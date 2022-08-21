Mike White completed 12-of-17 passes for 90 yards and rushed once for one yard in New York’s 24-16 preseason win against the Falcons on Monday. White did not show much despite playing into the second half and had an underwhelming performance against the Falcons. The team played with no urgency in the first half under White, leading to their 16-3 halftime deficit. White burst on the scene in New York last season when he put up 405 passing yards against the future AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in his first career start filling in for the injured Zach Wilson. If Wilson is not ready to start the season, White will be the primary backup to Joe Flacco and will return to the third-string position upon Wilson’s return. At least until Wilson is healthy, the Jets plan to carry four quarterbacks on their roster, so White's roster spot is pretty secure but not this fantasy relevance. White is not worth drafting in most leagues but could be worth scooping up off the waiver wire should Wilson remain out longer than expected and if Joe Flacco is ineffective.

