ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
shorebeat.com

Lavallette Beach Revenue Rises, But Lifeguard Numbers Fall in Late Season

Lavallette is experiencing a banner year at its beachfront, surpassing revenue figures from last season as the borough heads into the final stretch of summer 2022. Councilman Michael Stogdill said through Monday, the beaches generated $1,237,000 in revenue for the season, up about $20,000 from last year at the same point.
LAVALLETTE, NJ
shorebeat.com

Child Found Safe on Beach After Water Rescue Teams Called for Search

First responders and beachgoers breathed a sigh of relief in Brick Township Wednesday, after a child who was suspected of having disappeared underwater while swimming was found safely on a neighboring beach. Water rescue units in Zodiak boats and the township’s underwater recovery dive team, along with police and EMTs,...
BRICK, NJ
shorebeat.com

Lavallette Looking to Expand Island’s Lightning Detection Network

Following the tragic death of a lifeguard in South Seaside Park last summer after being struck by lightning, several local communities began installing lightning detection arrays that measure electrical activity in the sky and send out an audible siren. Lavallette is now looking to tap into what may become a network of linked sites up and down the barrier island.
LAVALLETTE, NJ
shorebeat.com

T.R. Mayor Opposing Verizon Bid to Withdraw FiOS From Some Island Condo Complexes

Toms River Mayor Maurice “Mo” Hill has penned a letter to the state Board of Public Utilities stating his opposition to a proposal from Verizon to withdraw or deny its FiOS service from some multifamily housing complexes in the township – including many on the barrier island along Route 35 and Bay Boulevard, including the large Docksider complex.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ocean County, NJ
shorebeat.com

Brick Has A ‘No Knock’ List, And There Are a Few Things to Know About It

With concerns growing in recent times about crime and the security of one’s property, Brick officials have been reminding residents that the township has a “no knock” list, which prevents most commercial businesses from approaching a person’s home soliciting door-to-door sales. One member of the Brick...
BRICK, NJ
shorebeat.com

Brick to Grant 30-Year Tax Abatement to ‘Sports Dome’ Complex After Pullout Threat

Brick Township officials have taken the first step in approving a tax abatement for the sports dome complex under development at the former Foodtown site on Route 70. The abatement, formally known as a Payment in Lieu of Taxes, or PILOT, will last for either 30 years or 35 years, depending on how an agreement is applied. The township council voted unanimously to grant the project a PILOT agreement at its meeting Tuesday night, with Mayor John Ducey telling residents that the developer of the dome said the project would not be built without it.
BRICK, NJ
shorebeat.com

Lavallette Officials Pledge Help on Feral Cat Proliferation

Feral cats are continuing to create problems on President Avenue in Lavallette, and while residents admit the kittens are cute, they are also creating a hazardous situation as well as a stench to go with it. As is common when such issues arise, the mention of feral cats in the...
LAVALLETTE, NJ
shorebeat.com

Separate Incidents in Brick Lead to Multiple Drug Busts

The Brick Township police department’s Street Crimes Unit has continued its crackdown on drug activity throughout the township, recently charging several suspects with offenses following incidents that occurred in various locations. In the first incident, which occurred Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 6:20 p.m., Street Crimes Unit detectives “observed a...
BRICK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy