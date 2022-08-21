ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FOX59

Man shot while driving on southwest side, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD responded to a shooting on the southwest side Wednesday morning where the victim told officers he was shot while driving. The call came out around 1:15 a.m. from the area of Ameriplex Parkway and Decatur Boulevard. A man in a white pickup told police he was driving on Ameriplex when someone shot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD on scene of officer-involved shooting, suspects at large

INDIANAPOLIS — Two apartment complexes on the city’s east side had a heavy police presence Wednesday night as the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigated an officer-involved shooting and searched for two suspects who ran from police. Just before 7:30 p.m., IMPD officers with the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force were at Briergate Apartments as part […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Home on College Ave. shot up overnight

IMPD is investigating after a house with children inside was shot up overnight on the near north side of Indianapolis. Mayor cites violent crime reduction rate best ‘in …. Teen killed in early morning shooting on Indy’s northeast …. Deputies conduct large-scale sex offender sweep near …. Woman...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Man fatally shot neighbor for hacking into his electricity

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — An Albany man was charged with murder after the fatal shooting of a man in rural Albany, the Delaware County prosecutor says. Jerald “Gary” Copley, 59, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon outside his home on East County Road 500 North, which is about 2 miles south of Albany.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Police investigating shots fired into home on College Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police in Indianapolis were looking for the person who fired a gun into a home early Tuesday on the city’s near-north side. At around 1 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to a home at College Avenue and 33rd Street. Officers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Overnight Indianapolis shootings leave 1 dead, 1 injured

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed and another injured in separate shootings overnight, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 1 a.m. Monday, police were called to a shooting on Cooper Square Court at the East Village at Avondale Meadows Apartments. That’s about two miles east of the Indiana State Fairgrounds off of 38th Street near Sherman Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD investigating after woman shot, killed on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a woman died after being found shot in a parking lot. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to 3817 Cooper Square Court just after 1 a.m. Monday. That’s near the intersection of 38th Street and Sherman Drive. Police arrived to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHR

Man fires shot near Columbus park after fight

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A 33-year-old man was arrested Friday evening after shooting a gun in the air near a park. Columbus police responded to a report of a fight involving several children in the 400 block of Pence Street, near State Street, around 7 p.m. Police arrived and saw...
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Police pursuit led to a two hour stand-off on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis woman has been arrested after leading police on a vehicle pursuit on I-65 after Indiana State Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash southbound on I-65 at the 128-mile marker, near the Boone / Hendricks County Line. Prior to troopers arriving...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Albany murder suspect had guns seized under Red Flag Law

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — An Albany man faces a murder charge after police say he shot his neighbor over a dispute. The charge comes after police responded to the 9100 block of North County Road 900 East Tuesday. When they arrived, they found Gary Coply had been shot multiple times and was lying up against his house.
ALBANY, IN
WISH-TV

Vehicle crashes into Brownsburg cornfield

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A vehicle traveling eastbound on I-74 went off the interstate into a cornfield before stopping in a wooded area on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the Brownsburg Fire Territory the vehicle crossed lanes on the opposite side of the road before crashing. No...
BROWNSBURG, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead in shootout between teens at downtown convenience store

INDIANAPOLIS — It was just after midnight Sunday morning when Indy police officers were called to the BP convenience store and gas station at 9th and Delaware Streets on a report of a shootout, leaving at least three people wounded. “It appears one of our shooting victims was the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

