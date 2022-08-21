ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Blackburn, 1940 – 2022

A significant presence in the art world since the 1970s, Edward (Ed) Madison Blackburn III died peacefully of natural causes on July 31, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, the artist Linda Blackburn, on January 2, 2022. Mr. Blackburn was primarily known as a painter, but he...
Outside Perspectives: Co-Curated Exhibitions in Fort Worth and Wichita Falls

Earlier this year, the Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA) presented the exhibition Guarding the Art, which featured pieces from the museum’s collection selected and arranged by guest curators from the museum’s security team. The concept was pitched by a BMA trustee who was considering ways the institution could better represent the diversity of the community it serves. Like this trustee, people who work in museums have come to realize that the security department may be the one group of staff members in an institution who spend the most face-to-face time with the art on the walls.

