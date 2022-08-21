Read full article on original website
Related
biztoc.com
Californian agency names celebrities on water waste list to highlight drought crisis
Celebrities including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone have been served with notices for exceeding their monthly water budgets at least four times, according to officials in California. Driving the news: They're among more than 1,600 people who have exceeded their water budgets by 150% as the...
Report: Snap settles an Illinois class action lawsuit for $35M, which accused Snapchat's filters and lenses of violating the Biometric Information Privacy Act
Snapchat users in Illinois who used filters or lenses may be eligible for a payout. Illinois reached a $35 million settlement with Snap this month, according to the Chicago Tribune, in a class action lawsuit over how user data was collected. The suit alleges that Snapchat’s filters and lenses violated...
Photos: Flash flooding in Texas forces road closures and high-water rescues
Photos and video footage show firefighters rescuing residents from flooded homes and people escaping and swimming away from inundated vehicles. Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday signed a disaster declaration for 23 counties and said the situation was Dallas' second worst rainstorm and flooding event on record. The storm is the second worst in Dallas history, according to the National Weather Service.
