This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Man shot while driving on southwest side, says IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD responded to a shooting on the southwest side Wednesday morning where the victim told officers he was shot while driving. The call came out around 1:15 a.m. from the area of Ameriplex Parkway and Decatur Boulevard. A man in a white pickup told police he was driving on Ameriplex when someone shot […]
IMPD on scene of officer-involved shooting, suspects at large
INDIANAPOLIS — Two apartment complexes on the city’s east side had a heavy police presence Wednesday night as the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigated an officer-involved shooting and searched for two suspects who ran from police. Just before 7:30 p.m., IMPD officers with the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force were at Briergate Apartments as part […]
cbs4indy.com
Woman killed in shooting believed to stem from domestic disturbance on near east side
A woman was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' near east side Wednesday morning. Woman killed in shooting believed to stem from domestic …. Judge orders Kegan Kline documents unsealed in ‘anthony_shots’ …. IMPD on scene of officer-involved shooting, suspects …. Mayor cites violent crime reduction rate best...
Court docs: Indianapolis man pointed gun at people inside beauty school
An Indianapolis man faces multiple charges after police said he pointed a gun at people inside a Speedway beauty school after an argument with his girlfriend.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Home on College Ave. shot up overnight
IMPD is investigating after a house with children inside was shot up overnight on the near north side of Indianapolis. Mayor cites violent crime reduction rate best ‘in …. Teen killed in early morning shooting on Indy’s northeast …. Deputies conduct large-scale sex offender sweep near …. Woman...
WISH-TV
Docs: Man fatally shot neighbor for hacking into his electricity
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — An Albany man was charged with murder after the fatal shooting of a man in rural Albany, the Delaware County prosecutor says. Jerald “Gary” Copley, 59, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon outside his home on East County Road 500 North, which is about 2 miles south of Albany.
Man arrested in 2021 murder of woman shot multiple times, set on fire in west side neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested for murder this week, more than a year after a woman was shot multiple times and set on fire in a neighborhood on the west side of Indianapolis. (NOTE: The video in the player above is a July 2021 report on this murder)
cbs4indy.com
Arrest made in 2021 homicide of woman who died 10 days after being shot, set on fire
INDIANAPOLIS — Police have a suspect in custody a little more than a year after a woman was shot and set on fire on Indy’s near west side. The shooting happened on July 9, 2021. The victim, Laura Gentry, would die 10 days later in the hospital. In...
WISH-TV
Police investigating shots fired into home on College Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police in Indianapolis were looking for the person who fired a gun into a home early Tuesday on the city’s near-north side. At around 1 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to a home at College Avenue and 33rd Street. Officers...
Kokomo woman charged after police say she left 4 children at home to go shopping in Indianapolis
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman left four children under age 9 home alone while she left to go shopping in Indianapolis, according to an incident report by Kokomo police. The report states the children ranged in ages from 1, 4, 5, to 8 years old. Police were called to a trailer on N. Apperson […]
WISH-TV
Overnight Indianapolis shootings leave 1 dead, 1 injured
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed and another injured in separate shootings overnight, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 1 a.m. Monday, police were called to a shooting on Cooper Square Court at the East Village at Avondale Meadows Apartments. That’s about two miles east of the Indiana State Fairgrounds off of 38th Street near Sherman Drive.
WISH-TV
IMPD investigating after woman shot, killed on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a woman died after being found shot in a parking lot. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to 3817 Cooper Square Court just after 1 a.m. Monday. That’s near the intersection of 38th Street and Sherman Drive. Police arrived to...
Man assaulted, held people at gunpoint at Speedway beauty school, report alleges
A man was arrested last week on allegations he assaulted and threatened to shoot a group of people at a cosmetology school while he was armed with a gun.
IMPD's Mounted Police Unit to leave property by December
There are new plans for the land that the IMPD Mounted Patrol calls home. The unit is facing a December deadline to move its operation to a different site.
Man fires shot near Columbus park after fight
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A 33-year-old man was arrested Friday evening after shooting a gun in the air near a park. Columbus police responded to a report of a fight involving several children in the 400 block of Pence Street, near State Street, around 7 p.m. Police arrived and saw...
Indiana woman accused of leaving 4 children home alone to go shopping
An Indiana woman left four children under age 9 home alone while she left to go shopping about an hour away, according to an incident report by Kokomo police.
wbiw.com
Police pursuit led to a two hour stand-off on I-65
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis woman has been arrested after leading police on a vehicle pursuit on I-65 after Indiana State Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash southbound on I-65 at the 128-mile marker, near the Boone / Hendricks County Line. Prior to troopers arriving...
cbs4indy.com
Albany murder suspect had guns seized under Red Flag Law
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — An Albany man faces a murder charge after police say he shot his neighbor over a dispute. The charge comes after police responded to the 9100 block of North County Road 900 East Tuesday. When they arrived, they found Gary Coply had been shot multiple times and was lying up against his house.
WISH-TV
Vehicle crashes into Brownsburg cornfield
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A vehicle traveling eastbound on I-74 went off the interstate into a cornfield before stopping in a wooded area on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the Brownsburg Fire Territory the vehicle crossed lanes on the opposite side of the road before crashing. No...
cbs4indy.com
1 dead in shootout between teens at downtown convenience store
INDIANAPOLIS — It was just after midnight Sunday morning when Indy police officers were called to the BP convenience store and gas station at 9th and Delaware Streets on a report of a shootout, leaving at least three people wounded. “It appears one of our shooting victims was the...
