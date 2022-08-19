ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law & Crime

Judge Shuts Two Trump Attorneys Out of Challenge to Mar-a-Largo Search Warrant Because They Failed to File in ‘Strict Accordance’ with the Rules

A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday refused to allow two attorneys for former President Donald Trump to represent him in the lawsuit filed over the unprecedented search-and-seizure warrant that was executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. The 45th president filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court...
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
AOL Corp

Trump had 300 classified documents at Mar-A-Lago, called boxes 'Mine': Report

Former President Donald Trump had more than 300 classified documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, that have since been recovered by the federal government, The New York Times reported Monday. The figures represent three batches of documents that federal officials have recovered in recent months amid growing concern Trump had...
AOL Corp

John Oliver blasts Giuliani's claim that Mar-a-Lago is as safe as the White House for classified documents

On Sunday’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,Oliver called out former President Donald Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani for his attempted defense of Trump for reportedly having highly classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla. The FBI seized dozens of boxes while executing a search warrant of the property on Aug. 8.
