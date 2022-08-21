ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

southocbeaches.com

Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival 2022 Guide Friday August 26 2022 thru Sunday August 28 2022

Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival 2022 Guide: Friday August 26 2022 thru Sunday August 28 2022. Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival Features Free Entry/Live Music/Rides/Games/Food/Taste of Laguna Niguel/Beer and Wine Garden/Vendors. SouthOCBeaches has all the info for you to enjoy Laguna Niguel’s Sea Country Festival!. Friday August 26 2022...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

A Local Farmers Market for Every Day of the Week

We live in an area where locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables are available every day of the week at one of our local Farmers’ Markets!. Unless you live on a farm or grow your own food, Farmer’s Markets are your best access to the freshest produce. Countless studies have shown the benefit of fresh and varied fruits and vegetables in your diet. With so many outdoor markets nearby it’s easier than ever to grab the produce you need! Many accept EDB and often they‘ll match the 1st $10.00 so you could get an additional 10 dollars of fresh food with EDB purchases.
LOS ANGELES, CA
southocbeaches.com

San Juan Capistrano Blood Drive Wednesday August 24 2022

San Juan Capistrano Blood Drive Wednesday August 24 2022. South Orange County Blood Drive Guide For August 2022. Wednesday August 24 2022: San Juan Capistrano at 11:00am-5:00pm. Capistrano Unified School District is located at 33122 Valle Road. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in August 2022.
newsantaana.com

2022 O.C. Moon Festival Set for Sep. 10 at Mile Square Park

Join Orange County in celebrating the 2022 Moon Festival with live entertainment, moon cakes, and lanterns for children at Mile Square Park on Saturday, September 10. The annual Moon Festival, also known as Mid-Autumn Festival or Tết Trung Thu in Vietnamese, is a traditional celebration dating back thousands of years and marks an important cultural event for Orange County’s Vietnamese-American community.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
idesignarch.com

Contemporary Oceanfront Private Oasis with Courtyard

Perched on a cliffside at Cameo Shores Estate in Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach, California, this architecturally stunning coastal luxury home offers panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. The 7,000 sq. ft. contemporary home is designed by William Guidero Planning and Design. At the center of the home is a...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localemagazine.com

4 Reasons to Attend the 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo in Huntington Beach This September

DermFx’s 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo will bring all your favorite medspa treatments under one roof on Sept. 25 at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa. Bring your friends to see what’s new and get in on DermFx’s biggest sale of the year. You’ll have the opportunity to pre-purchase treatments and win exciting freebies and raffle prizes. Here’s four reasons you can’t miss this epic event. DermFx Beauty Expo.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

‘Long Beach International Gateway Bridge’ Named

LONG BEACH, CA – The Port of Long Beach’s new cable-stayed span was designated as the Long Beach International Gateway Bridge on Wednesday after receiving approval from the state Senate. Connecting Terminal Island to downtown Long Beach, the iconic bridge opened in October 2020 as part of the...
LONG BEACH, CA
Orange County Business Journal

FivePoint Eyes New Uses for Great Park Land

Dan Hedigan is settling into his new C-suite role at Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE: FPH) with plans to kick off a new phase of commercial efforts at Irvine’s Great Park Neighborhoods. During his second earnings call as CEO of the Irvine-based master developer that operates under the FivePoint...
IRVINE, CA
shiftedmag.com

Best Places to Visit in Newport Beach

One of the most famous beaches in California is Newport beach. It is also one of the most natural beaches out of all. Newport Beach has a plethora of places for tourists to visit. If you wish to take a nice trip for the summer, Newport beach would be your best destination. An abundance of natural scenery fills the site. You can find many weekend activities to do there. There are a few art museums like the Orange County Museum of Art. There are also many libraries and gardens. One of the most famous libraries in Newport beach is the German library. There are many romantic shops and restaurants in the area which will get you excited. There are also a bunch of natural preserves that you can see to relax your mind.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
pasadenanow.com

City of Pasadena Obtains Close To $500,000 in Settlement with Former Sheraton Pasadena Hotel Operator for Unpaid Hotel Tax

The City of Pasadena has received $497,000 to resolve its claims in the bankruptcy of Urban Commons Cordova A, LLC, one of the former operators of the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel. Urban Commons took hundreds of thousands of dollars in transient occupancy tax and tourism business improvement district assessment monies, without turning the monies over to the city on a monthly basis, as required by law.
PASADENA, CA
newsantaana.com

Get your documents shredded for free on August 27 in Santa Ana

Goodwill of Orange County is partnering with Caltrans Orange County District 12 to help clear your clutter and keep your confidential information safe by having your documents shredded at no cost! Join us for the Paper Shredding Event on Aug. 27 from 9 am -12 pm!. Drop off up to...
SANTA ANA, CA
roadfood.com

7 Best Family-Friendly, Affordable Restaurants Near Disneyland

Anaheim is one of the most visited towns in the United States, but there is more to the area than just theme parks. Great local, cheap Restaurants Near Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm are plentiful if you know where to look. Here are our picks for the 7 best casual restaurants near Disneyland.
ANAHEIM, CA
Long Beach Post

City Council to decide whether Downtown venue JP23 should be closed

The owner of JP23 claims the city's Department of Financial Management, which issues business licenses, improperly took into account negative media coverage over sexual assault allegations connected to its Fullerton location when the permit was denied in March. The post City Council to decide whether Downtown venue JP23 should be closed appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Another duck found in Fountain Valley park with beak cut off

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - Another abused duck has been found at a Fountain Valley park with its beak severed, and has died from its injuries. This is the third duck reported in recent weeks to be found with its beak severed at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley according to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center of Orange County.

