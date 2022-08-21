Read full article on original website
Related
Is Apple Stock a Buy After Its Latest Earnings?
Apple's resilience was on display in Q3, showcasing how it has battled inflation and capitalized on consumer spending habits.
Elon Musk Seeks Access to a 'Demonic' Technology
Elon Musk is a science-driven business leader, interested particularly in tech with the potential to transform humanity. He loves to push the limits of innovation and is undeterred by the criticism that sometimes accompanies his ideas. As CEO of Tesla (TSLA) , he's dedicated to converting the world to a...
biztoc.com
Cathie Wood dumps Nvidia stock ahead of results
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest funds trimmed their stake in Nvidia on Tuesday. The graphics chipmaker has already warned on second-quarter results. Wood hasn’t been that active in the stock, and her previous trades were all buys. The microchip industry is seeing a slowdown in growth. Wood’s flagship innovation...
biztoc.com
Stocks Up Amid Countdown to Powell, China Stimulus: Markets Wrap
Europe's Stoxx 600 and US futures pushed higher in the wake of positive closes for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100. Hong Kong led gains in Asia after a delayed start to trading there due to a storm. China stepped up stimulus with a further 1 trillion yuan ($146 billion) of measures.
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
Sony hikes PS5 price on rising interest rates
TOKYO - Sony (NYSE:SONY) Group Corp said on Thursday it was hiking the price of its PlayStation 5 games console in markets including Europe, Japan and Britain following economic pressures including rising interest rates. Sony said there would be no price increase in the United States. By Silke Koltrowitz and...
Why Is Everyone Talking About Macy's Stock?
The department store chain is bracing for tough macroeconomic headwinds.
biztoc.com
AMC stock plunges ahead of $APE debut on NYSE
The company's new class of shares — dubbed APE in a nod to the retail investors who powered the stock during the COVID-19 pandemic and commonly refer to themselves as apes — is slated to begin trading on the NYSE sometime today. The company's primary rival Cineworld says it's exploring a bankruptcy.
biztoc.com
Nvidia: $10B GPU Demand May Be Gone Permanently
Summary Ethereum switch away from GPU-based mining will permanently remove over $10 billion in demand for GPUs. Nvidia's revenues, margins, and profits are all going to take a dive. With a nosebleed valuation before the crypto demand crunches earnings, NVDA has a long way to fall before the valuation makes sense.
Comments / 0