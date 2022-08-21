ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (two, three, eleven, thirty-five, forty-one) (four, five, twenty-one, twenty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: four) Mega Millions. 03-05-47-48-67, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2. (three, five, forty-seven, forty-eight, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two) Estimated jackpot: $135,000,000. Pick 3 Day. People are...
LOTTERY
Statesville Record & Landmark

2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, delivering a swift verdict in a plot that was broken up by the FBI and described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy