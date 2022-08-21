Read full article on original website
Alachua County officials hosting ham radio training course
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are inviting you to learn how to ham it up. Alachua County Emergency Management is hosting a training course to get a ham radio license. The Alachua County Amateur Radio Emergency Service and North Florida Amateur Radio Club will run the training course.
Florida Gateway College takes on donation of vehicles for law enforcement training
OLUSTEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College has two new cars for the law enforcement training program at the school’s Baker County campus. The Baker County Sheriff’s Office donated the service vehicles. Sheriff Scotty Rhoden and Undersheriff Randy Crews joined FGC President Lawrence Barrett at the Baker County...
Tee Time Week 11: Pinson vs. The Pro (Ocala National)
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In week 11 of TV20′s summer golf series, Tee Time, Chris Pinson heads down to Marion County for round three of Pinson vs. The Pro. Pinson finds himself at beautiful Ocala National Golf Club, where he’s pitted against the Superintendent, Pedro Diaz. The two...
University of Florida, FDOT team up to keep pedestrians safe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new school year is starting at the University of Florida and leaders are working with Florida Department of Transportation officials to keep pedestrians safe on a dangerous roadway. UF officials including President Kent Fuchs joined with FDOT at the intersection of West University Avenue and...
Community delvelopment projects to help Micanopy and Fort White
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The towns of Micanopy and Fort White are receiving funding to pay for community development projects. The community development block grant program awarded $22 million to 10 different Florida communities. Micanopy will receive nearly $3 million of that money to address the area’s broadband internet deficiencies....
Countdown To Kickoff: Williston Red Devils
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -A program with just one winning season in the last dozen years has lured a seven-time state champion coach back to North Central Florida. If that doesn’t sound right to you, then you must not know new Williston coach Robby Pruitt. “We’ve got our plate full...
Two North Central Florida law enforcement agencies train nurses for active shooter medical emergencies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “That’s just what we’re trying to do, make the world a better place.”. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies taught the county school nurses, nurse assistants, and staff how to react in case of an active shooter medical emergency. Sergeant Todd Thomas told TV20...
String of thefts solved in Gilchrist County
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies say they solved a series of connected burglaries in the northern part of the county. One stolen ATV was thrown into the Suwannee River. Deputies were able to find it and pulled it out of the water on Monday. One person...
Voter turnout lower than expected in some North Central Florida counties
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida supervisors of elections have expressed disappointment about the low voter turnout on election day. In Alachua County, less than 30 percent of eligible voters cast a ballot in the Florida Primary Election on Tuesday. The county had far from a perfect election day with voters at multiple precincts waiting after 7 p.m. for more Republican ballots to be delivered.
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Yoga poses for athletes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Athletes are pushed to extreme levels and it’s hard to slow down. Our friends over at Gainesville Health and Fitness learn some yoga poses to help your game.
Gainesville woman is dead and three others are in serious condition after a crash in Clay County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman died and three others are seriously injured after a crash in Clay County. The crash happened on Monday between US Highway 301 and County Road 218. A driver from Gainesville was headed north on 301 when he veered left crossing the median. A...
NCFL VOTES 2022 Live Blog: 105 of 105 precincts reporting in Marion County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2022 Florida Primary Election is being held on Tuesday, August 23. Polls in North Central Florida are set to close at 7:00 p.m. TV20 is covering more than 40 local, state, and federal races in Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, and Union counties. This story will be updated throughout the night as election results come in.
Suspect fleeing deputies rescued from Santa Fe River
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was rescued from the Santa Fe River after trying to swim across to escape Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Friday, sheriff’s deputies say Lance Miller trespassed on the property of a home near the Santa Fe River. When deputies arrived, Miller ran.
A tour of UF’s new training facility
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -When you choose a college, it’s not a four-year decision, it’s a lifetime decision. Student athletes at the University of Florida now have a training facility to last a lifetime. TV20 participated in a media tour of the brand new $85 million James W. “Bill”...
NCFL VOTES 2022 Live Blog: Election day coverage
Crawl, Wood win Dixie Commission District 2 Primary
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The Dixie County Commission District 2 race has its final two candidates for the general election this fall. On the GOP ticket, Daniel Wood dominated Shannon Tompkins receiving over 66% of the vote. Jaffry Crawl’s win was a bit closer, he beat Robert Donet with...
Chevella Young, Ricky Jernigan set to fill city council seats in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some of the votes were still being counted by the end of election day but two candidates are set to join the City Council of Lake City. District 10 candidate Chevella Young won the race. She is set to replace Eugene Jefferson, who did not run in the race.
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who was wanted for stealing a box truck vehicle is in custody after crashing into several patrol vehicles in Gainesville Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say Brandon Baker, 34, was spotted in Marion County a little after 7 a.m. Tuesday on I-75 driving a box truck stolen in a carjacking incident that happened in Hillsborough County.
Man arrested after threatening Dollar General store clerks
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A robbery suspect is behind bars in Columbia County after sheriff’s deputies say he threatened store clerks with a bottle of gasoline. Deputies say Emmanuel Ratliff, 32, stole from two Dollar Generals on August 16th and August 20th. He opened the register himself at the...
FDLE investigates deadly dog attack in Interlachen, animals to be euthanized
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a homicide investigation is underway into the death of a postal worker who was attacked by dogs. During a press conference on Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies confirmed USPS postal carrier Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died overnight after she was attacked by five dogs when her vehicle broke down in the Interlachen Lake Estates area.
