Sedona, AZ

Hopi Arts and Cultural Festival returns to Flagstaff Aug. 27-28

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The 11th annual Hopi Arts and Cultural Festival takes place Aug. 27-28 at the Continental Country Club Driving Range in Flagstaff — a fun-filled two-day event with more than 70 Hopi artisans spread out over the driving range. The all-Hopi event features art of all...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
10 Cozy Cabin Rentals In Beautiful Flagstaff, Arizona

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. As fall approaches, our vacation-oriented minds start to wander away from summer and into autumn adventures. This year, why not take a trip to the middle of Arizona and enjoy a little time in some of the Flagstaff area’s best cabins surrounded by the Ponderosa Pines? If that sounds appealing to you, read on! We’ve selected 10 cabins and cottages in — or very near — Flagstaff that are sure to impress. Some of these cater to couples, some to families, and some to larger groups — lots of choices for you to pick from.
Cottonwood Blowout Wash Bridge Rehabilitation Project

Beginning on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), in partnership with the City of Cottonwood, will begin work to rehabilitate the bridge on Pima Street over Blowout Wash. The work will consist of the removal and replacement of the concrete bridge deck, railing, and paved approaches....
COTTONWOOD, AZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – August 22nd, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
‘Tis the Season (for Hatch Green Chiles)

I’ve come to enjoy all the different “seasons” in Flagstaff: monsoons, when the dark clouds roll in and grumble before their release; winter, which brings the smell of juniper burning in woodstoves; summer, with its intense rays and even more intense tourist traffic. But my favorite season? It just might be Hatch green chiles season.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Overnight Lane Closures on State Route 69 in Prescott Valley Aug. 23-25

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for north- and southbound lane closures on State Route 69 at the intersection of Prescott Country Club Boulevard and Fain Road (milepost 284) during the installation of a new traffic loop detection system. The following overnight restrictions will occur from 9...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
