ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

Comments / 0

Related
yukonprogressnews.com

Capital project board proposes $81M bond, .25% sales tax

Voters should consider an estimated $81 million bond issue and .25% sales tax to fund capital improvement projects at an election next January, a City of Yukon advisory board has recommended. The Yukon City Council will decide on the proposed priority project list, designed to address street and infrastructure needs,...
YUKON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
City
Yukon, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair offering $25 flash sale starting Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair will hold a flash sale for tickets to this year's fair starting Thursday evening. For 25 hours, people can get a ride-all-day armband and one outside gate admission ticket for $25. The flash sale starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, and runs through 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Operators approved for two MAPS 4 projects

City officials approved operator agreements for two of the projects included in MAPS 4 during a recent Oklahoma City Council meeting. Oklahoma County Diversion Hub Inc. was selected as the MAPS 4 Diversion Hub operating partner. Metro Technology Centers and adjoined organizations were selected as the operating partner for the Henrietta B. Foster Center.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fha Mortgage#Va Loan#Mortgage Brokers#Mortgage Underwriting#Linus Business#Creditlending#Business Personal Finance#Linus Realestate#First American Mortgage#The Legacy Lakes Addition#Yukon High School
moneyinc.com

The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a great place to visit. The main economic activities have been agriculture, forestry, mineral production, and manufacturing, but the local government and entrepreneurs have diverted their attention to tourism in the last few years. Investment companies are being given better investment terms to boost the travel and tourism sector. The overall impact is that many beds and breakfasts have popped up in the city. Many hotels have incorporated the bed and breakfast culture into their services. We have endeavored to carefully analyze the best ten bed and breakfast places in Oklahoma for you.
OKLAHOMA STATE
yukonprogressnews.com

Whodunit murder mystery dinner to benefit Manna Pantry

Supporters of Manna Pantry will learn “who shot the sheriff” during a mystery dinner theater benefit next month in Yukon. To raise funds for the Canadian County food bank, a Whodunit murder mystery and silent auction will be Thursday, Sept. 8 at The Progress Room, 10 W Main. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the dinner and event start at 6:30 p.m.
YUKON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
yukonprogressnews.com

Outgoing manager won’t forget DRC ‘family’

Casey Barnett thought something was up Wednesday morning, Aug. 17 when Yukon seniors she hadn’t seen in a while and former staff began showing up at the Dale Robertson Center. The City of Yukon recreation facility, 1200 Lakeshore, has been Barnett’s “home away from home” for the past 17...
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma County Free Fair set for August 25-27

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma County residents of all ages are invited to compete in the 108th annual Oklahoma County Free Fair. The Free Fair will take place at the Oklahoma State Fair Park August 25 -27, with its competitions, special activities, and Horse Show. “The Oklahoma County Free Fair allows...
publicradiotulsa.org

Norman English teacher resigns after sharing link to banned book resource with students

An English teacher at Norman High School resigned Tuesday over the district’s policies related to House Bill 1775. Summer Boismier had posted a QR code in her classroom that pointed students toward a resource from the Brooklyn Public Library in New York that provides digital access to its collection — particularly books that may be banned elsewhere.
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Person shot by elderly man in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person was shot by an elderly man in northwest Oklahoma City Thursday afternoon, according to police. Police were called to an area near NW 63rd and Pennsylvania, where the shooting occurred. Officers located a victim who had been shot, possibly multiple times. An Oklahoma...
oklahomawatch.org

Why Some Afghan Refugees in Oklahoma Live In Squalor

Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy