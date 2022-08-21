Read full article on original website
The Big Stay Put! Tenants are choosing to renew their rental agreements rather than move home amid rising rents and a lack of supply
A lack of supply of rental properties is encouraging tenants to stay put and renew their tenancy agreements rather than move, new research has suggested. A total of 73 per cent of lettings agents said they had seen an increase in the number of tenants choosing to renew their agreements during the past 12 months.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Affordable housing 'unviable' at new Hazlemere development tipped for approval
Plans for new homes in Buckinghamshire are set to be approved despite a number of worries over a lack of affordable housing and employment space. The proposals will see current buildings demolished to make way for a total of 16 new houses. The plans are mooted for land at Highbury...
Fewer than one in eight homes listed for rent affordable with housing benefit
Low-income renters are falling into a “housing black hole”, with new analysis suggesting that fewer than one in eight homes listed for rent are affordable to those receiving housing benefit.Spiralling rents, coupled with a freeze on housing benefit, have led to a “huge shortfall” in affordable homes in England, say the homelessness charity Crisis and the property listing portal Zoopla.This growing gap is pushing thousands of renters to breaking point as the cost-of-living crisis deepens, they warn.Factoring in the chronic shortage of rented homes, they say it is likely many more people will be driven from their homes, with evictions...
BBC
Council buying homes to offer for rent
A council is buying up private properties and then offering them for rent. The pilot project aims to increase access to affordable homes. Highland Council hopes to reach an initial target of 100 properties. It says buying homes is cheaper than building them. A Scottish council has been buying up...
Here Are the 10 Hottest Housing Markets Now
Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. The Northeast is emerging as a hotspot for homebuyers looking for charm, fresh air and affordability...
Family left homeless after coming home from travels to find tenant won't leave
A family has been left homeless after returning to the UK from their travels, only to find that their tenant won't leave. Carna and Ganes Brooks, who have a one-year-old and a nine-year-old, have been sofa-surfing for more than four weeks after being locked out of their own home. The...
Is It Better to Buy or Rent Your Home?
For the vast majority of Americans, a home stands as the largest purchase you will ever make. That's scary in a normal economy, but in one where the housing market has been on an upward tear (although it appears to be slowing in some markets), and mortgage rates have been higher than they have been in a very long time, it's downright terrifying.
