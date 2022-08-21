ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 pc stake in NDTV, launch open offer

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] Aug 23 (ANI): Adani Group's media arm announced on Tuesday that it will indirectly acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV and make an open offer to acquire another 26 per cent of the shares in the media group. Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL), wholly owned subsidiary...
