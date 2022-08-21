Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to make Russia pay for a deadly strike on a passenger train that killed 22 people and said that Ukraine will make the “occupiers bear responsibility”.“Chaplyne is our pain today,” Mr Zelensky said in his video address late on Wednesday.“We will definitely make the occupiers bear responsibility for everything they have done. And we will certainly drive the invaders out of our land,” he said.At least 22 civilians were killed in Ukraine’s Chaplyne on Wednesday after a Russian missile struck a passenger train, coinciding with Mr Zelensky’s warning of “repugnant Russian provocations” ahead of the country’s...

POLITICS ・ 56 MINUTES AGO