yukonprogressnews.com
Capital project board proposes $81M bond, .25% sales tax
Voters should consider an estimated $81 million bond issue and .25% sales tax to fund capital improvement projects at an election next January, a City of Yukon advisory board has recommended. The Yukon City Council will decide on the proposed priority project list, designed to address street and infrastructure needs,...
KOCO
Norman opens new chapter in months-long fight to build affordable housing
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman has opened a new chapter in its months-long fight to build affordable housing. After debate last night, the council approved a new $6.4 million plan by a 5-3 vote. The city voted to buy the property on Robinson Street by using federal tax funds. The...
Parrish DeVaughn law firm set to move into building on Classen
The Parrish DeVaughn Injury Law Firm is preparing to move out of leased space in Bricktown and into its own building on Classen. The post Parrish DeVaughn law firm set to move into building on Classen appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Cherokee Nation using innovative method to replace bridge
Crews are using a new and innovative method to replace a bridge that was damaged during catastrophic flooding earlier this year.
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair offering $25 flash sale starting Thursday
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair will hold a flash sale for tickets to this year's fair starting Thursday evening. For 25 hours, people can get a ride-all-day armband and one outside gate admission ticket for $25. The flash sale starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, and runs through 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
OKC VeloCity
Operators approved for two MAPS 4 projects
City officials approved operator agreements for two of the projects included in MAPS 4 during a recent Oklahoma City Council meeting. Oklahoma County Diversion Hub Inc. was selected as the MAPS 4 Diversion Hub operating partner. Metro Technology Centers and adjoined organizations were selected as the operating partner for the Henrietta B. Foster Center.
blackchronicle.com
Man scales the side of Oklahoma City’s Devon Tower as anti-abortion protest
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A man climbed the Devon Tower in Oklahoma City Tuesday morning as an anti-abortion protest. - Advertisement - Once at the top he was met by first responders and police. During a stream on his Instagram he calls himself the ‘pro-life Spider Man’.
Officials: Enough signatures to put recreational marijuana on Oklahoma ballot
A group working to put the legalization of marijuana on the ballot is calling on the Oklahoma Supreme Court to make sure the measure is put before voters in November.
moneyinc.com
The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is a great place to visit. The main economic activities have been agriculture, forestry, mineral production, and manufacturing, but the local government and entrepreneurs have diverted their attention to tourism in the last few years. Investment companies are being given better investment terms to boost the travel and tourism sector. The overall impact is that many beds and breakfasts have popped up in the city. Many hotels have incorporated the bed and breakfast culture into their services. We have endeavored to carefully analyze the best ten bed and breakfast places in Oklahoma for you.
This Oklahoma Arcade has the Largest Collection of Pinball Machines & Games!
If you're looking for a good time and something the entire family will enjoy head to Oklahoma City, OK. and check out the Sooner State's biggest, best, and longest-running arcade...Cactus Jack's Family Fun Center!. They have the largest collection of pinball machines in the state and one of the largest...
Fire crews battle blaze at NW Oklahoma City hookah lounge, nearby daycare evacuated
Oklahoma City Fire Department crews are working to prevent a hookah lounge fire from spreading, and a nearby daycare center was evacuated.
yukonprogressnews.com
Whodunit murder mystery dinner to benefit Manna Pantry
Supporters of Manna Pantry will learn “who shot the sheriff” during a mystery dinner theater benefit next month in Yukon. To raise funds for the Canadian County food bank, a Whodunit murder mystery and silent auction will be Thursday, Sept. 8 at The Progress Room, 10 W Main. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the dinner and event start at 6:30 p.m.
yukonprogressnews.com
Outgoing manager won’t forget DRC ‘family’
Casey Barnett thought something was up Wednesday morning, Aug. 17 when Yukon seniors she hadn’t seen in a while and former staff began showing up at the Dale Robertson Center. The City of Yukon recreation facility, 1200 Lakeshore, has been Barnett’s “home away from home” for the past 17...
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma County Free Fair set for August 25-27
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma County residents of all ages are invited to compete in the 108th annual Oklahoma County Free Fair. The Free Fair will take place at the Oklahoma State Fair Park August 25 -27, with its competitions, special activities, and Horse Show. “The Oklahoma County Free Fair allows...
publicradiotulsa.org
Norman English teacher resigns after sharing link to banned book resource with students
An English teacher at Norman High School resigned Tuesday over the district’s policies related to House Bill 1775. Summer Boismier had posted a QR code in her classroom that pointed students toward a resource from the Brooklyn Public Library in New York that provides digital access to its collection — particularly books that may be banned elsewhere.
KFOR
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
The Oklahoma State Fair has Announced This Year’s Concerts!
Great news, the Oklahoma State Fair has announced this year's concerts! The dates for this year's state fair are Thursday, September 15th through Sunday, September 25th. (09-15-22 until 09-25-22). I'm very much looking forward to it. All the carnival rides, shows, games, exhibits, concerts, vendors, rodeo events, and of course...
KFOR
Ryan Walters declared winner of Superintendent of Public Instruction GOP runoff results
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The race for the GOP spot on the November ballot for Superintendent of Public Instruction has been heated pitting Ryan Walters against April Grace in the August runoff. Ryan Walters will face Jena Nelson, who is running as a Democrat in the November General Election.
blackchronicle.com
Person shot by elderly man in NW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person was shot by an elderly man in northwest Oklahoma City Thursday afternoon, according to police. Police were called to an area near NW 63rd and Pennsylvania, where the shooting occurred. Officers located a victim who had been shot, possibly multiple times. An Oklahoma...
oklahomawatch.org
Why Some Afghan Refugees in Oklahoma Live In Squalor
Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
