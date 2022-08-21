ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Housing

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fewer than one in eight homes listed for rent affordable with housing benefit

Low-income renters are falling into a “housing black hole”, with new analysis suggesting that fewer than one in eight homes listed for rent are affordable to those receiving housing benefit.Spiralling rents, coupled with a freeze on housing benefit, have led to a “huge shortfall” in affordable homes in England, say the homelessness charity Crisis and the property listing portal Zoopla.This growing gap is pushing thousands of renters to breaking point as the cost-of-living crisis deepens, they warn.Factoring in the chronic shortage of rented homes, they say it is likely many more people will be driven from their homes, with evictions...
HOMELESS
BBC

Council buying homes to offer for rent

A council is buying up private properties and then offering them for rent. The pilot project aims to increase access to affordable homes. Highland Council hopes to reach an initial target of 100 properties. It says buying homes is cheaper than building them. A Scottish council has been buying up...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Housing#Elderly Care#Wendover#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Healthcare#Christie Co#Wel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Housing
Washington Examiner

Stimulus payments 2022: Direct one-time refund checks worth up to $1,500 being sent now

Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive their one-time refund stimulus payments before the end of August, according to the state’s treasurer. Every Colorado resident who filed their taxes before June 30 is expected to receive a refund check of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers due to provision in the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
COLORADO STATE
rolling out

Residents Of Luxury Neighborhood Outraged Over Abandoned House

Residents in a leafy village have been left outraged over an abandoned house that is home to squatters and has trees growing out of it. The bungalow in Mere, Cheshire, in northern England, in the United Kingdom, has been empty for eight years and now the back of the house has collapsed, the roof is leaking, and two trees are growing out of the ruins.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023

There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
REAL ESTATE
Sharee B.

Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made

A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
MISSOURI STATE
Money

Here Are the 10 Hottest Housing Markets Now

Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. The Northeast is emerging as a hotspot for homebuyers looking for charm, fresh air and affordability...
NASHUA, NH
TheStreet

Is It Better to Buy or Rent Your Home?

For the vast majority of Americans, a home stands as the largest purchase you will ever make. That's scary in a normal economy, but in one where the housing market has been on an upward tear (although it appears to be slowing in some markets), and mortgage rates have been higher than they have been in a very long time, it's downright terrifying.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy