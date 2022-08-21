Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Africa Live: Gunmen abduct Catholic nuns on Nigerian highway
Kenya election: Odinga submits truckload of evidence. Kenyan politician Raila Odinga ferried cartons of paperwork in a truck as he filed a legal case challenging the results of the presidential election. A local newspaper has tweeted a picture of the truck arriving at the court building:. Social embed from twitter.
The world's most alarming airplane landings
From cliffside runways to mountainous approaches, some of the most hazardous airplane landings are among the most beautiful.
Pakistan approves agreement draft to provide troops for World Cup security in Qatar -minister
ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Pakistan's cabinet has approved a draft agreement that allows the government to provide troops for security at the FIFA soccer World Cup in Qatar later this year, Pakistan's information minister said on Monday.
FIFA・
Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan charged under anti-terror law
Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has been charged under anti-terrorism legislation after he gave a fiery speech to supporters at the weekend in which he vowed to sue police officers and a female judge and alleged a close aide had been tortured after his arrest. Khan will have...
ASIA・
RELATED PEOPLE
Serb official visits Moscow, calls sanctions EU ‘hysteria’
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s interior minister met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday in Moscow in a rare visit by a state official from Europe, highlighting Belgrade’s refusal to join Western sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine. Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin, who...
Ten years on, first full report records Syrian regime’s massacre at Daraya
Investigation into attacks by Bashar al-Assad’s forces that left 700 people dead could help bring justice for victims
Rohingya mark 5th anniversary of exodus to Bangladesh
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees on Thursday marked the fifth anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar to Bangladesh, while the United States, European Union and other Western nations pledged to continue supporting the refugees’ pursuit of justice in international courts. Bangladesh is hosting...
Rohingya crisis: plight of Myanmar’s displaced people explained in 30 seconds
One million Rohingya remain in Bangladeshi refugee camps and the persecuted group has little hope of returning to Myanmar
IN THIS ARTICLE
Leaders of U.S., UK, France, Germany discuss Iran nuclear issue
Aug 21 (Reuters) - The leaders of the United States, Britain, France and Germany discussed efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the White House said on Sunday in a statement largely focused on Ukraine. read more.
Thursday briefing: What the killing of Olivia Pratt-Korbel means for Liverpool
Good morning. The circumstances of the death of Olivia Pratt-Korbel could hardly be more horrifying: a nine-year-old girl shot in the apparent safety of her home after a masked gunman chased his intended victim through the front door – and then left to die even as the target was picked up by his friends and driven to hospital. Olivia was the third person to be shot dead in Liverpool in a week.
Germany, Canada to boost energy, mineral ties as they decarbonize
MONTREAL, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine is bringing Canada and Germany closer together, with Canada seeking to boost energy and critical mineral exports to Germany as both countries wean themselves off fossil fuels, Canadian and German leaders said on Monday.
Palestinian Authority urges Palestinians not to use Israeli airport
GAZA (Reuters) - The Palestinian Authority urged Palestinians not to take advantage of concessions promised by Israel that would allow them to travel through Ramon aiport in southern Israel, saying they should have their own airport.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Palestinian striker held by Israel in critical condition
JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian hunger striker held by Israel is in critical condition and could die at any moment from a range of maladies, a doctor who has examined him said Monday, after the country’s Supreme Court rejected an appeal to release the man. Khalil Awadeh, 40, has been on a hunger strike since March to protest his so-called administrative detention, an Israeli policy of holding Palestinians for alleged involvement in militant activity. Detainees can be held without charge or trial for months or years at a time, without seeing the purported evidence against them. Israel describes the policy as a necessary security measure, while critics say it is a violation of due process. Awawdeh’s family says he has been on the hunger strike for 170 days, subsisting only on water. Photos of Awawdeh taken by his lawyer on Friday showed him emaciated and lying in a hospital bed. Dr. Lina Qasem-Hassan, a doctor with Physicians for Human Rights who visited Awadeh earlier this month, said he was extremely thin and suffering from malnutrition.
Palestinians fly to Cyprus from Israeli airport in test program
A test program by Israeli authorities allows for Palestinians from the occupied West Bank to fly from an airport in southern Israel.
Criminal barristers in England and Wales vote to go on indefinite strike
Ministers accused of overseeing ‘recklessly underfunded’ criminal justice system, with industrial action to step up on 5 September
Factory slump drags UK near stagnation; US private sector shrinks; eurozone ‘heads into recession’ – as it happened
UK private sector growth hits 18-month low, while the US, Germany and France all suffer falls in activity this month, adding to recession fears
Argentina mulls requesting IMF loan from resilience trust -source
LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Argentina is considering asking for an International Monetary Fund loan under its new Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST), designed to help countries ensure sustainable growth, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on Wednesday.
US News and World Report
Pakistan's Former PM Khan Says Govt's Youtube Block Aims to Censor Him
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Pakistan's former premier Imran Khan, who was facing charges on Sunday under an anti-terror act for threats to police and a magistrate, accused the government of temporarily blocking YouTube to deny live access to his speech at a political rally. Khan has been making fiery speeches to...
Kenyan tea pickers on Scottish-run farm to pursue health issues in UK court
More than a 1,000 Kenyan tea pickers who say that harsh and exploitative working conditions on a Scottish-run tea farm have caused them crippling health complaints can now pursue their class action in an Edinburgh court. Lawyers acting for the tea pickers have won an order from the court of...
Comments / 0