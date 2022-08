The Phillies announced that they have selected the contract of left-hander Michael Plassmeyer. In a corresponding move, right-hander Tyler Cyr was designated for assignment. Plassmeyer, 25, was selected by the Mariners in the fourth round of the 2018 draft but has been involved in multiple trades since then. In November of that year, he was one of five players involved in the trade that sent Mike Zunino to Tampa and Mallex Smith to Seattle. In 2021, he went to the Giants in exchange for Matt Wisler. In June of this year, he went to the Phillies as part of the Austin Wynns deal.

