Global Zero Trust Security Market to be Driven by Increasing Demand for Secure Networks in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027

Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts U.S. refinery units
SINGAPORE, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Thursday on mounting supply tightness concerns amid disruptions to Russian exports, the potential for major producers to cut output, and the partial shutdown of a U.S. refinery.
Call for Covid-style energy support for UK firms; millions of households face financial distress – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as BCC demands vital support to UK businesses.
Shell to pay £536,000 for overcharging prepayment customers
Shell has agreed to pay half a million pounds for overcharging thousands of prepayment meter customers on default tariffs over the past three years. The energy giant’s consumer arm, Shell Energy Retail, will use the cash to refund and compensate 11,275 customers after it discovered it had sent the wrong rates to users’ meters.
