Read full article on original website
Related
shorebeat.com
Lavallette Beach Revenue Rises, But Lifeguard Numbers Fall in Late Season
Lavallette is experiencing a banner year at its beachfront, surpassing revenue figures from last season as the borough heads into the final stretch of summer 2022. Councilman Michael Stogdill said through Monday, the beaches generated $1,237,000 in revenue for the season, up about $20,000 from last year at the same point.
shorebeat.com
Child Found Safe on Beach After Water Rescue Teams Called for Search
First responders and beachgoers breathed a sigh of relief in Brick Township Wednesday, after a child who was suspected of having disappeared underwater while swimming was found safely on a neighboring beach. Water rescue units in Zodiak boats and the township’s underwater recovery dive team, along with police and EMTs,...
shorebeat.com
Lavallette Looking to Expand Island’s Lightning Detection Network
Following the tragic death of a lifeguard in South Seaside Park last summer after being struck by lightning, several local communities began installing lightning detection arrays that measure electrical activity in the sky and send out an audible siren. Lavallette is now looking to tap into what may become a network of linked sites up and down the barrier island.
shorebeat.com
T.R. Mayor Opposing Verizon Bid to Withdraw FiOS From Some Island Condo Complexes
Toms River Mayor Maurice “Mo” Hill has penned a letter to the state Board of Public Utilities stating his opposition to a proposal from Verizon to withdraw or deny its FiOS service from some multifamily housing complexes in the township – including many on the barrier island along Route 35 and Bay Boulevard, including the large Docksider complex.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
shorebeat.com
Brick Has A ‘No Knock’ List, And There Are a Few Things to Know About It
With concerns growing in recent times about crime and the security of one’s property, Brick officials have been reminding residents that the township has a “no knock” list, which prevents most commercial businesses from approaching a person’s home soliciting door-to-door sales. One member of the Brick...
shorebeat.com
Brick to Grant 30-Year Tax Abatement to ‘Sports Dome’ Complex After Pullout Threat
Brick Township officials have taken the first step in approving a tax abatement for the sports dome complex under development at the former Foodtown site on Route 70. The abatement, formally known as a Payment in Lieu of Taxes, or PILOT, will last for either 30 years or 35 years, depending on how an agreement is applied. The township council voted unanimously to grant the project a PILOT agreement at its meeting Tuesday night, with Mayor John Ducey telling residents that the developer of the dome said the project would not be built without it.
shorebeat.com
Lavallette Officials Pledge Help on Feral Cat Proliferation
Feral cats are continuing to create problems on President Avenue in Lavallette, and while residents admit the kittens are cute, they are also creating a hazardous situation as well as a stench to go with it. As is common when such issues arise, the mention of feral cats in the...
shorebeat.com
Separate Incidents in Brick Lead to Multiple Drug Busts
The Brick Township police department’s Street Crimes Unit has continued its crackdown on drug activity throughout the township, recently charging several suspects with offenses following incidents that occurred in various locations. In the first incident, which occurred Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 6:20 p.m., Street Crimes Unit detectives “observed a...
Comments / 0