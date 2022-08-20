The City of Yuma has promoted Dave Wostenberg to Director of Engineering, Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton announced to the Yuma City Council on Wednesday. Wostenberg brings more than 20 years’ experience in civil engineering, including with government agencies such as Yuma County, the Arizona Department of Transportation, Pima County, and Town of Marana. Prior to joining the City as Assistant Director of Engineering earlier this year, he had been the senior civil engineer and CIP Program Manager for Yuma County.

