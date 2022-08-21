Read full article on original website
internationaltechnology.com
NIBC a watershed moment in business space between India-Nigeria, says MoS Muraleedharan
Abuja [Nigeria], August 22 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday said that "a watershed moment in the business space has arisen between India and Nigeria with the dawn of Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC)," while addressing the inaugural meeting of NIBC in Abuja. Taking to his...
internationaltechnology.com
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 pc stake in NDTV, launch open offer
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] Aug 23 (ANI): Adani Group's media arm announced on Tuesday that it will indirectly acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV and make an open offer to acquire another 26 per cent of the shares in the media group. Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL), wholly owned subsidiary...
internationaltechnology.com
Adani group set to acquire 29.18 pc stake; NDTV founder-promoters say move made without "conversation or consent"
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] Aug 23 (ANI): Broadcasting company NDTV on Tuesday said that the move by an Adani group subsidiary to acquire a 29.18 % stake in it was made without any "conversation" or "consent" and that it founders were made aware of the development only on Tuesday. In a...
