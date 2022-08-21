Brick Township officials have taken the first step in approving a tax abatement for the sports dome complex under development at the former Foodtown site on Route 70. The abatement, formally known as a Payment in Lieu of Taxes, or PILOT, will last for either 30 years or 35 years, depending on how an agreement is applied. The township council voted unanimously to grant the project a PILOT agreement at its meeting Tuesday night, with Mayor John Ducey telling residents that the developer of the dome said the project would not be built without it.

BRICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO