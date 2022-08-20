Read full article on original website
nhonews.com
Hopi Arts and Cultural Festival returns to Flagstaff Aug. 27-28
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The 11th annual Hopi Arts and Cultural Festival takes place Aug. 27-28 at the Continental Country Club Driving Range in Flagstaff — a fun-filled two-day event with more than 70 Hopi artisans spread out over the driving range. The all-Hopi event features art of all...
travelawaits.com
10 Cozy Cabin Rentals In Beautiful Flagstaff, Arizona
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. As fall approaches, our vacation-oriented minds start to wander away from summer and into autumn adventures. This year, why not take a trip to the middle of Arizona and enjoy a little time in some of the Flagstaff area’s best cabins surrounded by the Ponderosa Pines? If that sounds appealing to you, read on! We’ve selected 10 cabins and cottages in — or very near — Flagstaff that are sure to impress. Some of these cater to couples, some to families, and some to larger groups — lots of choices for you to pick from.
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Blowout Wash Bridge Rehabilitation Project
Beginning on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), in partnership with the City of Cottonwood, will begin work to rehabilitate the bridge on Pima Street over Blowout Wash. The work will consist of the removal and replacement of the concrete bridge deck, railing, and paved approaches....
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – August 22nd, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
momcollective.com
‘Tis the Season (for Hatch Green Chiles)
I’ve come to enjoy all the different “seasons” in Flagstaff: monsoons, when the dark clouds roll in and grumble before their release; winter, which brings the smell of juniper burning in woodstoves; summer, with its intense rays and even more intense tourist traffic. But my favorite season? It just might be Hatch green chiles season.
AZFamily
Monsoon storm hits parts of Phoenix and west Valley cities Saturday evening
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — While heavy rain fell earlier Saturday in isolated areas of Pinal and Coconino counties, several areas in the west Valley and parts of Phoenix were blanketed by a fast-moving monsoon storm Saturday evening. Saturday is a First Alert Weather day, as much of the state...
SignalsAZ
Overnight Lane Closures on State Route 69 in Prescott Valley Aug. 23-25
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for north- and southbound lane closures on State Route 69 at the intersection of Prescott Country Club Boulevard and Fain Road (milepost 284) during the installation of a new traffic loop detection system. The following overnight restrictions will occur from 9...
knau.org
Prescott Valley police ask for public's help in locating missing teenager
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Authorities say Mayloni Rutledge reportedly disappeared from her home in Prescott Valley in the early evening of Monday, August 22, 2022. She has not been seen since. Rudledge is described as a Black...
prescottenews.com
Police Seek Suspects in Retail Theft – Prescott Valley Police Department
On 07/29/2022 at approximately 9:30 AM, two unknown suspects committed Organized Retail Theft while at Alliance Home Improvement Center 3600 N. Glassford Hill Rd., Prescott Valley. The unknown suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival. Suspects were last seen driving a Tan Ford Focus with an unknown plate. The...
