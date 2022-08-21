ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

biztoc.com

Report: Snap settles an Illinois class action lawsuit for $35M, which accused Snapchat's filters and lenses of violating the Biometric Information Privacy Act

Snapchat users in Illinois who used filters or lenses may be eligible for a payout. Illinois reached a $35 million settlement with Snap this month, according to the Chicago Tribune, in a class action lawsuit over how user data was collected. The suit alleges that Snapchat’s filters and lenses violated...
ILLINOIS STATE
Photos: Flash flooding in Texas forces road closures and high-water rescues

Photos and video footage show firefighters rescuing residents from flooded homes and people escaping and swimming away from inundated vehicles. Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday signed a disaster declaration for 23 counties and said the situation was Dallas' second worst rainstorm and flooding event on record. The storm is the second worst in Dallas history, according to the National Weather Service.
DALLAS, TX

