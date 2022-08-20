Read full article on original website
Related
thedesertreview.com
Calexico Bulldogs grasp overtime victory against Palo Verde Yellowjackets
IMPERIAL — The Palo Verde Yellowjackets hosted the Calexico Bulldogs on August 20 at Imperial High School's Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium for a matchup that ultimately resulted in an overtime victory for the Bulldogs, 14-13. The game originally took place in Blyth on August 19 but, due to extreme weather and a city-wide blackout, the game was called off in the third quarter with a tied score of 7-7.
holtvilletribune.com
CROSS COUNTRY: Strahm Takes Top Spot at Vaquero Stampede
LAKESIDE — Holtville High School junior Lillian Strahm took a wrong turn but was able to overcome and sprint her way to a first-place finish in the Division III junior-senior race at the 40th annual Vaquero Stampede at El Capitan High here on Saturday, Aug. 20. Coming down the...
holtvilletribune.com
Holtville Unified Schools Are Back in Session
HOLTVILLE — Around 1,600 Holtville Unified School District students made their way back to campuses from summer break, as the Holtville Chamber of Commerce worked to provide those students’ teachers with a welcome back luncheon. The schools opened on a hot and steamy Monday, Aug. 22, bringing new...
San Diego Channel
Firefighters battling brush fire in Pine Valley
PINE VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – Cal Fire is assisting Cleveland National Forest in battling a fire in Pine Valley. The Valley Fire has now grown to 127 acres and is at 20% contained as of 7 p.m., according to a tweet from Cleveland National Forest. The forward rate of spread of the blaze has been stopped. There is approximately 150 fire personnel on the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
calmatters.network
Victoria Terraza Residents Score A Win
IMPERIAL — The city of Imperial has agreed to waive all citations given to the residents of Victoria Terraza for short driveways after dozens of residents came to the Imperial City Council meeting to protest. The residents protested during the Aug. 17 council meeting after many of the homes...
calexicochronicle.com
Schools Open Under New Management
CALEXICO — As classes begin this week for Calexico schools, Arturo Jimenez has a goal this year to establish a culture of “connectiveness” in an effort to strengthen the bonds between students, parents, and their teachers. Jimenez wants students from the elementary to high school levels to...
calexicochronicle.com
Calexico Unified Welcomes Back 8,300 Students
CALEXICO — The start of the school year for thousands of Calexico Unified School District students got underway the morning of Monday, Aug. 22. For incoming Calexico High School sophomore Uriel Higuera, the first day of school presented a chance to continue his quest for better grades. As someone...
kyma.com
Trending for more storm activity
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Weather conditions will remain warm and humid with some clouds this by tomorrow afternoon. Afternoon highs tomorrow will trend below normal, but dew points will elevate to the 70s during the morning hours. We increase with more rain showers and thunderstorms starting tomorrow afternoon and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kyma.com
Shipping container wall nears completion
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The work of border patrol agents goes on as a construction company hired by the state of Arizona continues to stack containers in Yuma's border wall gaps. The state-funded shipping container wall is nearing completion in Yuma. A majority of the gaps by the Morelos...
Ducey Posts Another Video of Construction on the Border Wall
Yesterday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey posted another Tweet with a 38-second video of two crews working on constructing a fill-in for an Arizona border wall gap. According to the Tweet, this is the 5th gap being filled in by the two Caterpillar excavators with heavy cranes moving and pushing shipping containers. The containers are stacked 2 high and are being put in place consecutively by the excavators.
SignalsAZ
Yuma Names Director of Engineering
The City of Yuma has promoted Dave Wostenberg to Director of Engineering, Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton announced to the Yuma City Council on Wednesday. Wostenberg brings more than 20 years’ experience in civil engineering, including with government agencies such as Yuma County, the Arizona Department of Transportation, Pima County, and Town of Marana. Prior to joining the City as Assistant Director of Engineering earlier this year, he had been the senior civil engineer and CIP Program Manager for Yuma County.
kyma.com
Man asks MCAS Yuma for help after getting shot in the leg
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department says a man went to Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma after allegedly being shot. A man and woman drove up to the station's entrance and asked for help saying he was shot in the leg. MCAS personnel assessed the situation properly,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Aug. 17-23
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 17 and Aug. 23. 2:07 p.m.: A Niland man threatened to commit suicide by burning his home with himself in it. THURSDAY, AUG. 18. 9:11 a.m.: A person burglarized a...
ICSO name change announcement and new virtual reality simulator
The Imperial County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that they will be announcing the official name for the Training Center and will introduce a virtual reality program that will simulate how to properly de-escalate a situation. The post ICSO name change announcement and new virtual reality simulator appeared first on KYMA.
Pastor Who Used Homeless as Forced Labor, Three Others Plead Guilty to Benefits Fraud
The former pastor of an Imperial County church that federal prosecutors say forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to commit benefits fraud. Victor Gonzalez, who headed Imperial Valley Ministries, pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court on Monday along with...
kyma.com
Yuma Police Department advises public to be warry of phone scam
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) sent out a warning regarding a certain phone scam to locals. The scam involves the caller impersonating a YPD officer and asking for a payment to resolve a fake legal issue. YPD is reminding the community to double-check their information...
New federal ‘ghost gun’ regulations effective Aug. 24
New rulings are set to take effect on untraceable firearms, better known as ‘ghost guns’ in just a few days across the nation. The post New federal ‘ghost gun’ regulations effective Aug. 24 appeared first on KYMA.
Comments / 0