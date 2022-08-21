ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson, FL

WCJB

Alachua County officials hosting ham radio training course

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are inviting you to learn how to ham it up. Alachua County Emergency Management is hosting a training course to get a ham radio license. The Alachua County Amateur Radio Emergency Service and North Florida Amateur Radio Club will run the training course.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Tee Time Week 11: Pinson vs. The Pro (Ocala National)

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In week 11 of TV20′s summer golf series, Tee Time, Chris Pinson heads down to Marion County for round three of Pinson vs. The Pro. Pinson finds himself at beautiful Ocala National Golf Club, where he’s pitted against the Superintendent, Pedro Diaz. The two...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

University of Florida, FDOT team up to keep pedestrians safe

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new school year is starting at the University of Florida and leaders are working with Florida Department of Transportation officials to keep pedestrians safe on a dangerous roadway. UF officials including President Kent Fuchs joined with FDOT at the intersection of West University Avenue and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
City
Bronson, FL
WCJB

Community delvelopment projects to help Micanopy and Fort White

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The towns of Micanopy and Fort White are receiving funding to pay for community development projects. The community development block grant program awarded $22 million to 10 different Florida communities. Micanopy will receive nearly $3 million of that money to address the area’s broadband internet deficiencies....
MICANOPY, FL
WCJB

Countdown To Kickoff: Williston Red Devils

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -A program with just one winning season in the last dozen years has lured a seven-time state champion coach back to North Central Florida. If that doesn’t sound right to you, then you must not know new Williston coach Robby Pruitt. “We’ve got our plate full...
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

String of thefts solved in Gilchrist County

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies say they solved a series of connected burglaries in the northern part of the county. One stolen ATV was thrown into the Suwannee River. Deputies were able to find it and pulled it out of the water on Monday. One person...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Voter turnout lower than expected in some North Central Florida counties

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida supervisors of elections have expressed disappointment about the low voter turnout on election day. In Alachua County, less than 30 percent of eligible voters cast a ballot in the Florida Primary Election on Tuesday. The county had far from a perfect election day with voters at multiple precincts waiting after 7 p.m. for more Republican ballots to be delivered.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

NCFL VOTES 2022 Live Blog: 105 of 105 precincts reporting in Marion County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2022 Florida Primary Election is being held on Tuesday, August 23. Polls in North Central Florida are set to close at 7:00 p.m. TV20 is covering more than 40 local, state, and federal races in Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, and Union counties. This story will be updated throughout the night as election results come in.
WCJB

Suspect fleeing deputies rescued from Santa Fe River

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was rescued from the Santa Fe River after trying to swim across to escape Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Friday, sheriff’s deputies say Lance Miller trespassed on the property of a home near the Santa Fe River. When deputies arrived, Miller ran.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

A tour of UF’s new training facility

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -When you choose a college, it’s not a four-year decision, it’s a lifetime decision. Student athletes at the University of Florida now have a training facility to last a lifetime. TV20 participated in a media tour of the brand new $85 million James W. “Bill”...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

NCFL VOTES 2022 Live Blog: Election day coverage

FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Crawl, Wood win Dixie Commission District 2 Primary

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The Dixie County Commission District 2 race has its final two candidates for the general election this fall. On the GOP ticket, Daniel Wood dominated Shannon Tompkins receiving over 66% of the vote. Jaffry Crawl’s win was a bit closer, he beat Robert Donet with...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who was wanted for stealing a box truck vehicle is in custody after crashing into several patrol vehicles in Gainesville Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say Brandon Baker, 34, was spotted in Marion County a little after 7 a.m. Tuesday on I-75 driving a box truck stolen in a carjacking incident that happened in Hillsborough County.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man arrested after threatening Dollar General store clerks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A robbery suspect is behind bars in Columbia County after sheriff’s deputies say he threatened store clerks with a bottle of gasoline. Deputies say Emmanuel Ratliff, 32, stole from two Dollar Generals on August 16th and August 20th. He opened the register himself at the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

FDLE investigates deadly dog attack in Interlachen, animals to be euthanized

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a homicide investigation is underway into the death of a postal worker who was attacked by dogs. During a press conference on Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies confirmed USPS postal carrier Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died overnight after she was attacked by five dogs when her vehicle broke down in the Interlachen Lake Estates area.
INTERLACHEN, FL

