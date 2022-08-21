Global Submersible Pump Market to be Driven by Rising Demand from Various Industries in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027

Read full article on original website
Nvidia Crypto Mining Chip Sales Plummet Further: Ethereum (ETH) Merge Fallout?
Chip manufacturing giant Nvidia Corp NVDA reported a 66% quarterly revenue decline in its original equipment manufacturing (OEM) segment, which accounts for sales from its cryptocurrency mining processor (CMP) product line. What Happened: Nvidia’s OEM revenue for the second quarter tumbled to $140 million from $409 million a year earlier,...
Set The Curve & Change the Game. CORSAIR Reveals Revolutionary 45in Bendable OLED Gaming Monitor
COLOGNE, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- CORSAIR ® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today revealed the new XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 OLED Gaming Monitor, a flagship bendable gaming monitor created in close partnership with LG Display. Boasting the latest in W-OLED technology, the XENEON FLEX OLED offers phenomenal image quality, excellent black levels and response times, with the ability for enthusiasts to manually adjust the curvature of its 45in 21:9 aspect ratio panel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005255/en/ CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today revealed the new XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 OLED Gaming Monitor, a flagship bendable gaming monitor created in close partnership with LG Display. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Call for Covid-style energy support for UK firms; millions of households face financial distress – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as BCC demands vital support to UK businesses.
Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition
Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
