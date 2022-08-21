Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
National Weather Service: Flash flooding watch in place for Port Arthur, extended region
The National Weather Service is warning Port Arthur and all Southeast Texas motorists about severe weather concerns for Wednesday. Thunderstorms are possible with high rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches or more in an hour, with rainfall totals exceeding 5 inches in some spots where thunderstorms repeat themselves. A...
West Prien Lake Road and Sale Road Full Intersection Closure in Lake Charles Starting September 6
West Prien Lake Road and Sale Road Full Intersection Closure in Lake Charles Starting September 6. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced on August 23, 2022, that the intersection of West Prien Lake Road and Sale Road will be closed to north and southbound traffic on West Prien Lake Road and east and westbound traffic on Sale Road beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
kogt.com
Trailer Fire Slows Traffic
Traffic was slow Wednesday morning on I-10 eastbound near FM1136 after a truckload of coconuts and mangos caught fire because of a mechanical problem with the trailer. Orange Fire and ESD4 were on the scene.
2 People Dead After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Orange County (Orange County, TX)
Officials report that 2 people were killed in a violent multi-vehicle collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas DPS identified the victim as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle and the other victim as 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway.
Port Arthur News
Nederland woman one of two killed in head-on wreck Monday night
ORANGEFIELD — A local woman was one of two people killed in a violent head-on collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the local victim 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. The other victim listed by authorities is 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle of Orange.
kjas.com
Monday evening crash in Orange County leaves two people dead
The Texas Department of Public Safety says two people died as the result of tragic auto accident that occurred on Monday evening. Troopers said the accident occurred shortly after 9:00 on Highway 62, just south of Tulane Road and north of Highway 87, when a 2014 Honda passenger vehicle which was headed north for some unknown reason, crossed across the center line and collided head on with a southbound 2019 Kia.
Port Arthur News
Nederland victim of fatal wreck was newly married, hoping to start a family
Brittnie Eldridge Adaway, 23, texted her husband at approximately 9:10 p.m. Monday to say she was leaving a friend’s house and was headed home. But as time passed and she did not arrive, he began calling her. “Then a state trooper showed up at their apartment,” said her mother-in-law,...
2 Person Dead In A Two-Car Crash Near Tulane Road (Orange County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-car crash on Monday night that claimed the lives of two people. The crash happened on Highway 62 in Orange County, near [..]
KFDM-TV
Jefferson County grand jury indicts businessman in connection with Beaumont crash
BEAUMONT — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man in connection with a crash that injured several drivers on Dowlen near Phelan in June, according to information First Assistant District Attorney Pat Knauth provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. He says the grand jury indicted businessman Walter Naymola...
Port Arthur News
See how Groves is finding use for former fire station, bringing in revenue
GROVES — An office in the former Groves Fire Station will soon be put to use. JM Test Systems will lease the former fire chief’s office for 75 cents per square foot on a month-by-month basis at 6150 Short St. Groves City Manager D.E. Sosa said a business,...
12newsnow.com
Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home
LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
kogt.com
Why Are My Trees Dying?
– We have been getting several calls about their trees dying. Some are dying gradually, and others are green in the summer and suddenly, the leaves are brown! The past 5 years Southeast Texas has been through some extreme weather conditions, this doesn’t only cause us stress, but it has stressed our environment as well.
Port Arthur News
Food truck requirements in Groves could be changing
GROVES — The City of Groves is looking at updating its food truck ordinance as the mobile diners gain popularity. Groves leaders have discussed the issue off and on for a number of months and now feel it is time to revisit city ordinance and bring it in line with sister cities, City Manager D.E. Sosa said.
Port Arthur News
Entergy CEO talks about future of Southeast Texas growth while in Port Arthur
Entergy Texas President and CEO Eli Viamontes spoke at the Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday, touting the company’s successes and detailing plans for the future. Viamontes talked about the current struggles many energy producers are facing as temperatures rise around the world. “It is a sensitive topic,”...
Port Arthur News
PEEK INSIDE — Wine Bar coming soon to Port Neches Avenue, adding to entertainment options
PORT NECHES — Southeast Texans will soon have a new place to wind down — or wine down, rather — with the opening of Port Neches’ first wine bar. “I’ve always wanted to open a bar,” said Katie Scott, owner of Meridian Wine Bar. “I didn’t really know what kind, but I love wine. I’m not a wine connoisseur, by any means, but I love wine and there’s not a lot of places that are a wine bar.”
portarthurtx.gov
Port Arthur Fire Department's Awww Moment
Port Arthur Firefighters were called out to an emergency animal rescue at the Water Purification Plant. The best description of the rescue is, "Awww"... Click on the image below to see the sweetest rescue of a stray dog.
therecordlive.com
2 SETX women killed in head on crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the names of two drivers killed in a head-on collision in Orange County Monday night. The head-on wreck happened near Tulane Road along Texas Highway 62 in at about 9:30 p.m. according to a news release from the DPS. Troopers believe 2014...
MySanAntonio
Entergy to build new Beaumont service center
Beaumont Entergy employees will have a new facility soon. Entergy announced in a news release Tuesday it will be constructing a new service facility in Beaumont. "Texas employees assigned to the Chevyland Service Center near Interstate 10 in Beaumont will soon have a new facility," the release states. "The Texas Department of Transportation plans to acquire the property where the service center is located for the Interstate 10/U.S. Highway 69 interchange project."
KPLC TV
Dolphins spotted in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A dolphin (or two) was spotted in Lake Charles Tuesday. The Lake Charles Yacht Club posted video of the dolphins to its Facebook page.
