all 30 teams on DraftKings and features 14 games (excluding the second game of the doubleheader between the Cardinals and Cubs) on FanDuel. The action begins at 7:05 pm ET on both DFS providers. Tonight’s suggested options are vast to account for the huge player pool.
fantasypros.com
Daniel Jones efficient in second preseason game
Daniel Jones completed 14 of 16 pass attempts for 116 yards and one interception in Sunday's preseason win over the Bengals. Jones looked accurate and decisive in his second preseason outing of 2022. The one interception on the stat sheet is deceiving without context; Jones delivered a well-thrown ball to rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who dropped the pass, resulting in the Bengals securing a turnover. Jones also showed his ability to use his legs and pick up meaningful yards when plays break down, rushing one time for five yards and picking up a first down. The fourth-year quarterback has shown obvious signs of improvement through training camp and the preseason and offers value to fantasy managers as a passer and rusher of the football. Jones is currently being drafted as QB27 according to FantasyPros' average draft position.
fantasypros.com
Andrew Erickson’s Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Draft Rankings (2022)
You can find our full dynasty startup, dynasty rookie, and dynasty superflex rookie rankings that will be updated through draft season. You can also practice and prepare for your dynasty rookie and startup drafts using our FREE dynasty mock draft simulator. Check out Andrew Erickson’s latest top-50 dynasty rookie rankings...
fantasypros.com
Isaiah Spiller (ankle) deemed 'week to week'
According to ESPN's Lindsey Thiry, Los Angeles Chargers RB Isaiah Spiller is being deemed "week to week" with an ankle injury he sustained during the team's preseason game and may miss the season opener. (Lindsey Thiry on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. It's still uncertain how much Spiller will factor into the...
fantasypros.com
Michael Gallup (knee) will not start season on PUP list
Gallup has spent all off-season recovering from a torn ACL he sustained near the end of last year, and it sounds like his recovery is going well. He has partaken in some light individual drills at practice, and this move further indicates that he may be ready to play early on in the season. He could be a solid late-round value in best ball leagues if he is able to play the majority of the season.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Baseball Risers & Fallers: Jose Miranda, Vaughn Grissom, Josh Bell (2022)
We have made it another week through the MLB season and had some awe-inspiring performances. As usual, there were some great and rough performances to dig into. This weekly column will help highlight some hot and cold players, risers and fallers, for fantasy purposes. Some players are already rostered in...
fantasypros.com
Regression Candidates: Alex Wood, Alex Cobb, Michael Kopech (2022 Fantasy Baseball)
Welcome to another edition of “Regression Candidates,” where we dig into some analytics each week to identify two players due to heat up and two likely to cool down. Last week we mentioned a few hitters worth buying or selling before the fantasy trade deadline. This week, it’s the pitcher’s turn. Hopefully, your deadline has not already passed!
fantasypros.com
Younghoe Koo kicks three field goals in defeat to Jets
Koo converted on all field goal and extra point attempts for the second straight preseason game. He is one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL and has the luxury of playing in a dome for at least half of the season. Despite this, Koo should be considered at best a fringe top-10 option at the position, due to the below-average Falcons offense.
fantasypros.com
Braxton Berrios (rest) does not play vs Falcons Monday
Braxton Berrios did not play in the Jets’ second preseason game against Atlanta on Monday night in New York’s 24-16 preseason win against the Falcons on Monday. Berrios was one of many Jets veteran starters that got Monday night off. Berrios was a Pro Bowl kick returner last season and showed his potential as a pass catcher, putting up double-digit fantasy performances after Elijah Moore went down last year. Berrios possesses great speed and quickness along with the ability to get up to that top speed very quickly and gain yardage in chunks regardless of where he catches the ball. Berrios is a sneaky sleeper especially in deeper leagues and in those the count return yardage as he figures to once again be one of the top return men in the NFL. This only increases his fantasy value and he can be a sneaky steal in the mid-late to late rounds of any draft.
fantasypros.com
Mike White plays into third quarter vs Falcons Monday
Mike White completed 12-of-17 passes for 90 yards and rushed once for one yard in New York’s 24-16 preseason win against the Falcons on Monday. White did not show much despite playing into the second half and had an underwhelming performance against the Falcons. The team played with no urgency in the first half under White, leading to their 16-3 halftime deficit. White burst on the scene in New York last season when he put up 405 passing yards against the future AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in his first career start filling in for the injured Zach Wilson. If Wilson is not ready to start the season, White will be the primary backup to Joe Flacco and will return to the third-string position upon Wilson’s return. At least until Wilson is healthy, the Jets plan to carry four quarterbacks on their roster, so White's roster spot is pretty secure but not this fantasy relevance. White is not worth drafting in most leagues but could be worth scooping up off the waiver wire should Wilson remain out longer than expected and if Joe Flacco is ineffective.
