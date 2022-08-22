ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rainy Monday: Downpours expected during AM commute on Long Island

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Krystal Ellis says widespread showers will start to develop by the pre-dawn hours Monday morning, although a stray shower could sneak in earlier overnight.

During your Monday morning commute expect widespread rounds of rain with localized downpours. Rain showers will be on and off through Monday night. A lingering storm could sneak in on Tuesday. Drying out and heating up to the upper-80s and low-90s for the middle to end of next week.

MONDAY: Weather to Watch Cloudy with widespread rounds of rain. Isolated thunderstorms are possible and could bring localized heavier downpours that may lead to flooding. Highs near 79.

MON NIGHT: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Light south winds. Lows near 70.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for a passing thundershower. Highs near 82. Lows near 70.

WEDNESDAY : Mostly sunny with highs near 84. Lows near 69.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm with highs near 86. Lows near 69.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a chance for a pop up thunderstorm. Highs near 87°. Lows near 70.

