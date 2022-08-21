Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in CaliforniaKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Somerhalder Helps Clean Huntington Beach with the Shiseido Blue ProjectSusan HornikHuntington Beach, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Related
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival 2022 Guide Friday August 26 2022 thru Sunday August 28 2022
Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival 2022 Guide: Friday August 26 2022 thru Sunday August 28 2022. Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival Features Free Entry/Live Music/Rides/Games/Food/Taste of Laguna Niguel/Beer and Wine Garden/Vendors. SouthOCBeaches has all the info for you to enjoy Laguna Niguel’s Sea Country Festival!. Friday August 26 2022...
coloradoboulevard.net
A Local Farmers Market for Every Day of the Week
We live in an area where locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables are available every day of the week at one of our local Farmers’ Markets!. Unless you live on a farm or grow your own food, Farmer’s Markets are your best access to the freshest produce. Countless studies have shown the benefit of fresh and varied fruits and vegetables in your diet. With so many outdoor markets nearby it’s easier than ever to grab the produce you need! Many accept EDB and often they‘ll match the 1st $10.00 so you could get an additional 10 dollars of fresh food with EDB purchases.
southocbeaches.com
San Juan Capistrano Blood Drive Wednesday August 24 2022
San Juan Capistrano Blood Drive Wednesday August 24 2022. South Orange County Blood Drive Guide For August 2022. Wednesday August 24 2022: San Juan Capistrano at 11:00am-5:00pm. Capistrano Unified School District is located at 33122 Valle Road. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in August 2022.
An Old Neighborhood Fire Station Takes Center Stage in Santa Ana’s Community Policing Debate
For years in Santa Ana, some wondered when one of the city’s oldest and last pre-war buildings on south Cypress Street, an old fire station, might crumble beyond recognition. Or go up in flames. Now the building may have a different fate. For nearby residents, that hopefully means an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsantaana.com
2022 O.C. Moon Festival Set for Sep. 10 at Mile Square Park
Join Orange County in celebrating the 2022 Moon Festival with live entertainment, moon cakes, and lanterns for children at Mile Square Park on Saturday, September 10. The annual Moon Festival, also known as Mid-Autumn Festival or Tết Trung Thu in Vietnamese, is a traditional celebration dating back thousands of years and marks an important cultural event for Orange County’s Vietnamese-American community.
idesignarch.com
Contemporary Oceanfront Private Oasis with Courtyard
Perched on a cliffside at Cameo Shores Estate in Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach, California, this architecturally stunning coastal luxury home offers panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. The 7,000 sq. ft. contemporary home is designed by William Guidero Planning and Design. At the center of the home is a...
localemagazine.com
4 Reasons to Attend the 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo in Huntington Beach This September
DermFx’s 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo will bring all your favorite medspa treatments under one roof on Sept. 25 at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa. Bring your friends to see what’s new and get in on DermFx’s biggest sale of the year. You’ll have the opportunity to pre-purchase treatments and win exciting freebies and raffle prizes. Here’s four reasons you can’t miss this epic event. DermFx Beauty Expo.
longbeachlocalnews.com
‘Long Beach International Gateway Bridge’ Named
LONG BEACH, CA – The Port of Long Beach’s new cable-stayed span was designated as the Long Beach International Gateway Bridge on Wednesday after receiving approval from the state Senate. Connecting Terminal Island to downtown Long Beach, the iconic bridge opened in October 2020 as part of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Orange County Business Journal
FivePoint Eyes New Uses for Great Park Land
Dan Hedigan is settling into his new C-suite role at Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE: FPH) with plans to kick off a new phase of commercial efforts at Irvine’s Great Park Neighborhoods. During his second earnings call as CEO of the Irvine-based master developer that operates under the FivePoint...
Long Beach refuse rates to increase next month; 2nd increase could be phased in later
The monthly trash bill for an average single-family home is projected to increase about $12, with part of the hike going into effect in September and the rest likely being phased in later. The post Long Beach refuse rates to increase next month; 2nd increase could be phased in later appeared first on Long Beach Post.
shiftedmag.com
Best Places to Visit in Newport Beach
One of the most famous beaches in California is Newport beach. It is also one of the most natural beaches out of all. Newport Beach has a plethora of places for tourists to visit. If you wish to take a nice trip for the summer, Newport beach would be your best destination. An abundance of natural scenery fills the site. You can find many weekend activities to do there. There are a few art museums like the Orange County Museum of Art. There are also many libraries and gardens. One of the most famous libraries in Newport beach is the German library. There are many romantic shops and restaurants in the area which will get you excited. There are also a bunch of natural preserves that you can see to relax your mind.
pasadenanow.com
City of Pasadena Obtains Close To $500,000 in Settlement with Former Sheraton Pasadena Hotel Operator for Unpaid Hotel Tax
The City of Pasadena has received $497,000 to resolve its claims in the bankruptcy of Urban Commons Cordova A, LLC, one of the former operators of the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel. Urban Commons took hundreds of thousands of dollars in transient occupancy tax and tourism business improvement district assessment monies, without turning the monies over to the city on a monthly basis, as required by law.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is California's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
When it comes to the best in California, this pizza place in Los Angeles came out on top. A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food.
newsantaana.com
Get your documents shredded for free on August 27 in Santa Ana
Goodwill of Orange County is partnering with Caltrans Orange County District 12 to help clear your clutter and keep your confidential information safe by having your documents shredded at no cost! Join us for the Paper Shredding Event on Aug. 27 from 9 am -12 pm!. Drop off up to...
roadfood.com
7 Best Family-Friendly, Affordable Restaurants Near Disneyland
Anaheim is one of the most visited towns in the United States, but there is more to the area than just theme parks. Great local, cheap Restaurants Near Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm are plentiful if you know where to look. Here are our picks for the 7 best casual restaurants near Disneyland.
City Council to decide whether Downtown venue JP23 should be closed
The owner of JP23 claims the city's Department of Financial Management, which issues business licenses, improperly took into account negative media coverage over sexual assault allegations connected to its Fullerton location when the permit was denied in March. The post City Council to decide whether Downtown venue JP23 should be closed appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Corazon Modern Kitchen in Brea serves up tacos made with lots of love
Corazon Modern Kitchen in downtown Brea, Orange County, is a local favorite for tacos especially on Taco Tuesdays.
SoCal's desert, mountain communities may see thunderstorms, flash flooding Thursday
Southern California communities will see some morning fog on Thursdays, with a chance of thunderstorms and flash flooding in mountain and desert communities.
foxla.com
Another duck found in Fountain Valley park with beak cut off
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - Another abused duck has been found at a Fountain Valley park with its beak severed, and has died from its injuries. This is the third duck reported in recent weeks to be found with its beak severed at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley according to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center of Orange County.
Comments / 0